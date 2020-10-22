Week 7 Fantasy Football Ranks: TE, K and DEF

George Kittle hopes to continue heating up, Jonnu Smith battles injury and Jared Cook hunts for more targets.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Week 7 Tight Ends

TE Notes: George Kittle is in full-on throat rip mode. His problems for Week 7: We know he will be Bill Belichick’s defensive focal point, and the Patriots are already surrendering the fourth fewest TE fantasy points. … Ceiling, not so much for Darren Waller. He keeps the floor nice and tidy, however. Derek Carr is going to need easy completions vs. the Bucs’ elite defense. … With Jonnu Smith and Robert Tonyan both nursing injury, Hunter Henry gets a week in the top four against the Jags’ collapsing defense. … The only reason Jonnu Smith finally had a dud was his Week 6 ankle injury. That is still here, but Smith is practicing and on track to play against the Steelers. Even at less than full health vs. an elite defense, the sorry state of the tight end position commands Smith to remain in the top 3-5. … If Noah Fant (ankle) gets cleared, he will be in the top five.

Robert Tonyan played through his ankle issue in Tampa but not effectively. He then missed Wednesday’s practice. The should-be ascendant player is a Week 7 question mark. … The target counts have not been there for Jared Cook. Although he has two touchdowns in four games, it would be incorrect to say he’s living off red zone work, as he’s drawn only three looks inside the 20-yard line. Especially with Michael Thomas (ankle) about to return, Cook’s case isn’t looking a whole lot better. … A top-10 tight end despite only one game above five catches or 60 yards, T.J. Hockenson has the plushest Week 7 matchup imaginable in the Falcons. … I take no pleasure in reporting that Jimmy Graham is fifth in tight end targets (36), and eighth in average half-PPR points amongst seam stretchers active for Week 7. That jumps to seventh if you exclude Noah Fant. … Dallas Goedert (ankle) seems to be at least another week away. Richard Rodgers will start for Zach Ertz (ankle). I am a mere messenger.

Back on the map with 23 targets over his past three games, Austin Hooper has a delightful matchup in a Bengals Defense permitting the sixth most TE fantasy points. … Hayden Hurst has at least four targets in three straight games. That’s how low the TE1 bar is right now. The Lions have been tough up the seam but have yet to face a truly dynamic/fully healthy tight end. … The Football Team allows the fifth most TE fantasy points. That’s good enough for Dalton Schultz this week in the Cowboys’ transitionary offense. … Eric Ebron has a good matchup. It’s just hard to see the necessary targets coming with Diontae Johnson joining rocket ship Chase Claypool in the lineup. … With 14 targets over his past two games, Rob Gronkowski is seemingly slowly coming out of hibernation. … Evan Engram and Tyler Higbee are TE1 canceled for the time being. Engram’s quarterback has a better Week 7 setup. … Darren Fells will fall out of the top 20 if Jordan Akins (ankle, concussion) is a go. … Albert Okwuegbunam, who had big-play college chemistry with Drew Lock, will be a TE2 dart throw if Noah Fant (ankle) remains sidelined.

Week 7 Kickers

Week 7 Defense/Special Teams