Week 7 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 7 Mountain West Bowl Projections
It is like throwing darts, or shuffling cards
Contact/Follow @JeremyMauss & @MWCwire
Six teams? Maybe more?
The Mountain West season is very unique this year. There have been some weird results and injuries have played a big part of this season. UNLV lost their second-straight game but they have a number of injuries including quarterback Doug Brumfield. The Rebels are still sitting at two wins away from bowl eligibility.
On the other sides, Fresno State is still without quarterback Jake Haener and other players are slowly coming back and they pulled off an upset over San Jose State in an unexpected defensive battle.
That Bulldogs win gets them two just two on the year. To make a bowl game they need to go 4-2 the rest of the way. They have a shot to get to six with games against New Mexico, Hawaii, and Nevada, all of which seem like a good chance for wins. San Diego State has been trending down, Wyoming is hit or miss and UNLV could be tough if they get healthy.
Getting seven teams bowling will be a tough challenge this year as we reach the midseason point.
Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.
– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five
– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC
– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12
– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA
– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC
– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA
Back up tie-ins are below
– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12
Other Options
– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five
– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five
– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five
– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five
Preseason Bowl Projections | Week 0 | Week 1 | Week 2 | Week 3 | Week 4 | Week 5 | Week 6
The pecking order for the bowl lineup is just a shrug and maybe it’s Air Force or maybe it’s Boise State, or maybe a healthy UNLV, or San Jose State. That Jimmy Kimmel Bowl spot will just be rotating teams as the perceived top team doesn’t fare well.
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. North Texas
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Arizona
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. BYU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Ball state
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Middle Tennessee State
Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Toledo
More Bowl Projections!
Week 6 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 5 Mountain West Bowl Projections
Week 4 Mountain West Bowl Projections