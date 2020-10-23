Week 7 Fantasy Preview: Is Baker Mayfield a game manager?

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Liz Loza and Andy Behrens are here to get you ready for Week 7 on the latest episode of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast!

Liz and Andy dedicate this episode to running down what you should be aware of for every Week 7 game, starting with Sunday morning's kick-off all the way through to Monday night’s matchup between the Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Rams.

Can the Buffalo Bills right the ship by crushing the New York Jets? Should we even care about Washington vs. Dallas? Is Lions-Falcons about to be a fantasy wonderland?

On a more serious note, Sunday night’s Las Vegas-Tampa Bay game turned into Sunday afternoon’s Las Vegas-Tampa Bay game. The Raiders may be without their entire starting offensive line due to COVID. It’s a major wait-and-see, but Liz & Andy will tell you what you need to look out for as the stifling Tampa Bay defense is primed for a potentially dominating performance against an incomplete Vegas squad.

Liz & Andy try to answer these questions and more to get you prepped for Week 7!

And for those of you who prefer your fantasy analysis to be a little bold, our experts finish off the show by taking a look into their crystal balls and give us one truly nutty prediction for this weekend's games!

