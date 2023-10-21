Week 7 football roundup: Brooks leads Marlboro rout, Arlington caps perfect regular season

Miles Brooks for 200 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 60 yards, leading the Marlboro football team in a 31-0 win over Spackenkill on Friday.

The improved to 6-2 and will have a quarterfinal bye in the Section 9 Class B playoffs.

Ryan Durling rushed for 105 yards and Carter Rivieccio and Antonio Hickman each had two touchdown receptions. Sean Robertson had 50 receiving yards, and Sal Montaperto made a 40-yard field goal.

Rivieccio had an interception, Jack Drivas made 13 tackles, and Ryan Emig and Durling each had 11 tackles as the Iron Dukes recorded their third shutout of the season.

Arlington 30, Suffern 0: The Admirals recorded their third shutout in completing an undefeated regular season. Arlington, which has outscored its opponents by an average margin of 32.9 points per game, secured the No. 1 seed in the Section 1 playoffs.

Pawling 36, Sullivan West 6: Matt Pfister had two touchdown receptions, rushed for another and returned a punt for a score, leading Pawling to a win that completed an undefeated regular season in the Section 9 eight-man football league.

The Tigers (7-0) likely clinched the No. 1 seed in their league playoffs after dealing Sullivan West its first loss.

Brett Clowry threw two touchdown passes and Harrison Crandell returned an interception for a touchdown.

Warwick 7, Our Lady of Lourdes 6: Mike Sabini threw a touchdown pass to Joe Tempestelli in the second quarter in the loss for Lourdes. The Warriors attempted a go-ahead field goal, but it was blocked with 9:12 left in the fourth quarter.

Lourdes (4-4) has secured a playoff berth and will host undefeated Cornwall in its regular season finale at 7 p.m. Friday.

Port Jervis 61, New Paltz 0: Cole Mumford made nine tackles and Nick Burda had six for the Huguenots, who closed the regular season at 1-7. Port Jervis, which has won four straight Section 9 Class B championships, improved to 6-2.

Roosevelt over Red Hook via forfeit: With a shorthanded roster and not enough eligible players to compete, the Red Hook football team announced earlier this week it would have to withdraw. The game was to be the centerpiece of Roosevelt's homecoming celebration.

The forfeit improved the Presidents' record to 6-2, which is a single-season program record, coach Ken Barger said. Roosevelt visits Burke Catholic on Oct. 28 to close the regular season.

The John Jay-East Fishkill vs. Roy C. Ketcham football game was among the after-school activities postponed Friday evening following a threat of violence before Ketcham's homecoming celebration, which police investigated. The game was rescheduled to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday

Beacon at Liberty, 1 p.m.Poughkeepsie at Port Chester, 1:30 p.m.John Jay-East Fishkill at Ketcham, 3 p.m.Haldane at Westlake, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Week 7 football roundup: Unbeaten Arlington, Pawling secure top seeds