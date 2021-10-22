Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: WR









A.J. Brown aims to finally explode against the Chiefs, DeAndre Hopkins seeks revenge against the Texans, and Calvin Ridley hopes to get on track in Miami.

Updated 10/22 at 6:20 PM ET. Removed Antonio Brown. Added Julio Jones. Updated Giants WRs. Moved Rashod Bateman up.

Week 7 Receivers

WR Notes: Gutting through his quad injury, Tyreek Hill managed 9/76/1 in Week 6. Now he gets a Titans defense surrendering the most receiver fantasy points. … Cooper Kupp leads all wideouts with his 68 targets. Not even Davante Adams has drawn 10-plus looks every time out. Kupp has. The Lions don’t have a defense. … All the way up to WR6 status by average half PPR points, deep dynamo Ja’Marr Chase has out-gained Tee Higgins 256-77 since Higgins’ return two games ago. Chase’s shortest “long” reception for any one game is 34. This is what a special talent looks like. … A.J. Brown finally showed up for 7/91 in Week 6. That was as Julio Jones once again logged off with his hamstring injury. Brown will be almost uncontainable against the Chiefs’ sorry defense in the highest-totaled contest of Week 7. … DeAndre Hopkins checks in 39th in receiver targets with 38. He has yet to have a 10-look contest, and has drawn more than six only three times. He is being killed by a deep skill group that only got deeper with Zach Ertz. Of course, he now has the #RevengeGame to end all revenge games in the pathetic Texans. It would be stunning if Kyler Murray doesn’t funnel 10-plus targets his No. 1’s way.

Even after the 49ers’ bye week, Deebo Samuel checks in fifth in yardage at 548. His season low for targets is eight. With Jimmy Garoppolo taking back the car keys, Samuel can be safely locked in vs. a Colts D that has coughed up the second most passing scores (15). … It has been scary season for D.J. Moore with Sam Darnold tuning back into a pumpkin. Of course, even in Darnold’s Week 6 meltdown, Moore still commanded 13 targets. We can bet on Moore against a Giants defense with a below-average secondary and even worse pass rush. … With 35.2 percent of the Bucs’ season in the books, Antonio Brown checks in as the WR8 by average half PPR points. Mike Evans is the WR17, Chris Godwin the WR22. The way I phrased it in Godwin’s most recent game blurb is that he is serving as Tom Brady's most reliable chain mover as Evans dominates on the sideline and Brown gets loose down the field. The problem for Godwin is that it’s the least fantasy profitable of the three roles, especially with Rob Gronkowski about to return and compete for layup looks. Brown is being put in the most frequent position to make big plays and he is cashing in his opportunities. Although Brown’s floor is lower than Godwin’s, his demonstrated ceiling is such that I am inclined to believe he is what his fantasy points say he is, the most valuable wideout in this loaded corps.

We’ll run Calvin Ridley back in the top 10 one more time. He’s been coming ever closer to popping, while the targets remain through the roof. The Falcons had a bye week to contemplate getting his raw production back where it belongs. The Dolphins’ injury-decimated secondary is currently silver plattering the third most receiver fantasy points. Miami also lacks an imposing pass rush with which to harass Matt Ryan. … Marquise Brown dropped another touchdown last Sunday. Whoopsy daisy! I guess one of the takeaways should be how many scores he’s had to drop. The WR9 by average half PPR points, we do need to monitor Brown’s usage going forward after rookie Rashod Bateman drew him to a Week 6 standstill. … Courtland Sutton produced 15/214/2 on 25 targets against solid defenses over the past two weeks. Browns/Broncos feels difficult to project because of the injury madness on both sides, but Sutton is alphaing too hard to drop him any further in the ranks. Just pray that Teddy Bridgewater (foot, quad) holds up. … Still missing Jaire Alexander, the Packers should surrender plenty of volume to Terry McLaurin. It is worth noting that McLaurin is toughing through a hamstring ailment, posting a disappointing 4/28/0 against the Chiefs’ struggling defense in Week 6.

I might be taking this too far with DK Metcalf. It’s just hard to find things to like against a strong Saints pass defense in a game where New Orleans figures to dominate time of possession. The Seahawks can’t get anyone off the field on defense and are starting Geno Smith. … Neither Kenny Golladay (knee) nor Kadarius Toney (ankle) are practicing, somehow leaving Sterling Shepard back where he started as the Giants’ targets dynamo. … Brandin Cooks’ 31.1 percent target share is the fifth highest for any receiver. He has caught fewer than five passes one time. The floor is intact. The ceiling will go higher as soon as Tyrod Taylor returns. … There’s no reason T.Y. Hilton’s return can’t be good for Michael Pittman. Hilton will occupy defensive attention down the field. That is if he can play through his quad injury. Whoever is out there for the Colts, it will be vs. the 49ers’ undermanned cornerback corps. ... As Hayden Winks points out, Robert Woods has seen both his screen game and rushing usage drop this season. Matthew Stafford doesn’t need “instant offense” touches the way Jared Goff did. It’s why a formerly “Mr. Reliable” wideout has been so much more volatile in 2021.

Henry Ruggs is DeSean Jackson-ing a bit, checking in as 15th in receiving yards (445) despite being 57th in targets (32). He is averaging an eye-popping 22.3 yards per grab. Especially in PPR, you’re going to get stuck with some clunker weeks, but Ruggs has a path to rare upside. … As mentioned in the running back section, Jaylen Waddle is being used as an extension of the Dolphins’ running game, absorbing 13 targets and turning them into 10/70/2 in Week 6. Those are awful efficiency numbers, but the targets should remain more plentiful and accurate under Tua Tagovailoa than they were with Jacoby Brissett. Unsurprisingly, the Falcons hemorrhage production to both running backs and wideouts. … Allen Robinson caught 4-of-7 targets for 53 yards in Week 6 against the Packers. Hey, you gotta start somewhere. It’s something to build on vs. the cornerback-desperate Bucs. … Of course, Robinson doesn’t even have the highest target share in his own receiver corps. That would be Darnell Mooney at 26.2, good for seventh in the entire damn league. Now can Justin Fields and Matt Nagy get the man some actual yards? … Tyler Boyd has been held below 40 yards in 4-of-6 contests. The changing nature of the Bengals’ offense could be leaving his ceiling behind. … Marquez Callaway was finally ripping some deep gainers before the Saints’ bye. Please get this man in Jamal Adams’ coverage once or twice on Monday.