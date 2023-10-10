Week 7 football top performers: Carden fuels Homecoming win, Bowles leads Hillsdale

HILLSDALE — Three Hillsdale County prep football teams walked out of Week 7 with victories. For three 11-player schools, their opportunities to earn playoff berths potentially closed on Friday night.

Week 7 Notebook: 8-player football heats up with teams fighting for postseason bids

Regardless of the results, there were top performers out on the field for each prep football team. This is a look at some of those efforts that stood out on the gridiron.

Kayden Hanning takes over Camden-Frontier offense in rivalry win

Kayden Hanning played QB due to an injury to Logan Leggett during Camden-Frontier's 48-14 win over Waldron. Hanning had nine carries for 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He was 6-for-11 passing with 99 yards and two touchdowns.

Teammate Worm Wickham had caught five of those passes for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Week 5 Player of the Week Kaiden Conroy had 17 carries for 80 yards and one touchdown. Conroy also had four tackles and two interceptions.

Hillsdale QB Jack Bowles makes plays on both sides of the ball

Hillsdale's upset bid to take down the 4-2 Dundee Vikings came up just short in the end of a 15-14 final. Hillsdale senior quarterback Jack Bowles did everything he could to keep the Hornets' playoff hopes alive on Friday night.

The senior signal caller completed 10 passes for 126 yards and one touchdown (a 29-yard strike to Lane Pearson) to give Hillsdale the advantage offensively for nearly the entirety of four quarters. On defense, Bowles had five total tackles and hauled in another interception.

Teammate Jace Lennox had another 100-plus yard game on the ground for the Hornets. Lennox had a total of 127 yards and one touchdown. Teammate Stephen Petersen had 58 rushing yards and 66 receiving yards, in addition to 18 total tackles. Wyatt Coshatt had 10 tackles.

Tyler Milks rushes for Jonesville's lone touchdown against the Pirates

Jonesville's senior night battle against Pewamo-Westphalia ended with the D7 top 10 ranked Pirates earning a 48-6 victory to improve to 6-1. Jonesville senior Tyler Milks broke off two long runs for the Comet offense. Milks had a 26-yard run and a total of 41 yards. He scored one rushing touchdown.

Senior linebacker Austin Bowers led the Comet defense with 13 total tackles, 10 solo.

Litchfield beats Tekonsha: Trio of Terriers catch touchdown passes in Litchfield's homecoming win

Litchfield senior Junior Alvarez earns double-digit tackles in Homecoming victory

Litchfield senior Junior Alvarez had 14 tackles to help the Terriers earn their second-straight shoutout win with a 24-0 final over Tekonsha. It was the program's second shutout win since joining 8-player football in 2011.

Alvarez also had three receptions for 99 yards and one touchdown. He added 25 yards on the ground.

Senior teammate Tyler Bills threw a touchdown pass to three different receivers. Bills had 13 pass completions for 195 yards. Bills would also run in a touchdown.

Will Thielen breaks away for 79-yard touchdown against No. 1 ranked Lenawee Christian

North Adams-Jerome had the tough task of taking on the No. 1 ranked LCS Cougars on their home turf. Lenawee Christian would eventually extend their lead and earn a dominating 58-6 victory. Junior running back Will Thielen would put the Rams on the board in the fourth quarter with a 79-yard touchdown run.

Pittsford senior Gavyn Carden has 243 yards on Homecoming night

Pittsford senior quarterback Gavyn Carden led the Pittsford offense behind a dominant offensive line during their Homecoming victory over Bellevue. Carden had 12 completions for 162 yards and two touchdowns, including a 41-yard connection to senior teammate Bryce Williams.

He had 81 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns to help the overall effort.

Bryce Williams had six receptions for 74 yards and two touchdowns to follow up his Week 6 Player of the Week honor. Bryce Williams had eight tackles. His brother Teagan Williams had eight tackles. Carden had five tackles and a sack. Jake Drawe had four tackles and one assist.

Pittsford stays undefeated: Pittsford line helps lead No. 10 Wildcat football to 34-8 win over Bellevue

Strine rushes for 76 yards against D8 No. 1 Whiteford

Ottawa Lake Whiteford extended their overall record to 7-0 with a 58-0 win over the Reading Rangers. The Rangers lone offensive bright spot came from junior Lukas Strine, who earned 76 yards and 20 carries.

Senior Jeremiah Bedford had seven tackles. Lukas Strine had six tackles.

Sam Williams earns 19 tackles for Waldron defense

Senior Spartan Sam Williams led the Waldron defensive effort against the Camden-Frontier offense in the 48-14 Camden-Frontier victory.

Williams had 19 total tackles on defense and had four receptions for 35 yards on offense.

Colllin Williams led the Spartan offense with a total of 139 offensive yards and two touchdowns. Collin Williams also had 13 tackles. Alec Shamplo, Troy Shamplo, Carmen Kurtz and Matthew Mormino each had a fumble recovery.

For more sports, follow The Daily News Sports Account on X (formerly Twitter) and reporter Joe Flaherty on X

Story Suggestions: jflaherty@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Hillsdale area Week 7 high school football top performers