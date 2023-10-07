Week 7 Football: Tate explodes for 58 points in homecoming triumph, earns best start since 2017

The pulsating music reverberated down the hallway and inside Tate High’s football locker room, the players were bouncing off the walls with joy.

This was a homecoming night the Aggies will long remember.

From the game’s second play to defining moments in the fourth quarter, the Aggies kept making big plays with their entire offense and overpowered West Florida, 58-41, amid a huge crowd on Friday at Pete Gindl Stadium.

“It just means everything,” said Tate junior quarterback Taite Davis, who ignited the offensive explosion with his arm and his confidence. “Homecoming night, the atmosphere was crazy, the stands were packed, we got this win. … It couldn’t be better.”

A year ago, Tate lost to West Florida 41-7. The Aggies finished the season with a 1-9 record. After Friday’s win, the Aggies (4-2) now have their best mark at this point in six years.

“It’s crazy,” Davis said. “Nobody has any idea how hard that we work and to see it finally pay off, it’s like a dream.”

That’s about how this entire game unfolded for Tate.

On the second snap of the game, Davis threw a long pass that C.J. Autrey corralled and ran untouched for a 75-yard touchdown.

Let the fireworks begin.

West Florida answered right back. The Aggies then raced to a 27-7 second quarter lead. The Jaguars responded with back-to-back touchdowns.

It was 30-20 before a long halftime with the traditional homecoming festivities. Tate senior kicker Jackson Clarke, who had just converted a 35-yard field goal, went up to Aggies head coach Rhett Summerford in the locker room with a pitch to begin the second half with an onside kick.

The Aggies did it. They got the ball. They scored six plays later on Carson Secchiari’s 2-yard run for a 17-point lead. The Jaguars never got it to a one-score game the rest of the way.

"(Clarke) said, ‘Coach, I have been working on onside kicks. I think we got it. I like the matchup.’ I said, 'Heck yeah Jackson. Let’s do it,'" Summerford said.

“We executed it really good. Hats off to Jackson. That is this team and how these players believe in themselves.”

For Summerford, who elevated West Florida High in his own coaching travels, Friday night’s celebration in the pouring rain meant more than just one night. He was a 2000 Tate High graduate on a state playoff team.

In his second season, he has made Tate football a happening again.

“One of the questions I asked when I decided to come (back) to Tate was, ‘Are these kids hungry? Are they hungry to win?’ I was assured them they were," Summerford said.

“Because when players are hungry they will believe whatever you say. You can tell them to go into the weight room every day and work for an hour-and-a-half and they will do it.

“I reminded them on sidelines (late in Friday’s game) of that. And it has started to show. We are still not there, yet, but we moving forward in the right way.”

Friday’s win was still not sealed until late in the fourth quarter. Two big plays enabled the eventual celebration.

Facing a fourth-and-goal from the Jags 3 with 7 minutes, 51 seconds left, the Aggies opted to go for it with a 44-34 lead. Senior running back Andre Colston bulled his way into the end zone.

“He’s a senior. You let your seniors rise,” Summerford said. “I looked at our offensive line coach. ... Coach Williams, who has been around for a long time and I said, 'Hey do you kick it?'

“He said, ‘Heck no, we’re going to run it.” And it was a great call by him. And a special player in Andre. He is a leader on our football team. He works so hard.”

But even with that sequence, the Jaguars got the ball back and quarterback John Nicholas, as he had all night, made and big throw for a quick touchdown.

Leading by 10, the Aggies faced third-and-11. The rain was starting. Davis threw a ball right to a spot. Receiver Christian Neptune ran the perfect route, made the cut while the ball was in the air and a diving conversion catch. Late in the third quarter, Neptune produced a touchdown catch that gave the hosts a 44-27 lead.

That is something we do every single day,” Summerford said. “You try to teach your kids that you got to get to a spot and the ball has to be on that spot. We do that every day, so many times, they get sick of the route.”

The Aggies then scored on a 9-yard run to seal the game with 3:42 left.

Tate will now turn its focus to next Friday’s huge home game against Pace in a district matchup that will be the Aggies' final home game.

Bill Vilona is a retired Pensacola News Journal sports columnist and now senior writer for Pensacola Blue Wahoos. He can be reached at bvilona@bluewahoos.com

