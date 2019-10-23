Week 7: NFC Targets & Touches

Fantasy football is, at its core, an exercise in risk analysis. Points are our currency and every article we digest, every podcast we engorge ourselves in, every box score we study is aimed at shining a light on safe, bankable volume we can rely on. That’s the purpose served by Targets and Touches, a thorough and exhaustively researched window into which players are making their respective teams tick. This is a weekly fixture here at Rotoworld, informed by data from Airyards.com, Pro Football Focus and Pro-Football-Reference.

Before we open Pandora’s box, please note that stat lines are arranged with the most recent game first while “X” signifies a player’s absence. To make the info more accessible, I also cut out much of the clutter, removing players averaging fewer than one target or carry, anyone slated to miss significant time and other fluff (fullback and receiver carries, for instance) that doesn’t factor into our decision-making. Because we’re in the meat of the season now, each players’ stats will only include the past five games. Anything more would be overkill. Now let’s get to the good stuff.

Week 7: AFC Targets and Touches

Arizona Cardinals

Targets: Pharoh Cooper (4, 4, 2, X, X), Chase Edmonds (4, 2, 4, 0, 2), Larry Fitzgerald (3, 8, 8, 5, 7), Damiere Byrd (2, 2, X, X, 4), Charles Clay (2, 2, 1, 2, 1), KeeSean Johnson (2, 5, 7, 3, 4), Trent Sherfield (1, 1, 3, 3, 1), Maxx Williams (1, 3, 1, 1, 0), David Johnson (0, 8, 5, 11, 9), Christian Kirk (X, X, X, 5, 12)

Air Yards: Damiere Byrd (46, 43, X, X, 47), Charles Clay (21, -1, 20, -2, 4), KeeSean Johnson (21, 31, 24, 14, 25), Pharoh Cooper (8, 4, 30, X, X), Larry Fitzgerald (5, 84, 83, 11, 51), Trent Sherfield (4, 36, 21, 61, 25), Maxx Williams (4, 21, 5, 6, 0), Chase Edmonds (0, -6, 5, 0, 9), David Johnson (0, 18, 59, 2, 9), Christian Kirk (X, X, X, 53, 60)

Receiving Yards: Pharoh Cooper (29, 16, 33, X, X), Chase Edmonds (24, 33, 18, 0, 10), Charles Clay (12, 8, 27, 3, 9), Larry Fitzgerald (12, 69, 58, 47, 36), KeeSean Johnson (6, 14, 22, 19, 13), Maxx Williams (5, 34, 7, 21, 0), Damiere Byrd (4, 60, X, X, 9), Trent Sherfield (4, 38, 23, 15, 0), David Johnson (0, 68, 65, 99, 28), Christian Kirk (X, X, X, 37, 59)

Carries: Chase Edmonds (27, 5, 8, 6, 3) Kyler Murray (10, 11, 10, 4, 8), David Johnson (1, 12, 17, 11, 11)

RZ Targets: Charles Clay (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Chase Edmonds (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Larry Fitzgerald (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), David Johnson (0, 2, 0, 0, 2), KeeSean Johnson (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Trent Sherfield (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Maxx Williams (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Christian Kirk (X, X, X, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Chase Edmonds (4, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kyler Murray (1, 1, 1, 2, 2), David Johnson (0, 3, 4, 1, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Tramaine Brock (6-88-1, 1-30-0, 5-23-0, 2-10-0, 3-74-1), Patrick Peterson (3-39-0, X, X, X, X), Byron Murphy (4-32-0, 6-108-0, 7-54-1, 3-19-0, 3-31-1)

Observations: The surging Cards have followed up an eight-game winless streak (a drought that began during the disastrous Steve Wilks Era in Phoenix) by winning three straight. Chase Edmonds did Fordham proud with a brilliant showing in Week 7, ripping the Giants for 140 yards (126 rushing, 14 receiving) and three touchdowns while playing only 20 miles south of his old college stomping grounds. The Patriot League’s all-time leading rusher carried the mail for hobbled workhorse David Johnson, who lasted just two snaps before an ankle injury ended his afternoon. Edmonds’ 35 PPR points Sunday registered as the eighth-highest output by a running back this year, well ahead of Johnson’s high-water mark of 28.2, achieved in a Week 6 victory over Atlanta. Former UMass Minuteman Andy Isabella logged the first catches of his young career in Week 7 while also seeing his first start. Meanwhile perennial All-Pro Patrick Peterson permitted three catches for 39 yards on four targets in his return from a six-game PED ban.

Atlanta Falcons

Targets: Julio Jones (9, 9, 7, 7, 9), Calvin Ridley (6, 6, 9, 6, 1), Austin Hooper (5, 8, 9, 11, 7), Devonta Freeman (3, 3, 5, 9, 4), Russell Gage (2, 1, 2, 0, 0), Justin Hardy (2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Ito Smith (0, 0, 6, 4, 0), Luke Stocker (0, 1, 0, 1, 4)

Air Yards: Julio Jones (139, 98, 99, 101, 135), Calvin Ridley (49, 68, 141, 92, 6), Austin Hooper (37, 88, 65, 92, 48), Russell Gage (31, 6, 30, 0, 0), Justin Hardy (17, 0, 5, 0, 5), Devonta Freeman (1, 8, 1, 7, -4), Ito Smith (0, 0, 10, 9, 0), Luke Stocker (0, 0, 0, 5, 32)

Receiving Yards: Julio Jones (93, 108, 42, 52, 128), Austin Hooper (46, 117, 56, 130, 66), Calvin Ridley (30, 48, 88, 32, 6), Justin Hardy (19, 0, 5, 0, 6), Russell Gage (13, 6, 12, 0, 0), Devonta Freeman (6, 30, 40, 72, 7), Ito Smith (0, 0, 45, 20, 0), Luke Stocker (0, 0, 0, 0, 12)

Carries: Devonta Freeman (7, 19, 11, 12, 16), Matt Ryan (1, 2, 3, 2, 2), Ito Smith (1, 3, 5, 2, 1)

RZ Targets: Justin Hardy (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Austin Hooper (1, 1, 1, 0, 3), Devonta Freeman (0, 2, 1, 0, 0), Russell Gage (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Julio Jones (0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Calvin Ridley (0, 1, 1, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 0, 2, 1, 0), Luke Stocker (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Devonta Freeman (0, 3, 3, 0, 3), Matt Ryan (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Ito Smith (0, 3, 2, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kendall Sheffield (3-55-0, 2-8-0, 1-8-0, 1-9-0, 0-0-0), Damontae Kazee (5-35-0, 4-32-0, 2-59-0, 0-0-0, 3-29-0), Isaiah Oliver (2-33-0, 4-74-0, 8-110-0, 3-43-1, 7-85-1), Desmond Trufant (X, X, 7-141-3, 3-88-2, 2-30-1)

Observations: Matt Ryan laid an all-time egg in Week 7, throwing for an anemic 159 yards on 16-of-27 passing before succumbing to a fourth-quarter ankle sprain. Sunday’s letdown spelled the end of Ryan’s streak of seven straight 300-yard passing performances. On this crazy blue marble we call Earth, there’s a thing called picking your battles. Devonta Freeman learned that the hard way when he took a swing at Aaron Donald (I would advise against this), leading to the running back’s swift ejection. With slot receiver Mohamed Sanu off to Foxboro and ancient backup Matt Schaub a candidate to replace Ryan under center, doomed head coach Dan Quinn is inching ever-closer to walking the proverbial plank in Atlanta.

