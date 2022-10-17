Week 7 Mountain West Bowl Projections

It is like throwing darts, or shuffling cards

Six teams? Maybe more?

The Mountain West season is very unique this year. There have been some weird results and injuries have played a big part of this season. UNLV lost their second-straight game but they have a number of injuries including quarterback Doug Brumfield. The Rebels are still sitting at two wins away from bowl eligibility.

On the other sides, Fresno State is still without quarterback Jake Haener and other players are slowly coming back and they pulled off an upset over San Jose State in an unexpected defensive battle.

That Bulldogs win gets them two just two on the year. To make a bowl game they need to go 4-2 the rest of the way. They have a shot to get to six with games against New Mexico, Hawaii, and Nevada, all of which seem like a good chance for wins. San Diego State has been trending down, Wyoming is hit or miss and UNLV could be tough if they get healthy.

Getting seven teams bowling will be a tough challenge this year as we reach the midseason point.

Here are the bowl lineup for the Mountain West this year.

– Cotton Bowl – at-large vs. Group of Five

– Famous Idaho Potato Bowl vs MAC

– Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs Pac-12

– New Mexico Bowl vs Conference USA

– Barstool Arizona Bowl vs MAC

– EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl vs Conference USA

Back up tie-ins are below

– Guaranteed Rate Bowl vs Big Ten or Big 12

Other Options

– Cure Bowl vs Group of Five

– RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl vs Group of Five

– SERVPRO First Responder Bowl vs Group of Five

– Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl vs Group of Five

The pecking order for the bowl lineup is just a shrug and maybe it’s Air Force or maybe it’s Boise State, or maybe a healthy UNLV, or San Jose State. That Jimmy Kimmel Bowl spot will just be rotating teams as the perceived top team doesn’t fare well.

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year; Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Arizona

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs. BYU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs. Ball state

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs. Middle Tennessee State

Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs. Toledo





