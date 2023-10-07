Week 7 high school football roundup: St. Bonaventure shuts out Westlake again

Jaden Few and Jeremiah Barrios combined for 14 tackles, including five for losses, as the St. Bonaventure High football team shut out visiting Westlake for the second straight season, 21-0, Friday night at Ventura College.

“Defense is legit,” St. Bonaventure coach Joey Goyeneche said. “They’re playing fast and playing confidently.”

The Seraphs (5-2) piled up six sacks and 11 tackles for losses in improving to 2-0 in Marmonte League play.

St. Bonaventure, which shut out Westlake 29-0 a year ago, welcomed back starting quarterback Anthony Wolter, who broke his collarbone in the Week Zero win over Alemany. The senior completed 13 straight passes to finish 15-of-19 passing for 231 yards.

“Anthony is our senior leader,” Goyeneche said. “We built the offense and everything around him. He’s going to be given the opportunity to show what he can do in this offense.”

Kaden Glover, who played quarterback in Wolter’s absence, moved back to tight end and scored on a TD run. Jack Cunningham caught five passes for 144 yards and a TD.

St. Bonaventure built a 21-0 halftime lead without star lineman Shaun Torgeson and linebacker Dylan Dunst, who both missed the game with injuries.

The first-place Seraphs now face a short week as they visit Simi Valley on Thursday.

Westlake (1-6), which was without much of its offensive coaching staff for part of the week, visits rival Oaks Christain this Friday.

Simi Valley 44, Calabasas 7

Jesse Sereno threw a pair of touchdown passes to Drayden Rittersdorf, including a 33-yard hookup, and also scored on a quarterback sneak and Brice Hawkins included a 28-yard rush among his two scoring runs.

Simi Valley recorded a safety and scored on a blocked punt to move to 5-2 overall and 2-0 in the Marmonte League.

The Pioneers will host St. Bonaventure on Thursday night.

Calabasas (2-5, 0-2) plays at Bishop Diego next Saturday.

Oaks Christian 49, Bishop Diego 13

Nate Bennett tossed TD passes of 14 yards to Chase Farrell, 3 yards to Weston Schwesinger and 14 yards to Matt Watt to lead the Lions to the Marmonte League win.

McKenzie had a 21-yard and a 1-yard TD run.

Oaks Christian (5-2, 2-0) plays at Westlake this Friday.

Pacifica 59, Channel Islands 0

Eight different Tritons scored touchdowns as undefeated Pacifica (8-0) improved to 6-0 in Channel League play.

Quarterbacks Dominick Duran and Ruben Mata threw for three TDs apiece. Duran also ran for a 2-yard TD.

Josh Joyner, Isaiah Dillon, Izaiah Estrada, Jaiden Ransom, Rene Castaneda and Rahsheem Coleman caught TD passes for Pacifica, which has a bye week ahead of the pivotal Oct. 20 trip to Rio Mesa.

Channel Islands (0-7, 0-5) was shut out for the 12th straight Channel League game dating back to September 2022.

Ventura 30, San Marcos 10

Junior Derek Garcia made his first varsity start at quarterback and completed 17 of 23 passes for 189 yards and two TDs and also ran for a score.

“We have a new starting quarterback,” confirmed head coach Tim Garcia. “He played pretty well.”

Liam Robinson caught five passes for 64 yards and two TDs, Sawyer Cline rushed for 78 yards on 16 carries and Gage Kushner ran for a TD for Ventura (5-3), which improved to 4-2 in Channel League play.

“As a team, that may have been our best performance in the second half this season,” Tim Garcia said.

Safety Mylan Walker had an interception and defensive tackle Bronson Siler had two sacks and two QB hurries to lead the Cougars defense.

Ventura hosts intracity rival Buena this Friday.

Oxnard 34, Dos Pueblos 15

Victor Menendez caught a 30-yard TD pass on fourth-and-long and had two interceptions as the Yellowjackets (2-5) improved to 2-3 in Channel League play.