Carolina Panthers

Targets: D.J. Moore (10, 8, 5, 2, 14), Greg Olsen (7, 2, 4, 7, 9), Curtis Samuel (6, 6, 7, 7, 13), Christian McCaffrey (5, 9, 10, 4, 6), Jarius Wright (3, 3, 6, 2, 6)

Air Yards: Curtis Samuel (113, 60, 151, 54, 234), D.J. Moore (95, 89, 46, 29, 119), Greg Olsen (56, 12, 30, 77, 114), Jarius Wright (32, 8, 46, 21, 76), Christian McCaffrey (-13, 13, -13, 11, 2)

Receiving Yards: D.J. Moore (73, 91, 44, 52, 89), Curtis Samuel (70, 19, 32, 53, 91), Greg Olsen (52, 0, 5, 75, 110), Christian McCaffrey (26, 61, 86, 35, 16), Jarius Wright (6, 6, 59, 38, 15)

Carries: Christian McCaffrey (22, 19, 27, 24, 16), Kyle Allen (3, 1, 0, 3, X), Reggie Bonnafon (0, 5, 0, 2, 0)

RZ Targets: Greg Olsen (1, 0, 0, 3, 1), Curtis Samuel (1, 1, 0, 3, 0), Christian McCaffrey (0, 3, 0, 0, 1), D.J. Moore (0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Jarius Wright (0, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Christian McCaffrey (6, 2, 4, 6, 2), Kyle Allen (1, 0, 0, 0, X)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: James Bradberry (8-91-0, 5-90-0, 2-18-0, 1-6-0, 3-61-0), Javien Elliott (5-64-0, 4-38-0, 1-14-0, 0-0-0, 2-19-0), Ross Cockrell (3-42-0, 4-99-1, 1-12-0, 6-18-0, 0-0-0), Donte Jackson (X, X, X, 5-21-1, 3-64-1)

Observations: Greg Olsen spent his bye week in the Fox broadcast booth, calling Giants/Cardinals alongside Kenny Albert in his native New Jersey. You have to respect the man’s side hustle, though hopefully Olsen didn’t forget about his fantasy owners, who he’s treated to just 57 scoreless yards over his last three games (TE35 in PPR leagues during that span). Christian McCaffrey enters Week 8 with fresh legs after having the bye to recalibrate. C-Mac had underwhelmed against Tampa Bay, averaging 55 yards from scrimmage and a dismal 1.8 yards per carry in his two Buccaneers encounters this year. Luckily, he’s been a god in his other four appearances, averaging an absurd 203.3 yards from scrimmage with seven touchdowns (six rushing, one receiving) in games the Bucs weren’t invited to.

Chicago Bears

Targets: Allen Robinson (16, 8, 7, 7, 7), Tarik Cohen (12, 7, 5, 4, 5), Anthony Miller (9, 7, 3, 3, 1), Trey Burton (4, 4, 4, 4, 3), Cordarrelle Patterson (3, 0, 1, 1, 0), Taylor Gabriel (2, X, X, 7, 2), David Montgomery (2, 1, 5, 3, 3), Adam Shaheen (2, 0, 2, 1, 3), Javon Wims (1, 1, 5, 1, 0)

Air Yards: Allen Robinson (170, 108, 69, 49, 67), Anthony Miller (112, 99, 12, 14, -4), Taylor Gabriel (22, X, X, 70, 19), Cordarrelle Patterson (16, 0, -2, 4, 0), Trey Burton (12, 12, 14, 11, 2), Javon Wims (6, 12, 60, 4, 0), Adam Shaheen (5, 0, 13, 6, 7), David Montgomery (2, 7, 6, -9, 35), Tarik Cohen (-7, -9, 32, 18, 34)

Receiving Yards: Allen Robinson (87, 97, 77, 60, 41), Anthony Miller (64, 52, 11, 15, 2), Adam Shaheen (24, 0, 13, 7, 24), Cordarrelle Patterson (21, 0, 3, 6, 0), Tarik Cohen (19, 39, 7, 26, 7), David Montgomery (13, 11, 14, 14, 6), Trey Burton (11, 16, 16, 20, 5), Taylor Gabriel (6, X, X, 75, 11), Javon Wims (6, 0, 56, 8, 0)

Carries: Tarik Cohen (3, 4, 5, 4, 4), David Montgomery (2, 11, 21, 13, 18), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 1, 2, 4, 2), Mike Davis (0, 0, X, 1, 3)

RZ Targets: Allen Robinson (3, 2, 1, 1, 0), Tarik Cohen (1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Anthony Miller (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), David Montgomery (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Cordarrelle Patterson (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Javon Wims (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Trey Burton (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Taylor Gabriel (0, X, X, 2, 0)

RZ Carries: David Montgomery (0, 2, 2, 1, 5), Cordarrelle Patterson (0, 1, 0, 1, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Prince Amukamara (4-78-0, 2-18-0, 2-14-0, 3-26-1, 3-41-0), Kyle Fuller (4-70-0, 3-42-0, 7-89-0, 6-52-0, 6-56-1), Buster Skrine (5-34-1, 1-4-0, 3-19-0, 5-44-1, 5-51-0)

Observations: Still licking their wounds from an overseas loss to Oakland in Week 5, the Bears were hoping they could hang with the Saints after having the bye week to smooth out some of their rough edges. But unlike The Dude, New Orleans did not abide, riding Latavius Murray to a Week 7 rout. Even with third-year underachiever Mitchell Trubisky (who was hilariously drafted eight picks before Patrick Mahomes and 10 before Deshaun Watson in 2017) submitting another ghastly performance, Allen Robinson still enjoyed the sweet nectar of fantasy success, turning a career-high 16 targets into 10 catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Robinson has been a bright spot for an otherwise listless Bears Offense, finishing as the PPR WR7 and WR4 in his last two matchups. Game script dictated a pass-heavy approach, leaving rookie bell-cow David Montgomery with little to do against New Orleans (career-low two carries for six yards). It probably didn’t help your fantasy team much but Cordarrelle Patterson’s electric 102-yard touchdown—the seventh kickoff he’s taken to the house since arriving as the 29th overall pick in 2013—was breathtaking. This is why Sky-cam was invented.

