Week 7 Livingston County football breakdowns, predictions

Livingston County may have a state football playoff qualifier after all.

There were times during the first five weeks of the season that it appeared the county would be left out of the postseason party for the first time since 1988, two years before the Michigan High School Athletic Association doubled the number of playoff qualifiers.

But a two-game winning streak in which Brighton has rallied from deficits of 9-0 against Hartland and 14-0 against Canton has the Bulldogs sitting at 3-3 with three regular-season games remaining. Brighton is 24th in Division 1 playoff points, with the top 32 teams qualifying.

The county still doesn’t have a team with a winning record through six weeks, with the five teams going a combined 8-22, but things are beginning to look encouraging for a Brighton team that seems to be finding its stride.

Can Brighton inch closer to a playoff berth Friday night? Can Hartland and Howell, both on the verge of elimination at 2-4, keep their hopes alive?

Those questions and more will be answered in Week 7.

My number of incorrect predictions this season doubled last week when I went 2-2, which included missing the winner of the Hartland-Howell game. Pinckney’s loss to Ypsilanti was the other game I missed, leaving me with a 24-4 record for the season.

Here are my Week 7 predictions as the lack of rivalry games has us returning to a conventional five-game schedule:

Brighton vs. Plymouth

The Brighton-Plymouth game has been moved from Plymouth’s grass field, damaged because of flooding, to Livonia Franklin.

Playing on a neutral field removes the home-field advantage the Wildcats would enjoy in what could be a close matchup. Plymouth nearly pulled off an upset of Novi last week, losing 48-45 on a touchdown pass as time expired.

The Bulldogs’ focus should be on stopping running back Jaxon McCaig, who has run for 879 yards and 12 touchdowns after a 324-yard performance against Novi. Quarterback Sam Plecner doesn’t throw a ton, but does a nice job of picking his spots, going 27-for-39 for 411 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions in the last four games.

Brighton quarterback Grant Hetherton has found his rhythm the last two weeks, throwing for 573 yards and four touchdowns and running for 172 yards and five scores.

Prediction: Brighton 38, Plymouth 28

Hartland at Northville

After a second-place finish and playoff victory last season, Northville was expected to have a strong squad in 2023. The Mustangs have been even better than advertised under former Brighton offensive coordinator Brent Luplow, winning every game by at least 14 points.

Hartland should view this as a great opportunity to revive its postseason hopes against an unbeaten team that ranks second in Division 1 playoff points. If quarterback James Butzier has another performance like he did against Howell, throwing for three touchdowns and running for two, the Eagles have a chance. They are 45th in Division 1 playoff points.

Running against Northville won’t be as easy, as Brighton discovered when it had one total yard on the ground in a 24-10 loss to the Mustangs.

Prediction: Northville 35, Hartland 14

Novi at Howell

You couldn’t have a greater contrast in styles.

Novi quarterback Caleb Walker is 124-for-189 for 1,721 yards, 17 touchdowns and only one interception. The Wildcats get 71% of their yardage through the air.

Howell, meanwhile, has attempted only 25 passes this season, completing 13 for 230 yards and a touchdown. The Highlanders have run 316 times for 1,593 yards and 18 scores behind juniors Aiden Horvath (619 yards) and Justin Jones (578).

The Highlanders will need to grind out long drives and not fumble the ball, a major issue this season, to have a chance against a quick-strike Novi team.

Tied for 41st in Division playoff points, Howell probably needs to win out to qualify.

Prediction: Novi 31, Howell 22

Pinckney at Adrian

Adrian comes in with a 5-1 record against a winless Pinckney team, but a glimmer of hope for the Pirates is the fact the Maples haven’t been blowing people out.

A 24-12 loss to Ypsilanti last Friday may have been Pinckney’s best chance to win a game this season, though there are opportunities to play competitive games over the final three weeks.

Despite a down season for the Pirates, a reason to be excited is junior receiver Nolan Carruthers being three catches away from tying the Livingston County record for career catches. Brighton’s Zach Nichols had 105 catches from 2004-05.

Prediction: Adrian 28, Pinckney 12

Fowlerville at Lansing Eastern

Fowlerville has deserved a better fate than its 1-5 record, with close losses to solid St. Johns and Haslett teams.

The Gladiators will get the opportunity to unleash some frustration in a 6 p.m. kickoff (note the start time if you're going) against a Lansing Eastern team that is on pace for its seventh 0-9 season in the last 10 years. The Quakers have lost 15 straight games, getting outscored 278-34 this season.

Prediction: Fowlerville 42, Lansing Eastern 7

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on X @BillKhan

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Week 7 Livingston County football breakdowns, predictions