Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Patrick Daugherty
·4 min read
Mike Gesicki aims to stay scorching vs. the Falcons, Kyle Pitts hopes to get a hot streak going on the opposing sideline, and Dallas Goedert and Zach Ertz adjust to life without each other up the seam.

Other positions: Quarterback | Running Back | Receiver

Updated 10/22 at 6:20 PM ET. Removed Rob Gronkowski.

Week 7 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@TEN

2

Mark Andrews

CIN

3

Darren Waller

PHI

4

Mike Gesicki

ATL

5

Kyle Pitts

@MIA

6

Noah Fant

@CLE

7

T.J. Hockenson

@LA

8

Ricky Seals-Jones

@GB

9

Dallas Goedert

@LV

10

Tyler Higbee

DET

11

Zach Ertz

HOU

12

Hunter Henry

NYJ

13

Evan Engram

CAR

14

Mo Alie-Cox

@SF

15

Cole Kmet

@TB

16

C.J. Uzomah

@BAL

17

O.J. Howard

CHI

18

Robert Tonyan

WAS

19

Ross Dwelley

IND

20

David Njoku

DEN

21

Gerald Everett

NO

22

Cameron Brate

CHI

23

Jonnu Smith

NYJ

24

Anthony Firkser

KC

25

Austin Hooper

DEN

26

Will Dissly

NO

27

Jack Doyle

@SF

TE Notes: Mark Andrews remains comfortably ahead of Darren Waller by both total fantasy points and average weekly points. His regression to the touchdown mean over the past two weeks has increased the distance. The only potential Week 7 hurdle would be Sammy Watkins returning from his hamstring issue as Rashod Bateman settles into the offense, creating a targets logjam. … Darren Waller has been a top-eight tight end one time. Discouraging though that is, he continues to catch 4-5 weekly passes on 7-8 weekly targets. With his floor remaining intact, it remains only a matter of time for the return of his ceiling. … As Adam Levitan points out, just 16 of Mike Gesicki’s 250 snaps have come as an “in-line” tight end. He’s being used as a wide receiver, both in the slot and out wide. It’s been a necessity with nearly every Dolphins wideout hurt. DeVante Parker (shoulder, hamstring) could return for Sunday’s game against the Falcons, but Gesicki’s usage has been that of a high-end TE1 even when Parker is in the lineup.

Kyle Pitts’ long-awaited breakout finally came in Week 5 in London. Since, the Falcons have gone on bye and gotten Calvin Ridley back in the fold. Neither the matchup nor target share will be as good in Week 7, though the Dolphins’ pass defense is nowhere near the stay-away matchup it was in 2020. Only three teams are coughing up more passing yards. … If he plays, Rob Gronkowski (ribs) will be returning to an even-deeper offense than the one he left four weeks ago. Antonio Brown has grown more established while even O.J. Howard is making plays now. Leonard Fournette has re-proven he’s a viable alternative to Gronk and Mike Evans at the goal line. Bet on Gronk floor, not ceiling, for the time being. … Noah Fant’s second 10-target game in three weeks finally tapped into his upside with a 9/97/1 performance. We have to keep going back to Fant’s usage well. … Only game in town T.J. Hockenson finally broke back out with 8/74 in Week 6. He’s now caught eight passes in 3-of-6 appearances compared to eight total grabs in his other three contests. Boom/bust will be the law of the land in this talent-empty offense.

Ricky Seals-Jones has been up to the every-snap challenge in Washington. He’ll be a TE1 until Logan Thomas (hamstring) returns. … Zach Ertz makes his Cardinals debut against a Texans defense surrendering the second most tight end fantasy points. He should be able to exceed the four targets Maxx Williams was averaging before getting injured. … As for the guy Ertz left behind in Philadelphia, Dallas Goedert’s main problem remains Jalen Hurts. The quarterback doesn’t leave any fantasy value for anybody else. Goedert has traditionally been an elite TE1 whenever Ertz was out of the picture, but it might not be as simple as that this year. … Hunter Henry has firmly dispatched Jonnu Smith. He’s up to TE1 status by average half PPR points. They don’t make matchups better than the Jets. … With three touchdowns in three games, Mo Alie-Cox has worked his way ahead of last year’s pre-eminent low-volume touchdown scorer Robert Tonyan. … It’s just completely barren beyond this point. Hopefully Week 6 was a sign of Cole Kmet’s usage trending back in the right direction. C.J. Uzomah gets a Ravens defense allowing the third most TE fantasy points.

Week 7 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Matt Prater

HOU

2

Justin Tucker

CIN

3

Matt Gay

DET

4

Daniel Carlson

PHI

5

Nick Folk

NYJ

6

Randy Bullock

KC

7

Ryan Succop

CHI

8

Evan McPherson

@BAL

9

Mason Crosby

WAS

10

Harrison Butker

@TEN

11

Graham Gano

CAR

12

Zane Gonzalez

@NYG

13

Younghoe Koo

@MIA

14

Brandon McManus

@CLE

15

Michael Badgley

@SF

16

Jason Myers

NO

17

Cairo Santos

@TB

18

Dustin Hopkins

@GB

19

Jake Elliott

@LV

20

Jason Sanders

ATL

21

Chase McLaughlin

DEN

22

Joey Slye

IND

23

Cody Parkey

@SEA

24

Austin Seibert

@LA

25

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@ARI

26

Matt Ammendola

@NE

Week 7 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

New England Patriots

NYJ

2

Arizona Cardinals

HOU

3

Los Angeles Rams

DET

4

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

CHI

5

New Orleans Saints

@SEA

6

Green Bay Packers

WAS

7

Indianapolis Colts

@SF

8

Denver Broncos

@CLE

9

Miami Dolphins

ATL

10

Cleveland Browns

DEN

11

Carolina Panthers

@NYG

12

New York Giants

CAR

13

Las Vegas Raiders

PHI

14

Philadelphia Eagles

@LV

15

San Francisco 49ers

IND

16

Seattle Seahawks

NO

17

Baltimore Ravens

CIN

18

Kansas City Chiefs

@TEN

19

Cincinnati Bengals

@BAL

20

Atlanta Falcons

@MIA

21

Chicago Bears

@TB

22

New York Jets

@NE

23

Tennessee Titans

KC

24

Washington Football Team

@GB

25

Detroit Lions

@LA

26

Houston Texans

@ARI

