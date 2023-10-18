Week 7 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Week 7 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections
Air Force is now the clear frontrunner
Eight teams a possibility? Not yet
Unless something wild happens, Air Force is in the frontrunner seat to earn a New Year’s Six bid. They are ahead of Tulane in the rankings and will very likely remain there with zero losses. The official College Football Playoff rankings are still a few weeks off to know for sure.
The Falcons do take on rival Navy this weekend and will do so without starting quarterback Zac Larrier for this week and maybe more. That is the one big thing in the way of them staying undefeated.
For now, Air Force is pegged to the Fiesta Bowl and will be a pain in the butt matchup for some team like Oregon, Texas or Penn State.
While we would love for eight teams to make a bowl game that seems like a bit off for the conference this year.
According to ESPN’s FPI, the Mountain West is projected to have six teams above the 50% mark. Then there is San Diego State at 37% and Colorado State at 34%, and those teams are fringe bowl teams.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
5:45 pm ET, ESPN
University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Matchup: UNLV vs. New Mexico State
LA Bowl
Saturday, December 16, 2023
7:30 pm ET, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Matchup: Wyoming vs. UCLA
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
3:30 pm ET, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Fresno State vs. Central Michigan
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 23, 2023
10:30 pm ET, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West
Matchup: San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 26, 2023
5:30 pm ET, ESPN
Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool
Matchup: Boise State vs. Louisiana
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Saturday, December 30, 2023
4:30 pm ET, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Matchup: Utah State vs. Northern Illinois
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl
Monday, January 1, 2024
1:00 pm ET, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six
Matchup: Air Force vs. Oregon