Dallas Cowboys

Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (7, 6, 4, 7, 3), Amari Cooper (5, 2, 14, 8, 7), Michael Gallup (4, 7, 14, X, X), Jason Witten (4, 7, 4, 4, 4), Randall Cobb (3, X, 6, 6, 4), Tavon Austin (1, 6, 1, 1, X), Blake Jarwin (1, 4, 0, 3, 3), Cedrick Wilson (0, 6, X, 0, 1), Devin Smith (X, X, X, 1, 5)

Air Yards: Amari Cooper (89, 22, 166, 113, 89), Tavon Austin (37, 47, -4, 5, X), Randall Cobb (30, X, 78, 96, 43), Jason Witten (29, 76, 57, 40, 32), Michael Gallup (24, 71, 137, X, X), Blake Jarwin (1, 24, 0, 37, 20), Cedrick Wilson (0, 63, X, 0, 33), Ezekiel Elliott (-1, 7, 31, 12, 12), Devin Smith (X, X, X, 5, 63)

Receiving Yards: Amari Cooper (106, 3, 226, 48, 88), Ezekiel Elliott (36, 47, 29, 30, 14), Michael Gallup (34, 48, 113, X, X), Jason Witten (33, 57, 29, 50, 54), Randall Cobb (29, X, 53, 41, 23), Blake Jarwin (1, 6, 0, 49, 3), Tavon Austin (0, 64, 13, 5, X), Cedrick Wilson (0, 46, X, 0, 0), Devin Smith (X, X, X, 0, 39)

Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (22, 28, 12, 18, 19), Tony Pollard (8, 3, 4, 0, 13), Dak Prescott (5, 3, 4, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Ezekiel Elliott (1, 2, 1, 0, 0), Michael Gallup (1, 0, 0, X, X), Blake Jarwin (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Tavon Austin (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Randall Cobb (0, X, 0, 1, 0), Amari Cooper (0, 0, 1, 0, 2), Jason Witten (0, 0, 1, 0, 1), Devin Smith (X, X, X, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Ezekiel Elliott (9, 10, 2, 3, 5), Dak Prescott (1, 3, 1, 0, 1), Tony Pollard (0, 0, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Chidobe Awuzie (2-36-0, 4-118-1, 4-23-0, 4-40-0, 6-110-0), Byron Jones (0-0-0, 2-37-0, 2-40-0, 2-21-0, 1-6-0), Anthony Brown (X, 1-24-0, 0-0-0, 3-33-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: Amari Cooper barely practiced while battling a bruised thigh last week, but you wouldn’t know it from the hurt he put on Philly Sunday night. His Week 7 haul included five grabs for 106 scoreless yards on five targets. Together, Cooper and Ezekiel Elliott helped kick the brakes on Dallas’ three-game losing skid, both starring in a blowout win over the hated Eagles. With starting tackles Tyron Smith and La’El Collins back to reinforce the Cowboys’ sturdy offensive line, Zeke ran amok, extending his touchdown streak to four while clearing the century mark in rushing yards for the second time in as many weeks. Elliott was used scarcely in the passing game early on, but the Cowboys have rectified that by getting him much more involved recently, feeding the fourth-year workhorse a combined 23 targets the past four weeks (fourth among running backs during that span).

Detroit Lions

Targets: Marvin Jones (13, 5, 5, 9, 6), Danny Amendola (11, 1, X, 5, 1), T.J. Hockenson (5, 6, 3, 4, 3), Jesse James (4, 1, 1, 1, 4), Ty Johnson (4, 0, 1, 2, 2), J.D. McKissic (3, 3, 2, 0, 0), Kenny Golladay (2, 9, 9, 8, 10), Marvin Hall (2, 1, 3, 0, X), Logan Thomas (0, 1, 3, 1, 1)

Air Yards: Marvin Jones (115, 85, 89, 130, 91), Danny Amendola (113, 4, X, 43, 6), Kenny Golladay (56, 122, 109, 78, 148), Marvin Hall (39, 45, 64, 0, X), T.J. Hockenson (36, 26, 5, 8, 20), Ty Johnson (17, 0, -1, 1, 5), J.D. McKissic (8, -2, 1, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 20, 9, 14, 5), Jesse James (-1, 8, 10, 13, 26)

Receiving Yards: Danny Amendola (105, 6, X, 37, 0), Marvin Jones (93, 17, 77, 101, 43), Marvin Hall (47, 58, 47, 0, X), T.J. Hockenson (32, 21, 27, 1, 7), J.D. McKissic (31, 7, 11, 0, 0), Ty Johnson (28, 0, 1, 0, 6), Kenny Golladay (21, 121, 67, 17, 117), Jesse James (7, 8, 0, 13, 18), Logan Thomas (0, 0, 25, 15, 7)

Carries: Ty Johnson (10, 0, 3, 4, 5), J.D. McKissic (5, 3, 4, 1, 2), Matthew Stafford (0, 3, 2, 3, 4)

RZ Targets: Marvin Jones (5, 1, 0, 2, 0), Danny Amendola (2, 1, X, 1, 0), Kenny Golladay (0, 2, 3, 1, 0), T.J. Hockenson (0, 2, 2, 2, 0), Jesse James (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Logan Thomas (0, 0, 0, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Ty Johnson (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), J.D. McKissic (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Justin Coleman (5-95-1, 6-109-1, 4-67-0, 6-42-2, 1-6-0), Rashaan Melvin (6-89-0, 3-63-0, 2-14-0, 2-34-0, 4-111-0), Darius Slay (2-52-1, 4-18-0, X, 2-59-0, 6-81-0)

Observations: Where were you for Marvin Jones’ blowup week? Hopefully not crying into a pillow somewhere, wondering what Jones was doing on your bench. I’d be a glass case of emotion too if I had nothing to show for Starvin’ Marvin’s Week 7 breakout. With Xavier Rhodes putting the full-court press on Kenny Golladay (who was stymied to the tune of one catch for 21 yards), Jones went all the way off Sunday, erupting for 93 yards and four touchdowns in Detroit’s loss to Minnesota. In doing so, Jones became just the third receiver in league history (Jerry Rice and Sterling Sharpe were the others) with multiple four-touchdown games. His first foray into the four-touchdown club came as a member of the Bengals in 2013. Kerryon Johnson was averaging a healthy 16.8 touches per game at the time of his knee injury, which bodes well for his replacement, ex-Terp Ty Johnson. The newly-minted workhorse was a trendy waiver commodity this week and surely the cause of much reckless spending in FAAB leagues.

