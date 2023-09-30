Week 7 Football Scoreboard: Norwayne shuts out Waynedale to reach 7-0

A recap of the area's Week 7 high school football results:

Norwayne 43, Waynedale 0

Norwayne's domination of the Wayne County Athletic League continued with another shutout, improving to 7-0.

The Bobcats limited Waynedale to 145 total yards on 48 plays, forcing four turnovers, including a pick-six by Lucas Dudte. Dylan Smith also snagged his ninth interception of the year, nearly taking it back for a TD.

Offensively, Dillon Morlock proved to be tough to stop, rushing for 123 yards and three TDs, including two in the first quarter and a 45-yarder in the third.

Jaxon Siegenthaler (10-of-17, 150 yards) threw touchdowns to Dylan Smith (three catches, 64 yards) and Mason Moyer (three catches, 44 yards) as well.

Josh Yoder led Waynedale's offense with 66 rushing yards.

Dalton 54, Northwestern 7

Dalton returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and the rout was on as the Bulldogs won their fifth game in a row.

Greyson Siders got his big day started with a 93-yard kickoff return before going on the score two more times on runs of 80 yards and three yards. He rushed for 160 yards on just six carries and also caught two passes for 45 yards.

Sammy Tomlinson was right there with Siders, rushing for 106 yards and two scores on four attempts and catching three passes for 42 yards and a score.

Cade Mullet and Jaxon Ryder also tacked on rushing TDs for Dalton. Colin Pearson threw for 165 yards, a TD and a pick.

Cade St. Clair scored Northwestern's only TD on a 77-yard kickoff return, also catching six passes for 51 yards. Isaac Beum threw for 230 yards and two picks, with Rylie Ramsier (three catches, 81 yards) and Mason Myers (three catches, 64 yards) making plays for him.

Canton South 35, Triway 28

Triway played perhaps its best game of the season, despite a loss, giving undefeated Canton South everything it could handle before the Wildcats pulled it out in the end.

After going down 28-7 in the second quarter, the Titans reeled off 21 straight points to tie the game at 28 with 3:35 to go. Brody Snyder caught all three of Brayden Holt's second half TD passes, finishing with 10 catches for 103 yards and three TDs.

Holt and Luke Snowbarger split QB duties, with Holt throwing for 198 yards, three scores and an interception and Snowbarger passing for 149 yards while rushing for a score.

Alex Shearer (11 catches, 99 yards) and Cale Drown (seven catches, 86 yards) also had big games for Triway.

Canton South backup QB Brodee Beegle — replacing star Poochie Snyder, who suffered a hand injury late in the first half — threw the game-winning 69-yard touchdown to Tre Wilson with 2:30 to go.

Mt. Vernon 35, Wooster 28

Mt. Vernon forced Wooster into six turnovers to pull off the OCC upset at Follis Field.

The Generals had no problems moving the ball, with Julian Franklin rushing for 233 yards and two TDs to lead the way, as they outgained the Yellow Jackets 432-306. The minus-six turnover margin was simply too much to overcome, despite tying the game with 5:10 left on a seven-yard Franklin run.

Ethan Shetler had one of his best games, catching six passes for 67 yards and two TDs. Anthony Sines had five catches for 80 yards as well.

AJ Likowski threw for 143 yards, two TDs and three interceptions.

Northwest 70, Orrville 45

Northwest and Orrville combined for 1,139 yards of total offense, with Northwest eventually pulling away to stay undefeated in the PAC-7.

The Red Riders put up plenty of offense of their own, but Northwest rushed for 494 yards at 12.0 yards per clip to keep Orrville at arm's length.

Sawyer Hamsher led the Riders' offense, throwing for 303 yards and four TDs and rushing for 132 more yards. Greg Smiley was right there with Hamsher, catching 12 passes for 115 yards and two scores and rushing for 50 yards and a two TDs.

Landon Dalessandro (three catches, 74 yards) and Ethan Brede also caught TD passes from Hamsher.

Fredericktown 28, Loudonville 14

Fredericktown made a few more big plays than Loudonville to hand the Redbirds their third KMAC loss in four games.

Matt Sprang scored both of Loudonville's TDs on the ground, rushing for 62 yards on 22 attempts. He also threw for 165 yards with an interception.

Cam Beachy had a big day, catching seven balls for 89 yards and rushing for 47 yards as well.

Manchester 19, Tuslaw 7

Manchester snapped its 10-game PAC-7 losing streak with a win over Tuslaw.

No other statistics reported.

