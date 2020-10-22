Week 7 Fantasy Football Ranks: TE, K and DEF

Patrick Daugherty

George Kittle hopes to continue heating up, Jonnu Smith battles injury and Jared Cook hunts for more targets. 

Week 7 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@DEN

2

George Kittle

@NE

3

Darren Waller

TB

4

Hunter Henry

JAC

5

Jonnu Smith

PIT

6

Robert Tonyan

@HOU

7

Jared Cook

CAR

8

T.J. Hockenson

@ATL

9

Jimmy Graham

@LA

10

Austin Hooper

@CIN

11

Hayden Hurst

DET

12

Dalton Schultz

@WAS

13

Rob Gronkowski

@LV

14

Eric Ebron

@TEN

15

Darren Fells

GB

16

Evan Engram

@PHI

17

Tyler Higbee

CHI

18

Logan Thomas

DAL

19

Gerald Everett

CHI

20

Greg Olsen

@ARI

21

Albert Okwuegbunam

KC

22

Richard Rodgers

NYG

23

Drew Sample

CLE

24

Cameron Brate

@LV

25

Anthony Firkser

PIT

26

Christopher Herndon

BUF

27

Dawson Knox

@NYJ

28

Dan Arnold

SEA

29

Ian Thomas

@NO

 

TE Notes: George Kittle is in full-on throat rip mode. His problems for Week 7: We know he will be Bill Belichick’s defensive focal point, and the Patriots are already surrendering the fourth fewest TE fantasy points. … Ceiling, not so much for Darren Waller. He keeps the floor nice and tidy, however. Derek Carr is going to need easy completions vs. the Bucs’ elite defense. … With Jonnu Smith and Robert Tonyan both nursing injury, Hunter Henry gets a week in the top four against the Jags’ collapsing defense. … The only reason Jonnu Smith finally had a dud was his Week 6 ankle injury. That is still here, but Smith is practicing and on track to play against the Steelers. Even at less than full health vs. an elite defense, the sorry state of the tight end position commands Smith to remain in the top 3-5. … If Noah Fant (ankle) gets cleared, he will be in the top five.  

Robert Tonyan played through his ankle issue in Tampa but not effectively. He then missed Wednesday’s practice. The should-be ascendant player is a Week 7 question mark. … The target counts have not been there for Jared Cook. Although he has two touchdowns in four games, it would be incorrect to say he’s living off red zone work, as he’s drawn only three looks inside the 20-yard line. Especially with Michael Thomas (ankle) about to return, Cook’s case isn’t looking a whole lot better. … A top-10 tight end despite only one game above five catches or 60 yards, T.J. Hockenson has the plushest Week 7 matchup imaginable in the Falcons. … I take no pleasure in reporting that Jimmy Graham is fifth in tight end targets (36), and eighth in average half-PPR points amongst seam stretchers active for Week 7. That jumps to seventh if you exclude Noah Fant. … Dallas Goedert (ankle) seems to be at least another week away. Richard Rodgers will start for Zach Ertz (ankle). I am a mere messenger.    

Back on the map with 23 targets over his past three games, Austin Hooper has a delightful matchup in a Bengals Defense permitting the sixth most TE fantasy points. … Hayden Hurst has at least four targets in three straight games. That’s how low the TE1 bar is right now. The Lions have been tough up the seam but have yet to face a truly dynamic/fully healthy tight end. … The Football Team allows the fifth most TE fantasy points. That’s good enough for Dalton Schultz this week in the Cowboys’ transitionary offense. … Eric Ebron has a good matchup. It’s just hard to see the necessary targets coming with Diontae Johnson joining rocket ship Chase Claypool in the lineup. … With 14 targets over his past two games, Rob Gronkowski is seemingly slowly coming out of hibernation. … Evan Engram and Tyler Higbee are TE1 canceled for the time being. Engram’s quarterback has a better Week 7 setup. … Darren Fells will fall out of the top 20 if Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion) is a go. … Albert Okwuegbunam, who had big-play college chemistry with Drew Lock, will be a TE2 dart throw if Noah Fant (ankle) remains sidelined.     

 

Week 7 Kickers 

RK

Player

Opp

1

Younghoe Koo

DET

2

Mason Crosby

@HOU

3

Wil Lutz

CAR

4

Daniel Carlson

TB

5

Ryan Succop

@LV

6

Joey Slye

@NO

7

Stephen Gostkowski

PIT

8

Matt Prater

@ATL

9

Randy Bullock

CLE

10

Cody Parkey

@CIN

11

Chris Boswell

@TEN

12

Brandon McManus

KC

13

Ka'imi Fairbairn

GB

14

Zane Gonzalez

SEA

15

Harrison Butker

@DEN

16

Greg Zuerlein

@WAS

17

Robbie Gould

@NE

18

Michael Badgley

JAC

19

Cairo Santos

@LA

20

Tyler Bass

@NYJ

21

Sam Sloman

CHI

22

Nick Folk

SF

23

Jason Myers

@ARI

24

Jake Elliott

NYG

25

Graham Gano

@PHI

26

Dustin Hopkins

DAL

27

Sam Ficken

BUF

28

Jonathan Brown

@LAC

 

Week 7 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

Buffalo Bills

@NYJ

2

Kansas City Chiefs

@DEN

3

Los Angeles Chargers

JAC

4

Philadelphia Eagles

NYG

5

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@LV

6

Chicago Bears

@LA

7

Los Angeles Rams

CHI

8

New England Patriots

SF

9

Cleveland Browns

@CIN

10

Dallas Cowboys

@WAS

11

New York Giants

@PHI

12

Pittsburgh Steelers

@TEN

13

San Francisco 49ers

@NE

14

New Orleans Saints

CAR

15

Cincinnati Bengals

CLE

16

Washington Football Team

DAL

17

Carolina Panthers

@NO

18

Seattle Seahawks

@ARI

19

Green Bay Packers

@HOU

20

Tennessee Titans

PIT

21

New York Jets

BUF

22

Las Vegas Raiders

TB

23

Jacksonville Jaguars

@LAC

24

Atlanta Falcons

DET

25

Denver Broncos

KC

26

Detroit Lions

@ATL

27

Arizona Cardinals

SEA

28

Houston Texans

GB