Green Bay Packers

Targets: Geronimo Allison (5, 7, 6, 4, 3), Jamaal Williams (5, 5, X, 1, 2), Jimmy Graham (4, 5, 3, 9, 1), Aaron Jones (4, 7, 8, 7, 1), Allen Lazard (4, 5, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3, 2, 4, 7, 10), Jake Kumerow (2, 3, 2, X, X), Marcedes Lewis (0, 2, 2, 2, 2), Davante Adams (X, X, X, 15, 4)

Air Yards: Allen Lazard (61, 79, 0, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (55, 52, 106, 91, 110), Jake Kumerow (44, 18, 30, X, X), Geronimo Allison (38, 81, 46, 70, 19), Jimmy Graham (38, 51, 25, 53, 2), Aaron Jones (20, 46, -5, -10, 2), Jamaal Williams (1, -1, X, -1, -2), Marcedes Lewis (0, 45, -2, 0, 5), Davante Adams (X, X, X, 141, 46)

Receiving Yards: Marquez Valdes-Scantling (133, 48, 18, 47, 99), Jimmy Graham (65, 17, 41, 61, 0), Jake Kumerow (54, 17, 9, X, X), Allen Lazard (42, 65, 0, 0, 0), Geronimo Allison (33, 40, 28, 52, -1), Aaron Jones (33, 13, 75, 37, 4), Jamaal Williams (26, 32, X, 0, 27), Marcedes Lewis (0, 50, 17, 19, 19), Davante Adams (X, X, X, 180, 56)

Carries: Aaron Jones (12, 11, 19, 13, 10), Jamaal Williams (3, 14, X, 0, 12), Aaron Rodgers (2, 3, 4, 5, 1)

RZ Targets: Jimmy Graham (2, 2, 0, 4, 0), Aaron Jones (2, 1, 1, 0, 0), Geronimo Allison (1, 0, 2, 2, 0), Jamaal Williams (1, 2, X, 0, 0), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (0, 0, 2, 2, 0), Davante Adams (X, X, X, 4, 0)

RZ Carries: Aaron Rodgers (1, 3, 0, 0, 0), Aaron Jones (0, 1, 7, 3, 3), Jamaal Williams (0, 4, X, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Kevin King (3-51-0, 6-163-0, 6-72-0, 2-25-0, 5-123-0), Jaire Alexander (3-36-1, 1-3-0, 8-201-1, 2-19-1, 3-20-0), Tramon Williams (0-0-0, 2-15-0, 3-60-1, 0-0-0, 0-0-0)

Observations: The Raiders were riding high after their upset win over Chicago in Week 5, so Aaron Rodgers made sure to knock them down a few pegs. The two-time MVP delivered Oakland a hard reality check in the form of six touchdowns Sunday including five of the throwing variety in a 42-24 Packers victory. Two of those touchdown heaves went to downfield dynamo Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who made the most of a light workload by turning three targets into two catches for a career-high 133 yards. Allen Lazard, the hero of Green Bay’s Monday night win over Detroit in Week 6, was held to 42 yards against Oakland but led the Packers receiving corps in both snaps (49) and routes run (28). He’s going to be a thing.

Los Angeles Rams

Targets: Gerald Everett (10, 5, 11, 8, 2), Cooper Kupp (8, 6, 17, 15, 12), Brandin Cooks (7, 3, 3, 9, 12), Robert Woods (7, 4, 9, 15, 8), Todd Gurley (1, X, 5, 11, 1), Tyler Higbee (1, 3, 3, 7, X), Josh Reynolds (1, 1, 1, 2, 2)

Air Yards: Gerald Everett (147, 40, 100, 50, 11), Brandin Cooks (100, 6, 101, 100, 138), Robert Woods (53, 43, 60, 109, 124), Cooper Kupp (50, 23, 134, 127, 94), Todd Gurley (13, X, 5, 13, 0), Tyler Higbee (5, 13, -1, 53, X), Josh Reynolds (5, 31, 12, 29, 25)

Receiving Yards: Robert Woods (80, 0, 48, 164, 40), Brandin Cooks (59, 18, 29, 71, 112), Gerald Everett (50, 9, 136, 44, 15), Cooper Kupp (50, 17, 117, 121, 102), Todd Gurley (13, X, 6, 54, 0), Tyler Higbee (8, 25, 47, 41, X), Josh Reynolds (0, 0, 12, 22, 0)

Carries: Todd Gurley (18, X, 15, 5, 14), Darrell Henderson (11, 6, 0, 0, X), Jared Goff (3, 1, 1, 0, 4), Malcolm Brown (X, 11, 1, 5, 3)

RZ Targets: Gerald Everett (2, 0, 0, 2, 0), Cooper Kupp (2, 1, 3, 0, 3), Brandin Cooks (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Todd Gurley (1, X, 0, 1, 1), Josh Reynolds (1, 0, 0, 0, 2), Robert Woods (1, 1, 1, 0, 0), Tyler Higbee (0, 0, 0, 1, X)

RZ Carries: Todd Gurley (9, X, 3, 3, 2), Jared Goff (2, 0, 1, 0, 1), Darrell Henderson (0, 1, 0, 0, X), Malcolm Brown (X, 3, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Jalen Ramsey (4-69-0, X, X, X, X), Troy Hill (4-39-0, 2-16-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0), Nickell Robey-Coleman (2-23-0, 3--4-0, 1-7-0, 4-40-1, 2-29-0)

Observations: Slumping signal-caller Jared Goff got back on track Sunday, lighting up the Falcons for 268 yards and a pair of touchdowns while helping the Rams return to the winner’s circle following a surprising three-week hiatus. Goff still left plenty of room for improvement—his accuracy was lacking in Atlanta (59.5 completion percentage). But for a quarterback who needed a pick-me-up in the worst way, Sunday was exactly that. Volume is the key to all life—it’s our water supply—in the fantasy realm and luckily for us, Gerald Everett has been a plus in that department. The 2017 second-rounder has drawn a combined 31 targets over his last four games, tied for the most among tight ends in that span. He’s been the overall TE2 in PPR leagues during that period. Jalen Ramsey had a tough go of it in his first game as a Ram—he earned PFF’s No. 68 coverage grade for the week—though anyone would struggle against Hall-of-Famer-to-be Julio Jones. At his current trajectory, Todd Gurley (2.3 yards per carry in Week 7) is on pace for 711 yards rushing and 185 receiving. Both would be career-lows for the three-time Pro Bowler.

