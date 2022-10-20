Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF









Robert Tonyan follows up a big day against the Commanders, David Njoku looks to keep stacking strong performances, and Kyle Pitts fights for relevance in Cincinnati.

Week 7 Tight Ends

TE Notes: George Kittle finally popped up for a little Week 6 volume. It is going to have to remain a theme for this week's 48.5-totaled Super Bowl LIV rematch with the Chiefs. Kittle is the best of the non-Kelce/Andrews rest. … Coming off yet another 10-target afternoon, Zach Ertz keeps chugging along as a top-five, volume-based option. Although DeAndre Hopkins and Robbie Anderson are coming aboard for the short week, Ertz is probably the only pair of hands Kyler Murray can really trust with only four days to implement a game plan. … Averaging 77 yards over the past four weeks, David Njoku has drawn at least six targets every game in the process. … It's #ScamSZN in the TE6 spot with Taysom Hill. With nearly every Saints skill player either banged up or not playing — including the top-two quarterbacks — it's hard to see how Hill's running isn't a big part of the short-week game plan for Thursday night against the Cardinals.

If Darren Waller can get back from his hamstring injury, it will be against a Texans defense that finds itself as a seven-point road underdog against a team coming off bye. Waller, of course, has yet to really pop this season. The question is, who has? Waller has also yet to resume practicing and is on the wrong side of questionable. … Also coming off bye is T.J. Hockenson, who found himself in Bill Belichick jail for Week 5. The Cowboys aren't much better as an opponent. Fantasy managers will be counting on cheap targets in negative game script. … Gerald Everett sort of has a floor. He sort of has a ceiling. “Sort of” is still better than what most of these other tight ends are doing in both departments. There is at least nothing “sort of” about Everett's Week 7 matchup, which is top-flight in Seattle. … It never made sense that Robert Tonyan wasn't seeing more volume. Hopefully his 12 looks against the Jets were not a mirage.

What is keeping Kyle Pitts in the top 12? It certainly isn't production. It's getting difficult to argue it's upside, as Pitts has somehow produced exactly 19 yards in 3-of-5 appearances. Playing elite pass defense, the Bengals are not a plus Week 7 spot for the Falcons' aerial attack. … There is no ceiling to Evan Engram's game. There seems to be just enough floor. … Pat Freiermuth (concussion) is expected back for Week 7. It is unclear who his quarterback might be, but either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett will keep him on the TE1/2 borderline. … Greg Dulcich looks like the pass-catching tight end the Broncos have been waiting for. Managers can get aggressive with the rookie at fantasy's thinnest position. … A slightly lower-volume Evan Engram, Daniel Bellinger is consistently commanding top-20 workloads. … The Dalton Schultz situation is strange, but he can still be trusted for 5-6 targets if he plays. No Cowboy missed Dak Prescott more. … Cade Otton could be the immediate recipient of 5-6 looks with Cameron Brate (neck) back on the shelf.

