Week 7 NFL DFS Fades

DFS Fades Week 7

There are several reasons you might not want to roster a certain player in a given week of NFL DFS. To truly be a “fade”, in my opinion the player has to be projected to have decent ownership, e.g. no one is “fading” a WR3 on the Cincinnati Bengals. I’ll always provide the argument for and against a player in this column.

Also, fading a player doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll have zero exposure. If you’re a DFS player who plays on multiple sites with multiple lineups in various contests, fading might mean you use that player in just one or two tournament lineups while other DFS players are using him in a majority of their lineups.

In the case where you want to fade a player due to projected high ownership (see more on this below), perhaps you fade him in tournaments but continue to roster him in cash games. Having an idea of whom you don’t want to roster as well as whom you do makes navigating salary decisions in the lineup construction process a little bit easier.

So, in Week 7 I’m fading:

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers vs. Oakland

There are a lot of tempting QB plays this week, who are, granted, generally more expensive than Rodgers, but are still 10X more appealing (Deshaun Watson, Matt Ryan, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Jared Goff are my faves). Rodgers without Davante Adams, and maybe without Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Geronimo Allison and Jimmy Graham, is a hindered Rodgers. He’s also on the injury report again with a knee injury, calling into question his mobility when trying to make plays with inexperienced receivers. The good news is that the matchup isn’t a terrible one and the Packers Defense has looked fantastic over the past few weeks so he’s liable to have the ball in his hands a lot on Sunday. My guess is that Rodgers hands off to Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams a LOT. If all the starting receivers are out, you could take advantage with minimum salary Allen Lazard or almost as cheap Jake Kumerow in a tournament lineup, but you can do it without the limited upside of Rodgers.

Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints at Chicago

I’m finding the Bears’ D/ST pretty hard to resist at their salary level this week so it’s not surprising that I’d fade a Saints star. It’s just hard to envision a fantasy friendly outcome for Teddy Bridgewater and Thomas this week, given that Chicago ranks in the bottom five in fantasy points allowed to QB and WR. The Bears have racked up 17 sacks in five games, including 11 sacks in two home games. It’s also worth noting that with Alvin Kamara out or at best less than 100 percent, the offense is off-balance and one-dimensional in a way that plays to the strengths of the Chicago defense. All this is to say that Thomas, the second-most expensive WR, becomes much more of a high risk-low reward kind of player this week.

Kerryon Johnson, Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota

Johnson’s price is fair, even super-low on DraftKings, but should that be enough of a reason to play someone? I don’t think so. The Vikings are one of the league’s best run-stopping defenses. Johnson is averaging 17 carries per game, and coming off a 13 attempt game vs. Green Bay, where he was one of the only backs this season to not make a big impact fantasy-wise. Matthew Stafford is having a great year so far, which has helped Johnson succeed somewhat (though he still has only one game with more than 50 rushing yards). I think the hype this week on Johnson is overblown given workload and matchup concerns and I’m trending toward minimal exposure on DraftKings only.

Robert Woods, LA Rams at Atlanta

I’d be surprised if anyone loved the Rams as much as I do this week. However, I’m trusting Jared Goff and Cooper Kupp in cash games, while targeting Brandin Cooks heavily in tournaments. As the lowest priced of the three-headed receiving monster, Cooks is still heavily targeted (in terms of market share of air yards), and benefits from Desmond Trufant’s absence. I have nothing against Woods specifically, but he’s the odd man out for me this weekend having neither the safe floor of Kupp or the dramatic upside of Cooks.

Saquon Barkley, New York Giants vs. Arizona

The problem with Barkley is just his price. He’s the most expensive RB on both sites, and actually more expensive on DraftKings than he is on FanDuel, which really eats up a huge percentage of your cap. I trust that if the Giants are putting him out there that he’s going to be his usual self. I also trust a lot of cheaper guys this week, and prefer the Giants pass attack in this should-be shoot-out for much less salary risk.

Injuries that could mean “fade” whether they end up playing or not: Todd Gurley, David Johnson, Alvin Kamara, Christian Kirk

Guys on the injury list that I’m not particularly concerned about but you should double check status Sunday morning: John Brown, George Kittle, Darren Waller and Julio Jones

In Week 7, players with high expected ownership are Matt Ryan, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson, T.Y. Hilton, Cooper Kupp, D.J. Chark, Larry Fitzgerald, Leonard Fournette, Evan Engram, Hunter Henry, Bills D/ST and 49ers D/ST. I think Game Theory is useful in DFS to an extent; obviously we can’t all win with the same players. But time and again it’s proven that big GPP winners can and do win with popular plays in their lineups. One or two highly owned players that live up to their expectations (e.g. score a ton of points) won’t hurt you nearly as much as fading those guys in favor of lower-owned, lesser-producing players will. The trick is to find the low-owned, productive guys to mix in around them.