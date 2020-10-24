Week 7 Injury Report: Mixon Nixed









NFL injury reports keep getting less horrifying for fantasy purposes. Joe Mixon drafters might disagree with that assessment.

Let’s get into Week 7 injuries and how they might affect your start-sit decisions.

Early Games

Bills @ Jets

Bills WR John Brown (knee), LB Tyrel Dodson (hamstring), T Cody Ford (knee), TE Dawson Knox (calf), and CB Josh Norman (hamstring) are out. Gabriel Davis becomes a worthwhile spot starter in a matchup against a Jets secondary allowing the ninth most wide receiver yardage this year. CB Cameron Lewis (wrist), LB Matt Milano (pectoral) and CB Tre'Davious White (back) are listed as questionable.

Jets K Sam Ficken (right groin) and G Alex Lewis (shoulder) are out, so if you were starting Ficken in a two-kicker league, make other plans. T Mekhi Becton (shoulder), WR Jamison Crowder (groin), QB Sam Darnold (right shoulder), T Chuma Edoga (calf), and T George Fant (knee) are questionable. Head coach Adam Gase expects Darnold to suit up against Buffalo -- a considerable upgrade from Jamison Crowder if he can play Sunday.

Steelers @ Titans

Steelers CB Mike Hilton (shoulder) and FB Derek Watt (hamstring) are out. WR Diontae Johnson (back) practiced Friday and will play against the Titans. He’s a WR3 option with upside in a potentially high scoring game.

Titans WR A.J. Brown (knee), LB Jadeveon Clowney (knee), DT DaQuan Jones (foot), T Dennis Kelly (knee), TE MyCole Pruitt (illness), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle), and T Isaiah Wilson (illness) practiced fully Friday. Brown and Smith should be ready to play Sunday against Pittsburgh.

Packers @ Texans

Packers RB Tyler Ervin (wrist) and DT Tyler Lancaster (shoulder) are out, and T David Bakhtiari (chest), CB Kevin King (quadricep), and S Darnell Savage (quadricep) are listed as doubtful to face Houston.

Packers DE Montravius Adams (foot), RB Aaron Jones (calf), C Corey Linsley (back), LB Preston Smith (shoulder), and TE Robert Tonyan (ankle) are questionable. Jone tweaked a calf in practice late in the week and shapes up as a full blown game-time call for Green Bay. An inactive Jones would clear the way for Jamaal Williams to lead the Packers backfield in a mouth watering matchup. Rookie AJ Dillon should get some run too. Tyler Ervin being out leaves Williams and Dillon as the only healthy backs on the team.

Texans TE Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion) and LB Peter Kalambayi (hamstring) are questionable. Don’t expect Darren Fells to continue posting a 22 percent touchdown rate, but he remains a viable streaming option if Akins misses Week 7.

Lions @ Falcons

Lions CB Desmond Trufant (hamstring) is out.

Falcons DE Takkarist McKinley (groin) is questionable. Julio Jones (hamstring) had limited practices on Thursday and Friday -- he should be good to go against Detroit.

Browns @ Bengals

Browns TE Austin Hooper (illness), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), and G Wyatt Teller (calf) are out. David Njoku has run a couple more routes and has one more target than Harrison Bryant over the past couple weeks. Both should see plenty of playing time this week, with Njoku being a slightly better waiver add. S Karl Joseph (hamstring) and DT Sheldon Richardson (achilles) are listed as questionable.

Bengals CB William Jackson (concussion) and RB Joe Mixon (foot) are out. Gio Bernard, in four games with Mixon out of the Bengals’ lineup since 2017, has averaged 17.5 touches and 88.75 total yards. Bernard is a low-end RB2 against Cleveland.

Bengals WR John Ross (illness) and S Shawn Williams (hamstring) are listed as questionable.

Panthers @ Saints

Panthers CB Eli Apple (hamstring), CB Donte Jackson (toe), G John Miller (ankle), and WR Curtis Samuel (knee) are questionable to play. Samuel shouldn’t be in fantasy lineups even if he gets the green light.

Saints G Nick Easton (concussion) and WR Michael Thomas (ankle, hamstring) are out, and WR Emmanuel Sanders will miss Week 7 after being placed on the COVID-19 list. That leaves Tre’Quan Smith and Marquez Callaway as the top two wideouts for New Orleans. Callaway shapes up as a sneaky play in deeper leagues after playing 68 percent of the Saints’ snaps in Week 5 and getting six targets from Drew Brees.