Minnesota Vikings

Targets: Stefon Diggs (8, 11, 4, 7, 3), Olabisi Johnson (8, 1, 4, 4, 0), Kyle Rudolph (6, 3, 1, 1, 1), Irv Smith (6, 2, 0, 1, 3), Dalvin Cook (2, 2, 6, 8, 5), Adam Thielen (2, 8, 8, 6, 5)

Air Yards: Stefon Diggs (120, 250, 53, 73, 13), Olabisi Johnson (90, 16, 25, 25, 0), Kyle Rudolph (64, 3, -3, 6, -3), Irv Smith (61, 19, 0, 4, 32), Adam Thielen (32, 75, 87, 72, 59), Dalvin Cook (-12, -4, -16, -6, -11)

Receiving Yards: Stefon Diggs (142, 167, 44, 108, 15), Irv Smith (60, 29, 0, 5, 60), Kyle Rudolph (58, 36, 4, 12, 11), Olabisi Johnson (40, 16, 43, 35, 0), Adam Thielen (25, 57, 130, 6, 55), Dalvin Cook (7, 13, 86, 35, 33)

Carries: Dalvin Cook (25, 16, 21, 14, 16), Alexander Mattison (7, 14, 7, 2, 12), Kirk Cousins (4, 2, 3, 0, 4)

RZ Targets: Olabisi Johnson (2, 0, 0, 0, 0), Kyle Rudolph (1, 1, 0, 0, 1), Irv Smith (1, 1, 0, 0, 0), Stefon Diggs (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Adam Thielen (0, 3, 2, 1, 0)

RZ Carries: Dalvin Cook (6, 5, 2, 2, 4), Alexander Mattison (2, 4, 1, 0, 4), Kirk Cousins (0, 0, 1, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Trae Waynes (6-64-1, 4-69-1, 4-9-0, 5-73-0, 6-31-0), Mackensie Alexander (6-62-0, 2-6-0, X, 3-34-0, X), Mike Hughes (3-41-1, 0-0-0, 6-39-0, 0-0-0, 3-23-0), Xavier Rhodes (2-5-2, 6-30-0, 3-61-1, 7-45-0, 2-10-0)

Observations: The Vikings, who were at each other’s throats not too long ago, have suddenly turned the corner, morphing into an offensive juggernaut before our eyes. Stefon Diggs has been at the forefront of Minnesota’s turnaround, leading all receivers with 309 yards over the past two games. Adam Thielen took a spill early in Sunday’s win at Detroit, casting doubt on his Week 8 status. If Thielen can’t go against the Redskins Thursday night (a revenge game for both starting quarterbacks), it would mark the six-year vet’s first career absence. If you’re as stumped as I am at tight end, you’re open to just about anything. So here’s an angle worth exploring: Irv Smith, who matched a career-best with 60 yards Sunday, has seen his playing time increase each of the past four games (career-high 43 snaps in Week 7). The rookie is still largely unproven, but remember, this is a very much a “beggars can’t be choosers” situation. In the burning building we call tight end, it’s high time we get creative.

UPDATE: Thielen wanted to gut it out against the Redskins but couldn’t get the green light, ending his streak of 87 straight appearances. Adjust your lineups accordingly.

New Orleans Saints

Targets: Michael Thomas (11, 12, 13, 9, 7), Latavius Murray (6, 3, 2, 1, 0), Ted Ginn (5, 6, 2, 5, 5), Josh Hill (3, 2, 4, 4, 2), Taysom Hill (2, 0, 0, 0, 1), Jared Cook (X, 3, 6, 6, 2), Alvin Kamara (X, 8, 7, 3, 10)

Air Yards: Michael Thomas (122, 47, 144, 69, 51), Ted Ginn (92, 119, 35, 68, 29), Josh Hill (13, 12, 36, 18, 11), Taysom Hill (2, 0, 0, 0, -1), Latavius Murray (1, -13, 3, -4, 0), Jared Cook (X, 21, 44, 27, 22), Alvin Kamara (X, -1, 9, 1, -17)

Receiving Yards: Michael Thomas (131, 89, 182, 95, 54), Ted Ginn (48, 36, 35, 19, 15), Josh Hill (43, 8, 39, 29, 4), Latavius Murray (31, 35, 6, 6, 0), Taysom Hill (4, 0, 0, 0, 5), Jared Cook (X, 37, 41, 21, 7), Alvin Kamara (X, 35, 42, 20, 92)

Carries: Latavius Murray (27, 8, 7, 4, 2), Teddy Bridgewater (4, 3, 5, 3, 3), Taysom Hill (2, 3, 2, 2, 1), Alvin Kamara (X, 11, 16, 17, 16)

RZ Targets: Latavius Murray (3, 0, 0, 0, 0), Michael Thomas (2, 4, 2, 0, 1), Ted Ginn (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Josh Hill (1, 0, 0, 2, 0), Taysom Hill (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Jared Cook (X, 1, 2, 1, 0), Alvin Kamara (X, 0, 0, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Latavius Murray (8, 2, 0, 0, 0), Taysom Hill (1, 1, 0, 1, 0), Teddy Bridgewater (0, 3, 0, 3, 1), Alvin Kamara (X, 0, 3, 1, 5)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Eli Apple (5-41-1, 1-20-0, 1-26-1, 3-19-0, 1-32-0), Marshon Lattimore (2-20-0, 3-44-0, 2-25-0, 4-39-0, 10-152-0), P.J. Williams (X, 0-0-0, 5-69-0, 1-32-0, 4-36-0)

Observations: The Saints rightfully rested wounded workhorse Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) in Week 7, turning the backfield over to former 1,000-yard rusher Latavius Murray. All Murray did against the Bears was rumble to 150 yards (119 rushing, 31 receiving) and two touchdowns on a career-high 32 touches. For all the kids at home who dream of one day becoming an NFL backup, THAT is how you handcuff. Kamara is reportedly on the mend but with Murray rolling and a Week 9 bye on the horizon, why push it? Michael Thomas has lapped the competition thus far, leading the sport in yards (763), catches (62), targets (78) and … isn’t that enough for you people? Fantasy owners are all the same, aren’t they? Give ‘em an inch, they take a mile. The market-setting extension Thomas received this summer (five years, $100 million) may have felt like an overpay at the time, but definitely not now.

