Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Mike Gesicki aims to stay scorching vs. the Falcons, Kyle Pitts hopes to get a hot streak going on the opposing sideline, and Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz adjust to life without each other up the seam.

Updated 10/22 at 6:20 PM ET. Removed Rob Gronkowski.

Week 7 Tight Ends

TE Notes: Mark Andrews remains comfortably ahead of Darren Waller by both total fantasy points and average weekly points. His regression to the touchdown mean over the past two weeks has increased the distance. The only potential Week 7 hurdle would be Sammy Watkins returning from his hamstring issue as Rashod Bateman settles into the offense, creating a targets logjam. … Darren Waller has been a top-eight tight end one time. Discouraging though that is, he continues to catch 4-5 weekly passes on 7-8 weekly targets. With his floor remaining intact, it remains only a matter of time for the return of his ceiling. … As Adam Levitan points out, just 16 of Mike Gesicki’s 250 snaps have come as an “in-line” tight end. He’s being used as a wide receiver, both in the slot and out wide. It’s been a necessity with nearly every Dolphins wideout hurt. DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) could return for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but Gesicki’s usage has been that of a high-end TE1 even when Parker is in the lineup.

Kyle Pitts’ long-awaited breakout finally came in Week 5 in London. Since, the Falcons have gone on bye and gotten Calvin Ridley back in the fold. Neither the matchup nor target share will be as good in Week 7, though the Dolphins’ pass defense is nowhere near the stay-away matchup it was in 2020. Only three teams are coughing up more passing yards. … If he plays, Rob Gronkowski (ribs) will be returning to an even-deeper offense than the one he left four weeks ago. Antonio Brown has grown more established while even O.J. Howard is making plays now. Leonard Fournette has re-proven he’s a viable alternative to Gronk and Mike Evans at the goal line. Bet on Gronk floor, not ceiling, for the time being. … Noah Fant’s second 10-target game in three weeks finally tapped into his upside with a 9/97/1 performance. We have to keep going back to Fant’s usage well. … Only game in town T.J. Hockenson finally broke back out with 8/74 in Week 6. He’s now caught eight passes in 3-of-6 appearances compared to eight total grabs in his other three contests. Boom/bust will be the law of the land in this talent-empty offense.

Ricky Seals-Jones has been up to the every-snap challenge in Washington. He’ll be a TE1 until Logan Thomas (hamstring) returns. … Zach Ertz makes his Cardinals debut against a Texans defense surrendering the second most tight end fantasy points. He should be able to exceed the four targets Maxx Williams was averaging before getting injured. … As for the guy Ertz left behind in Philadelphia, Dallas Goedert’s main problem remains Jalen Hurts. The quarterback doesn’t leave any fantasy value for anybody else. Goedert has traditionally been an elite TE1 whenever Ertz was out of the picture, but it might not be as simple as that this year. … Hunter Henry has firmly dispatched Jonnu Smith. He’s up to TE1 status by average half PPR points. They don’t make matchups better than the Jets. … With three touchdowns in three games, Mo Alie-Cox has worked his way ahead of last year’s pre-eminent low-volume touchdown scorer Robert Tonyan. … It’s just completely barren beyond this point. Hopefully Week 6 was a sign of Cole Kmet’s usage trending back in the right direction. C.J. Uzomah gets a Ravens defense allowing the third most TE fantasy points.

