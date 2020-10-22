Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB

Russell Wilson returns from bye, Kyler Murray looks to stay hot and Matthew Stafford hunts for his first 300-yard performance.

Other positions: Running Back | Receiver | Tight End/Kickers/Defense

Week 7 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: Russell Wilson headed into the Seahawks’ bye with a “down” performance that still included three touchdowns. He is averaging 1.6 more weekly fantasy points than any other quarterback. … Right on Wilson’s heels is Kyler Murray, who has six rushing scores in six starts. Murray has been a true dual threat in action. Now he gets a Seahawks D hemorrhaging 35 more weekly passing yards (370!) than any other team. … Vic Fangio’s pass defense has less star power than usual, but it has permitted only seven aerial scores in five games. Patrick Mahomes, who has supplemented his passing with at least 20 rushing yards every game since Week 1, has yet to throw for fewer than two TDs. Mahomes’ floor is too high to rank any lower even if Fangio threatens to limit his ceiling. … We’ve seen a different side of Josh Allen since the Bills’ schedule tightened two weeks ago. Allen has completed 58.8 percent of his throws over his past two starts while averaging 5.66 yards per attempt. He has also been limited to 57 yards rushing since Week 3. The league is making adjustments. It’s time for Allen to adjust again after showing he can play a different style of football in Weeks 1-4. Whatever real life struggles Allen is enduring, he maintains a rare balance of floor and ceiling in fantasy. The Jets are a get-right spot if we’ve ever seen one.

Deshaun Watson played a perfect game in Week 6 and still lost. His soft landing is a Packers Defense that is struggling to get after the quarterback and allowing enemy signal callers to complete more than 70 percent of their passes. … Opposing Watson will be Aaron Rodgers, who is smarting after getting embarrassed by the Bucs. Rodgers is going from facing perhaps the league’s best defense to its worst. The Texans coughed up more than 600 yards to the Titans. Rodgers’ only fantasy risk is that the Texans’ nonexistent run defense is too easily trampled by Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. … Julio Jones refilled Matt Ryan’s energy bar for Week 6. The Lions have been tightening up on defense since an atrocious start, but Ryan’s Week 7 path to both floor and ceiling is clear cut with Julio back alongside Calvin Ridley. … I feel like a donkey for once again ranking Matthew Stafford like a real-deal QB1. Where are my points, sir? If Stafford cannot cash in a matchup with a Falcons Defense that’s permitted 18 passing touchdowns in six games, he will be on the QB1 banned list.

Merely the QB21 by average points, Ben Roethlisberger had managed at least two scores in every start until last Sunday’s eradication of the Browns. Headed into a matchup with a 50.5 over/under, Big Ben should have Diontae Johnson back opposite nuclear weapon Chase Claypool. … Justin Herbert is the QB8 by average points even though his former RBs coach head coach can’t stop running the ball on first and second down. Coming off a bye week that enabled Keenan Allen (back) to get back to full health, Herbert has a glorious setups vs. a Jags “defense” surrendering a league-worst 73.4 completion percentage, to say nothing of their 8.6 YPA against. … Ryan Tannehill dismantled the Texans’ league-worst defense. Now he gets one of the best in the Steelers. I wish I could go higher for a player who can no longer be denied, it’s just so hard to get fantasy points against this unit. The Steelers are one of two Ds limiting enemy QBs to a sub-60 percent completion percentage. … Rushing is the quarterback life hack. But it has to be complemented by some passing. The Patriots just don’t have that right now. San Francisco’s defense appeared refreshed in its Week 6 domination of Jared Goff.

Tom Brady has mostly been getting the job done. After Chris Godwin avoided Week 6 setbacks with his balky hamstring, Brady might finally have his top two wideouts at something approximating full health for an approachable matchup with the Raiders. ... We know it hasn’t been pretty for Drew Brees, but the box scores have been better than the eye test. He will have Michael Thomas for the first time since Week 1 vs. the Panthers’ overachieving defense. … Somehow operating as the even more demented version of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Carson Wentz will be getting DeSean Jackson (hamstring) back for Thursday’s short-week matchup with the Giants. Zach Ertz (ankle) will be out, of course. It’s never easy. … Joe Burrow has reached 300 yards in 4-of-6 starts. The Browns have mostly obliged rival passers. … Teddy Bridgewater has been solid against bad defenses, underwhelming vs. good ones. The Saints are somewhere in between, so the same is true of Bridgewater’s ranking. … Suddenly playing the best football of his career, Derek Carr has a stiff Week 7 test in a Bucs defense that just made Aaron Rodgers look like Joe Flacco. Carr is crying out for respect, but this is not the time to take a QB1 test drive.

Story continues