New York Giants

Targets: Golden Tate (11, 9, 6, X, X), Saquon Barkley (5, X, X, X, 5), Evan Engram (5, X, 11, 7, 8), Bennie Fowler (5, X, X, 2, 3), Cody Latimer (5, 1, 1, 0, X), Rhett Ellison (2, 7, 1, 4, 1), Darius Slayton (2, 8, 5, 2, 5), Wayne Gallman (0, X, 0, 7, 1), Sterling Shepard (X, X, 10, 9, 9)

Air Yards: Golden Tate (102, 105, 17, X, X), Bennie Fowler (42, X, X, 35, 24), Evan Engram (40, X, 83, 31, 36), Darius Slayton (27, 156, 91, 10, 107), Rhett Ellison (25, 57, 2, 3, 3), Cody Latimer (23, 5, 25, 0, X), Wayne Gallman (0, X, 0, 10, -2), Saquon Barkley (-4, X, X, X, 15), Sterling Shepard (X, X, 157, 78, 110)

Receiving Yards: Golden Tate (80, 102, 13, X, X), Bennie Fowler (35, X, X, 3, 5), Rhett Ellison (33, 30, 3, 24, 3), Cody Latimer (33, 0, 0, 0, X), Darius Slayton (28, 32, 62, 13, 82), Saquon Barkley (8, X, X, X, 27), Evan Engram (6, X, 42, 54, 113), Wayne Gallman (0, X, 0, 55, 0), Sterling Shepard (X, X, 49, 76, 100)

Carries: Saquon Barkley (18, X, X, X, 8), Daniel Jones (4, 2, 3, 5, 4), Wayne Gallman (0, X, 2, 18, 5), Elijhaa Penny (0, 3, 3, 3, 0)

RZ Targets: Saquon Barkley (0, X, X, X, 1), Rhett Ellison (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Evan Engram (0, X, 3, 1, 2), Bennie Fowler (0, X, X, 0, 1), Wayne Gallman (0, X, 0, 1, 0), Cody Latimer (0, 0, 0, 0, X), Darius Slayton (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Sterling Shepard (X, X, 2, 1, 1)

RZ Carries: Saquon Barkley (1, X, X, X, 1), Daniel Jones (1, 0, 0, 1, 2), Wayne Gallman (0, X, 0, 3, 1), Elijhaa Penny (0, 0, 1, 0, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Grant Haley (3-17-0, 8-101-0, 3-45-1, 7-89-0, 3-58-0), Deandre Baker (2-15-0, 4-35-0, 4-52-1, 1-11-0, 2-24-0), Janoris Jenkins (1-6-0, 2-43-0, 1-11-0, 2-15-0, 8-188-3)

Observations: Saquon Barkley’s return from injury may not have been the laugh-filled joyride some were expecting, but 80 yards and a touchdown is still better production than the G-Men were getting from Jonathan Hilliman and Elijhaa Penny. Many receivers have come and gone through the first month of Daniel Jones’ starting tenure (pour one out for T.J. Jones and Russell Shepard), but none have matched the chemistry he’s shared with veteran Golden Tate, the recipient of 12 catches spanning 182 yards over the past two games. Sterling Shepard could muddy the waters upon his return (he’s recovering from his second concussion of the year), but until that day comes, Tate should continue to be the Big Boi to Jones’ Andre 3000.

Philadelphia Eagles

Targets: Zach Ertz (5, 9, 7, 8, 7), Alshon Jeffery (5, 12, 8, 9, X), Nelson Agholor (4, 7, 3, 1, 12), Dallas Goedert (4, 8, 3, 3, 1), Miles Sanders (3, 3, 5, 0, 4), Jordan Howard (2, 0, 0, 4, 1), Mack Hollins (1, 2, 1, 2, 7), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Darren Sproles (X, X, 1, 0, 1)

Air Yards: Alshon Jeffery (90, 60, 34, 87, X), Zach Ertz (87, 92, 61, 58, 67), Nelson Agholor (86, 102, 79, 9, 64), Dallas Goedert (35, 46, 16, -1, 26), Miles Sanders (9, 40, 24, 0, 35), Mack Hollins (4, 55, -19, 32, 97), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 0, 0, 0, 58), Jordan Howard (-1, 0, 0, -1, 5), Darren Sproles (X, X, 6, 0, 4)

Receiving Yards: Dallas Goedert (69, 48, 11, 16, 0), Zach Ertz (38, 54, 57, 65, 64), Alshon Jeffery (38, 76, 52, 38, X), Nelson Agholor (24, 42, 20, 0, 50), Miles Sanders (11, 86, 49, 0, 73), Jordan Howard (6, 0, 0, 28, 0), JJ Arcega-Whiteside (0, 0, 0, 0, 10), Mack Hollins (0, 0, 0, 13, 62), Darren Sproles (X, X, 0, 0, 0)

Carries: Jordan Howard (11, 13, 13, 15, 11), Boston Scott (7, 4, X, X, X), Miles Sanders (6, 3, 9, 11, 13), Carson Wentz (4, 2, 2, 6, 4), Darren Sproles (X, X, 3, 1, 2)

RZ Targets: Zach Ertz (2, 0, 1, 0, 0), Mack Hollins (1, 0, 1, 0, 1), Alshon Jeffery (1, 1, 1, 3, X), Miles Sanders (1, 0, 3, 0, 0), Nelson Agholor (0, 0, 0, 0, 3), Dallas Goedert (0, 0, 0, 2, 0), Darren Sproles (X, X, 0, 0, 1)

RZ Carries: Jordan Howard (1, 1, 3, 6, 3), Miles Sanders (0, 0, 1, 1, 3), Carson Wentz (0, 0, 0, 2, 1), Darren Sproles (X, X, 0, 0, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Rasul Douglas (4-77-0, 5-114-1, 2-27-0, 3-22-0, 3-26-0), Jalen Mills (6-74-0, X, X, X, X), Ronald Darby (X, X, X, X, 5-57-0), Sidney Jones (X, 4-33-1, X, 2-62-0, 2-30-1), Avonte Maddox (X, X, X, 8-114-0, 2-29-0)

Observations: Not much went right for Philadelphia in Week 7, but we’re a glass half-full website, so let’s find something. Dallas Goedert seems like a good place to start. After spending his rookie year in Zach Ertz’s shadow, the ascendant sophomore has broken free from his sidekick shackles, impressing with nine catches for 117 yards over his last two outings. He’s seen 12 targets during that stretch (fifth-most among tight ends) while clocking in on 64.5 percent of the Eagles’ offensive snaps. Sunday night in Dallas wasn’t the best we’ve seen from Carson Wentz, who let the Cowboys off the hook with three turnovers including two lost fumbles in the losing effort. It’s been a frustrating month statistically for the former second overall pick, who has fallen short of 200 yards passing in three of his last four showings.