Quarterback Poni Maria completed 20 of 32 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns as Oxnard built a 27-0 lead in the fourth quarter.

Marcus Mendez caught an 18-yard TD pass and Josh Godinez caught a 4-yard TD pass from Maria. Caleb Stremcha ran for a 6-yard TD. Tre McCowan had an interception.

“We’re getting better,” Oxnard coach Lonnie McCowan said. “It’s a process. But it’s really about continuing to work on ourselves and getting better.”

Oxnard hosts Rio Mesa this Friday.

Thousand Oaks 40, Camarillo 24

Jackson Taylor threw three touchdown passes, including two to Silas Kemp and one to Andrew Lacombe, and Cory McEnroe returned an interception for a score to lead the Lancers to the Canyon League win.

Blake Lauritzen had a scoring run and the defense forced three fumbles.

For Camarillo, Nicholas Tostado threw for 140 yards and two scores and Drew Reyes and Jacson Cutting each caught scoring passes.

Shane Feller ran for a TD and Brayden Smith kicked a 31-yard field goal.

Thousand Oaks (5-3, 3-1) plays at Moorpark this Friday. Camarillo (3-4, 1-2) will host Oak Park.

Moorpark 56, Royal 0

The Musketeers intercepted five passes, including a 58-yard TD return by Noah Salgado, in the Canyon League win.

Luke Cochran rushed for 79 yards and one score and caught two touchdown passes. Elijah Hensley completed 11 of 12 passes for 138 yards and three TDs.

First-place Moorpark (7-0, 3-0) will host Thousand Oaks this Friday. Royal (0-8, 0-4) will host Agoura on Thursday.

Nordhoff 20, Hueneme 12

Sol McGarey ran for 188 yards and three TD on 31 carries as the Rangers broke their five-game Citrus Coast League losing streak dating back to October 2021.

“That was a big one for us,” Nordhoff coach Dillon Lowen said. “We had some injuries up front on the line. We had to make some adjustments.”

Quarterback Weston Haley completed 8 of 13 passes for 127 yards and Connor Jones caught two passes for 86 yards as Nordhoff (4-3, 1-0) extended its winning streak to four games.

“Hueneme had a really aggressive game plan,” Lowen said. “They loaded the box with eight guys most of the game with a heavy blitz. Weston did really well. I’m happy to see our passing game come together. We’re going to need that.”

Shane Loes and Brian Herrera both had 10 tackles and Carlos Valadez had an interception for Nordhoff, which hosts Fillmore this Friday in a first-place showdown.

“They played really well,” Hueneme coach Jake Goossen-Brown said. “They were really physical and well coached.”

Lance Olivares threw TD passes for 36 yards and 10 yards to Jovanny Uribe for Hueneme (1-7, 1-1).

Santa Paula 42, Carpinteria 12

Allen Macias rushed for 201 yards and three TDs on just 14 carries as Santa Paula (6-1, 1-1) responded to its first loss with a strong performance in the Citrus Coast League game.

“Our kids were able to focus this last week in practice and go there and get a league win, which is a good thing,” said Santa Paula coach Mike Montoya.

Santa Paula built a 21-0 halftime lead and Macias put the game away with an 82-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.

“We jumped out to an early lead,” Montoya said. “That made things a little easier for us.”

Izahah Mata completed 13 of 24 passes for 216 yards and a TD pass to Sebastian Cripe, who caught six passes for 130 yards. Mata also ran for a TD. Junior John Wadkowski had 74 yards from scrimmage and a TD run.

Santa Paula visits Hueneme this Friday.

Grace Brethren 48, Rancho Dominguez 0

Ethan LaSecla threw for 134 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 133 yards and two scores. Noah Cooper caught three passes for 69 yards and one TD. Aiden Kolesar and Jayden Foote each caught scoring passes.

Grace Brethren (4-3) plays at Glendale this Friday.

