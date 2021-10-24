Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: QB









Matthew Stafford eyes up a “revenge game” in the Lions, Joe Burrow tests the Ravens, and Carson Wentz looks to stay hot in prime time.

Updated 10/24 at 11:00 AM ET. Lowered Carson Wentz and Jimmy Garoppolo because of weather concerns in Santa Clara. Moved Daniel Jones down without Sterling Shepard.

Week 7 Quarterbacks

QB Notes: “Figured out” Patrick Mahomes remains the QB1 by average fantasy points. He is facing a Titans “defense” that just served up the QB2 overall effort to Josh Allen. … Kyler Murray survived bad Cleveland weather and the loss of his coach for a four-score Week 6. His Week 7 reward is the expansion-level Texans. The 17.5-point line could make for an early day in the desert, though Houston has made a habit of hanging tough early before completely crumbling. Murray should be engaged long enough to get his. … Lamar Jackson was as good in Week 6 as he was in Week 5 but his QB2 finish turned into QB19 as he donated three touchdowns to his senior citizen running backs. The Bengals have been surprisingly feisty against enemy signal callers. Jackson’s floor is simply too high to drop him out of the top three with Josh Allen on bye. … Jalen Hurts banked his sixth QB1 effort in as many starts when his two rushing scores powered him to QB8 in Week 6. Hoarding all the Eagles’ fantasy points for himself, Hurts now gets to deal with a Raiders defense that has permitted the eighth most quarterback rushing yards at 140. This doesn’t feel sustainable, but that’s been the case for weeks.

After a mini-slump for half his Cardinals and Seahawks efforts, Matthew Stafford has resumed rampaging in Sean McVay’s offense. Now he gets a “revenge game” against the franchise that drafted him. It will be dire times for a Lions defense silver plattering 9.8 yards per attempt. … A dual-threat isn’t cool. You know what is cool? A, uhh, single threat. It’s not the typical recipe for modern fantasy success, but Tom Brady’s billion-dollar throwing has him parked as the QB3 by average points. His supporting cast is almost unfathomably good. … Although he has been lacking ceiling, Aaron Rodgers has finished as a QB1 4-of-6 starts. He looks just as good as he did in 2020. A Football Team surrendering the most QB fantasy points could be what Rodgers needs to finally go stratospheric. … The QB12 by average points, Joe Burrow has ridden Ja’Marr Chase to become one of the league’s most dangerous deep passers. Pro Football Focus rates just five signal callers who have been better 20-plus yards down the field. The Ravens shut down Justin Herbert but got ripped by Carson Wentz. This modestly-totaled 46.5-point affair will be an interesting test.

Ryan Tannehill is the QB21 by average points. He was the … QB21 in Monday’s shootout win over the Bills. He’s once again missing Julio Jones. This ranking is about the Chiefs’ awful defense and eye-watering 57.5 over/under. … Nothing about Derek Carr’s season has made a whole lot of sense. You get expectations, he lets them down. You leave him for dead, he tears up the Broncos. With six teams on bye, we will invest in his floor as a low-end QB1. … Don’t look now, but Carson Wentz is the QB13 by total points over the past three weeks. He is averaging 9.80 yards per attempt during that timespan while tossing six touchdowns to zero interceptions. Has quarterback whisperer Frank Reich pulled off his greatest achievement yet? How Wentz fares against an underachieving 49ers defense that has had 14 days to prepare will be telling. With six teams on bye, Wentz is in the low-end QB1 mix vs. this corner-less team. … With no running game to speak of, the Dolphins have made short passes their “backfield.” The QB11 in his Week 6 return, Tua Tagovailoa can be gambled on vs. a Falcons defense with no pass rushers or playmakers.

Opposing Tagovailoa will be Matt Ryan, who came out of hibernation for a QB13 effort without Calvin Ridley before the Falcons’ Week 6 bye. Ridley is back for this date with a Dolphins defense that has arguably been the most disappointing in the league. Miami is permitting the fourth most passing yards, and top corners Xavien Howard (shoulder, groin) and Byron Jones (Achilles, groin) are both hurting. … What to do with Sam Darnold? His Week 6 performance was maybe the worst by a locked-in starter all season. Darnold has gotten completely exposed by competent defenses. Through six weeks, the G-Men have been anything but competent. With bye week madness sweeping the land, we can bet on Darnold’s weapons and coaching. … Daniel Jones makes big plays with his legs. He has weapons. He simply does not score touchdowns. He has 18 total in 20 games going back to last season. You have to almost try to do that as a quarterback in the modern game. With his Week 7 supporting cast up in the air, I am not willing to take the QB1 risk vs. a Panthers D that has flattened bad QBs.

The Saints finally let Jameis Winston cook a bit before the bye, letting their wild man signal caller reach 30 attempts for the first time in 2021. The Seahawks’ horrendous defense will present ample opportunities for Winston to cut it loose, though the Saints could also go conservative with Geno Smith not offering much threat on the opposing sideline. … Taylor Heinicke is collapsing in time to face a Packers defense surrendering the fourth fewest passing yards. He keeps some streamer legs as a 7.5-point road ‘dog who will be drowning in pass volume. … Teddy Bridgewater would be the league’s best backup. … We finally saw some rushing from Justin Fields in Week 7. I am still not willing to roll the streamer dice against a Bucs defense that has been passing yards friendly but threatens to eat Fields alive with its front seven. I will share the glass-half-full take from the big dog Evan Silva, who believes it’s a “prototype game environment/script/matchup for Justin Fields pop-up game.” … Trey Lance was totally overwhelmed in his first start in Week 5. Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) will get the call vs. Indy if his health cooperates. … A spot-starting Case Keenum is regaining Jarvis Landry (knee) as he potentially loses Odell Beckham (shoulder).