San Francisco 49ers

Targets: George Kittle (5, 8, 8, 8, 3), Kendrick Bourne (4, 1, 2, 3, 2), Tevin Coleman (2, 3, 0, X, X), Dante Pettis (2, 6, 3, 5, 0), Matt Breida (1, 4, 3, 3, 1), Marquise Goodwin (1, 3, 4, 2, 3), Richie James (1, 0, 0, 2, 4), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 1, 4), Deebo Samuel (X, 5, 3, 4, 7)

Air Yards: Kendrick Bourne (53, 1, 21, 23, 8), George Kittle (53, 38, 64, 49, 52), Dante Pettis (22, 44, 19, 25, 0), Marquise Goodwin (16, 43, 42, 36, 61), Richie James (11, 0, 0, 22, 51), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 1, -5), Matt Breida (-4, -3, 9, 2, 0), Tevin Coleman (-8, -7, 0, X, X), Deebo Samuel (X, 17, 14, 87, 17)

Receiving Yards: Kendrick Bourne (69, 11, 24, 22, 4), Richie James (40, 0, 0, 22, 7), George Kittle (38, 103, 70, 57, 54), Matt Breida (1, 27, 15, 20, 11), Marquise Goodwin (0, 15, 41, 41, 77), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 0, 68), Dante Pettis (0, 45, 11, 20, 0), Tevin Coleman (-1, 16, 0, X, X), Deebo Samuel (X, 18, 3, 44, 87)

Carries: Tevin Coleman (20, 18, 16, X, X), Matt Breida (8, 13, 11, 14, 12), Jeff Wilson (5, 0, X, 8, 10), Jimmy Garoppolo (4, 5, 4, 6, 4), Raheem Mostert (0, 4, 7, 12, 13)

RZ Targets: Matt Breida (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Tevin Coleman (0, 2, 0, X, X), George Kittle (0, 0, 2, 1, 1), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 0, 1), Dante Pettis (0, 1, 0, 2, 0), Deebo Samuel (X, 2, 1, 0, 2)

RZ Carries: Tevin Coleman (6, 6, 2, X, X), Jeff Wilson (1, 0, X, 8, 5), Matt Breida (0, 0, 1, 1, 0), Jimmy Garoppolo (0, 1, 0, 3, 0), Raheem Mostert (0, 0, 0, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Richard Sherman (1-19-0, 2-9-0, 4-75-0, 1-7-0, 4-15-0), K’Waun Williams (5-16-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 1-6-0, 5-58-1), Emmanuel Moseley (0-0-0, 3-21-0, 1-7-0, 0-0-0, 2-17-0), Ahkello Witherspoon (X, X, X, 3-80-1, 1-47-0)

Observations: The 49ers didn’t score a touchdown against the Redskins and weren’t particularly close to one, but anyone with a Doppler radar (or, you know, a weather app) could surmise Sunday’s game wasn’t going to be pretty. You’d struggle too if you had to play four quarters in a downpour of biblical proportion. Lizzo said the truth hurts (I assume she was paraphrasing Jack Nicholson’s “You can’t handle the truth!” outburst from A Few Good Men) and unfortunately for all the Matt Breida Stans in our industry (in which there are many), it’s time to drink a tall glass of reality. After working in tandem in past weeks, Breida sat back Sunday as Tevin Coleman usurped San Francisco’s backfield reins, out-touching Breida by a commanding 22-9 margin. More importantly, Coleman got the glamour touches, seeing six of the Niners’ seven red-zone opportunities in the win over Washington.

Seattle Seahawks

Targets: DK Metcalf (9, 5, 3, 4, 6), Tyler Lockett (7, 5, 4, 4, 14), Jaron Brown (6, 5, 4, 3, 6), Chris Carson (5, 4, 2, 4, 1), David Moore (3, 4, 2, 2, 2), Malik Turner (1, 1, 0, 0, 3), Luke Willson (1, 3, 1, 2, X), C.J. Prosise (0, 3, X, 0, 5)

Air Yards: DK Metcalf (108, 38, 55, 36, 121), Tyler Lockett (85, 64, 41, 42, 165), Jaron Brown (69, 29, 58, 26, 55), David Moore (67, 54, 7, 14, 42), Luke Willson (25, 16, 5, 23, X), Chris Carson (11, 1, 2, 4, -6), Malik Turner (10, 4, 0, 0, 52), C.J. Prosise (0, 41, X, 0, 10)

Receiving Yards: Tyler Lockett (61, 75, 51, 51, 154), Jaron Brown (60, 29, 36, 50, 30), DK Metcalf (53, 69, 44, 6, 67), Malik Turner (24, 0, 0, 0, 19), David Moore (14, 36, 10, 9, 29), Chris Carson (9, 35, 5, 41, -2), C.J. Prosise (0, 15, X, 0, 38), Luke Willson (0, 16, 10, 26, X)

Carries: Chris Carson (21, 24, 27, 22, 15), Russell Wilson (3, 9, 8, 2, 7), C.J. Prosise (1, 3, X, 3, 4), Rashaad Penny (0, X, 6, X, X)

RZ Targets: Tyler Lockett (3, 1, 1, 1, 3), DK Metcalf (2, 0, 1, 3, 2), Jaron Brown (1, 3, 0, 0, 2), Chris Carson (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), David Moore (0, 1, 1, 1, 1), Luke Willson (0, 1, 0, 0, X)

RZ Carries: Chris Carson (1, 7, 3, 3, 3), Russell Wilson (1, 5, 1, 1, 2), Rashaad Penny (0, 0, X, 1, X), C.J. Prosise (0, 0, X, 2, 1)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Shaquill Griffin (2-60-0, 2-14-0, 4-82-0, 2-13-0, 0-0-0), Tre Flowers (2-14-0, 2-30-0, 3-44-0, 3-23-0, 5-45-1)

