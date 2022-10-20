Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: TE, K, DEF

Robert Tonyan follows up a big day against the Commanders, David Njoku looks to keep stacking strong performances, and Kyle Pitts fights for relevance in Cincinnati.

Week 7 Tight Ends

RK

Player

Opp

1

Travis Kelce

@SF

2

Mark Andrews

CLE

3

George Kittle

KC

4

Zach Ertz

NO

5

David Njoku

@BAL

6

Taysom Hill

@ARI

7

Gerald Everett

SEA

8

Robert Tonyan

@WAS

9

Evan Engram

NYG

10

T.J. Hockenson

@DAL

11

Kyle Pitts

@CIN

12

Pat Freiermuth

@MIA

13

Dalton Schultz

DET

14

Hayden Hurst

ATL

15

Hunter Henry

CHI

16

Mike Gesicki

PIT

17

Greg Dulcich

NYJ

18

Daniel Bellinger

@JAC

19

Noah Fant

@LAC

20

Cade Otton

@CAR

21

Juwan Johnson

@ARI

22

Cole Kmet

@NE

23

Will Dissly

@LAC

24

Tyler Conklin

@DEN

25

Foster Moreau

HOU

26

Harrison Bryant

@BAL

27

Isaiah Likely

CLE

28

Mo Alie-Cox

@TEN

29

John Bates

GB

TE Notes: George Kittle finally popped up for a little Week 6 volume. It is going to have to remain a theme for this week's 48.5-totaled Super Bowl LIV rematch with the Chiefs. Kittle is the best of the non-Kelce/Andrews rest. … Coming off yet another 10-target afternoon, Zach Ertz keeps chugging along as a top-five, volume-based option. Although DeAndre Hopkins and Robbie Anderson are coming aboard for the short week, Ertz is probably the only pair of hands Kyler Murray can really trust with only four days to implement a game plan. … Averaging 77 yards over the past four weeks, David Njoku has drawn at least six targets every game in the process. … It's #ScamSZN in the TE6 spot with Taysom Hill. With nearly every Saints skill player either banged up or not playing — including the top-two quarterbacks — it's hard to see how Hill's running isn't a big part of the short-week game plan for Thursday night against the Cardinals.

If Darren Waller can get back from his hamstring injury, it will be against a Texans defense that finds itself as a seven-point road underdog against a team coming off bye. Waller, of course, has yet to really pop this season. The question is, who has? Waller has also yet to resume practicing and is on the wrong side of questionable. … Also coming off bye is T.J. Hockenson, who found himself in Bill Belichick jail for Week 5. The Cowboys aren't much better as an opponent. Fantasy managers will be counting on cheap targets in negative game script. … Gerald Everett sort of has a floor. He sort of has a ceiling. “Sort of” is still better than what most of these other tight ends are doing in both departments. There is at least nothing “sort of” about Everett's Week 7 matchup, which is top-flight in Seattle. … It never made sense that Robert Tonyan wasn't seeing more volume. Hopefully his 12 looks against the Jets were not a mirage.

What is keeping Kyle Pitts in the top 12? It certainly isn't production. It's getting difficult to argue it's upside, as Pitts has somehow produced exactly 19 yards in 3-of-5 appearances. Playing elite pass defense, the Bengals are not a plus Week 7 spot for the Falcons' aerial attack. … There is no ceiling to Evan Engram's game. There seems to be just enough floor. … Pat Freiermuth (concussion) is expected back for Week 7. It is unclear who his quarterback might be, but either Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett will keep him on the TE1/2 borderline. … Greg Dulcich looks like the pass-catching tight end the Broncos have been waiting for. Managers can get aggressive with the rookie at fantasy's thinnest position. … A slightly lower-volume Evan Engram, Daniel Bellinger is consistently commanding top-20 workloads. … The Dalton Schultz situation is strange, but he can still be trusted for 5-6 targets if he plays. No Cowboy missed Dak Prescott more. … Cade Otton could be the immediate recipient of 5-6 looks with Cameron Brate (neck) back on the shelf.

Week 7 Kickers

RK

Player

Opp

1

Brett Maher

DET

2

Daniel Carlson

HOU

3

Ryan Succop

@CAR

4

Harrison Butker

@SF

5

Justin Tucker

CLE

6

Evan McPherson

ATL

7

Jason Sanders

PIT

8

Brandon McManus

NYJ

9

Jason Myers

@LAC

10

Graham Gano

@JAC

11

Younghoe Koo

@CIN

12

Nick Folk

CHI

13

Dustin Hopkins

SEA

14

Greg Zuerlein

@DEN

15

Cade York

@BAL

16

Chase McLaughlin

@TEN

17

Randy Bullock

IND

18

Mason Crosby

@WAS

19

Robbie Gould

KC

20

Chris Boswell

@MIA

21

Ka'imi Fairbairn

@LV

22

Riley Patterson

NYG

23

Wil Lutz

@ARI

24

Rodrigo Blankenship

NO

25

Joey Slye

GB

26

Michael Badgley

@DAL

27

Cairo Santos

@NE

28

Eddy Pineiro

TB

Week 7 Defense/Special Teams

RK

Player

Opp

1

New England Patriots

CHI

2

Dallas Cowboys

DET

3

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

@CAR

4

Baltimore Ravens

CLE

5

Pittsburgh Steelers

@MIA

6

Miami Dolphins

PIT

7

Las Vegas Raiders

HOU

8

Green Bay Packers

@WAS

9

Denver Broncos

NYJ

10

Kansas City Chiefs

@SF

11

New York Giants

@JAC

12

Jacksonville Jaguars

NYG

13

Arizona Cardinals

NO

14

Tennessee Titans

IND

15

New York Jets

@DEN

16

Los Angeles Chargers

SEA

17

New Orleans Saints

@ARI

18

Cincinnati Bengals

ATL

19

Indianapolis Colts

@TEN

20

Houston Texans

@LV

21

Atlanta Falcons

@CIN

22

Seattle Seahawks

@LAC

23

San Francisco 49ers

KC

24

Carolina Panthers

TB

25

Chicago Bears

@NE

26

Washington Commanders

GB

27

Cleveland Browns

@BAL

28

Detroit Lions

@DAL

