Week 7 Mountain West Football Bowl Projections

Air Force is now the clear frontrunner

Eight teams a possibility? Not yet

Unless something wild happens, Air Force is in the frontrunner seat to earn a New Year’s Six bid. They are ahead of Tulane in the rankings and will very likely remain there with zero losses. The official College Football Playoff rankings are still a few weeks off to know for sure.

The Falcons do take on rival Navy this weekend and will do so without starting quarterback Zac Larrier for this week and maybe more. That is the one big thing in the way of them staying undefeated.

For now, Air Force is pegged to the Fiesta Bowl and will be a pain in the butt matchup for some team like Oregon, Texas or Penn State.

While we would love for eight teams to make a bowl game that seems like a bit off for the conference this year.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Mountain West is projected to have six teams above the 50% mark. Then there is San Diego State at 37% and Colorado State at 34%, and those teams are fringe bowl teams.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

5:45 pm ET, ESPN

University Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Matchup: UNLV vs. New Mexico State

LA Bowl

Saturday, December 16, 2023

7:30 pm ET, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Matchup: Wyoming vs. UCLA

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

3:30 pm ET, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Fresno State vs. Central Michigan

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 23, 2023

10:30 pm ET, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Athletics Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Mountain West

Matchup: San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

5:30 pm ET, ESPN

Gerald R Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Bowl Ties: AAC vs Pool

Matchup: Boise State vs. Louisiana

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Saturday, December 30, 2023

4:30 pm ET, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Matchup: Utah State vs. Northern Illinois

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl

Monday, January 1, 2024

1:00 pm ET, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs New Year’s Six

Matchup: Air Force vs. Oregon

