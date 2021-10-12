Week 7 Heisman and CFB Title odds

Georgia’s odds (+130) to win the title became a bit shorter after blowing out Auburn. The bigger surprise is that Alabama only fell from +160 to +200 after losing to Texas A&M. A one-loss Crimson Tide almost assuredly makes the field -- so of course Alabama isn’t dead yet. Alabama has four games left against SP+ top-30 opponents. If the Crimson Tide finish 11-1, they’ll still have to play Georgia in the SEC title game. It would be abject insanity to lay 2-to-1 on Alabama to win the title right now. SP+ gives Alabama a 26% chance to finish 11-1. So you’d need to get at least 3-to-1 on your money to feel good about betting an 11-1 prop. If it happens, the Crimson Tide will play Georgia in the SEC title game. My system estimates that Alabama would be a 4.5-point underdog in that game. That’s +185 on the moneyline. If Alabama upset Georgia, they’d still have to win two more playoff games to win the title. Let’s be generous and say Alabama is installed around a pick 'em in both games -- +100 and +100. To recap: Alabama would have to win out in the regular season (roughly +300 odds), beat Georgia (+185), and then win two playoff games (+100 and +100) to win the natty. If you parlayed those four moneylines on a $100 bet, the payout would be $4,560. In reality, Alabama is roughly a 45-to-1 shot to win the national title. Not 2-to-1. Absolutely do not bet Alabama at +200. It would be a sports betting crime.