Observations: The well finally ran dry for Chris Carson, who saw his streak of three straight 100-yard rushing games collapse in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. Sunday’s disappointment was surely a tough pill to swallow but at least Carson owners can take solace in knowing he out-touched C.J. Prosise 24-1 while first-round sophomore Rashaad Penny was in on just two of Seattle’s 71 offensive snaps. There’s no power struggle to be had in Grunge City—Carson is the king, ruler and all-mighty dictator of the Seahawks’ backfield. DK Metcalf squandered a career-high workload in Week 7, turning a team-best nine targets into just four grabs for 53 scoreless yards. He also committed a drop (one of three mishaps charged to the Seahawks Sunday) and a lost fumble while furthering the narrative of his year-long red-zone struggles (0-for-9 on targets inside the 20).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Targets: Mike Evans (17, 3, 7, 15, 8), Chris Godwin (12, 9, 14, 4, 9), Scott Miller (7, 2, 1, 0, X), Dare Ogunbowale (5, 3, 4, 3, 1), Cameron Brate (4, 1, 3, 3, 2), O.J. Howard (4, 2, 3, 4, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 1, 2, 1), Ronald Jones (0, 3, 1, 1, 0), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 1, 2, 4)

Air Yards: Mike Evans (226, 22, 103, 244, 120), Scott Miller (147, 19, 39, 0, X), Chris Godwin (111, 137, 114, 87, 119), Cameron Brate (55, 6, 33, 15, 7), O.J. Howard (19, 28, 7, 79, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (7, 8, 6, 16, -4), Peyton Barber (0, -2, 4, 2, -1), Ronald Jones (0, -2, 3, 0, 0), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 13, 11, 64)

Receiving Yards: Chris Godwin (151, 125, 172, 40, 121), Mike Evans (96, 0, 89, 190, 61), Cameron Brate (47, 11, 36, 7, 10), Scott Miller (39, 0, 0, 0, X), O.J. Howard (35, 10, 33, 66, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (22, 27, 16, 23, 9), Peyton Barber (0, -1, 0, 7, 7), Ronald Jones (0, 21, 12, 41, 0), Breshad Perriman (X, X, 0, 6, 0)

Carries: Peyton Barber (8, 8, 9, 13, 23), Ronald Jones (4, 9, 19, 14, 4), Jameis Winston (1, 3, 1, 4, 4)

RZ Targets: Mike Evans (4, 1, 1, 4, 1), Cameron Brate (1, 0, 1, 1, 0), Chris Godwin (1, 1, 2, 0, 1), O.J. Howard (0, 0, 1, 0, 0), Dare Ogunbowale (0, 1, 1, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Ronald Jones (1, 1, 3, 4, 0), Peyton Barber (0, 1, 3, 2, 3), Jameis Winston (0, 0, 0, 2, 0)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Vernon Hargreaves (6-65-0, 5-100-1, 4-69-0, 2-53-1, 10-133-0), Carlton Davis (3-50-1, 3-39-0, 7-71-0, 2-26-0, 4-30-0), M.J. Stewart (0-0-0, 2-12-0, 10-125-1, 6-67-0, 1-8-0)

Observations: The Buccaneers earned a well-deserved breather after their London dalliance, taking last week off to feel the grass between their toes. But now it’s back to business and Tampa has a lot to iron out before its trip to Tennessee later this week. Among the Bucs’ more pressing issues is Jameis Winston’s continued fondness for throwing to his opponents, something he did five times against the Panthers in Week 6. Hopefully Tampa Bay will also address Winston’s fragile connection with Mike Evans, which has not been firing on all cylinders this year (49.1 completion percentage on 55 targets). Meanwhile Chris Godwin, the league leader in receiving yards per game (110.3), will be welcomed back with open arms by the fantasy community, who sorely missed his presence in Week 7.

Washington Redskins

Targets: Trey Quinn (3, 4, 4, 4, 7), Steven Sims (3, 0, 3, 0, 2), Terry McLaurin (2, 7, 7, X, 8), Jeremy Sprinkle (2, 3, 3, 3, 4), Paul Richardson (1, 4, 2, 5, 9), Adrian Peterson (0, 2, 0, 0, 3), Vernon Davis (X, X, X, 4, 4), Chris Thompson (X, 3, 7, 5, 5)

Air Yards: Trey Quinn (38, 13, 13, 88, 36), Jeremy Sprinkle (11, 13, 17, 14, 35), Paul Richardson (6, 49, 13, 38, 79), Terry McLaurin (4, 128, 123, X, 91), Adrian Peterson (0, -3, 0, 0, -15), Steven Sims (-8, 0, 0, 0, -2), Vernon Davis (X, X, X, 32, 34), Chris Thompson (X, 7, 7, 24, -6)

Receiving Yards: Trey Quinn (30, 8, 15, 10, 30), Jeremy Sprinkle (13, 24, 17, 20, 19), Terry McLaurin (11, 100, 51, X, 70), Steven Sims (5, 0, 1, 0, 24), Adrian Peterson (0, 18, 0, 0, -3), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 14, 14, 83), Vernon Davis (X, X, X, 5, 30), Chris Thompson (X, 8, 17, 56, 79)

Carries: Adrian Peterson (20, 23, 7, 11, 12), Wendell Smallwood (5, 1, 6, 0, 0), Case Keenum (0, 4, X, 0, 2), Chris Thompson (X, 3, 4, 4, 7)

RZ Targets: Steven Sims (1, 0, 0, 0, 0), Terry McLaurin (0, 0, 0, X, 1), Adrian Peterson (0, 1, 0, 0, 0), Paul Richardson (0, 0, 0, 0, 2), Jeremy Sprinkle (0, 0, 0, 1, 1), Vernon Davis (X, X, X, 1, 1), Chris Thompson (X, 1, 0, 0, 0)

RZ Carries: Case Keenum (0, 0, X, 0, 2), Adrian Peterson (0, 1, 0, 2, 2), Chris Thompson (X, 0, 0, 0, 3)

CB Catches-Yards-Touchdowns Allowed: Quinton Dunbar (2-22-0, 3-8-0, 6-90-0, 0-0-0, X), Jimmy Moreland (2-17-0, 1-1-0, 0-0-0, 0-0-0, 3-23-0), Fabian Moreau (0-0-0, 6-30-0, 2-22-0, 6-84-0, 2-14-0), Josh Norman (X, 4-62-1, 5-52-0, 3-16-0, 4-55-2)

Observations: There’s no rest for the weary as a banged-up Adrian Peterson, the recipient of 41 carries the past two weeks (fourth-most behind Ezekiel Elliott, Leonard Fournette and Chris Carson), will try to suit up Thursday night against the team he spent his first 10 seasons with. Between the torrential downpour soaking FedEx Field and San Francisco’s stifling defense, Terry McLaurin lived out his worst nightmare in Week 7, stumbling to career-lows in both catches (one) and yards (11) as the Redskins dropped to 0-2 under interim coach Bill Callahan. Wendell Smallwood saw more run than usual with receiving back Chris Thompson (toe) shelved in Week 7, though it still didn’t amount to much in the fantasy realm (23 rushing yards, 18 receiving on six touches).