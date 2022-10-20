Week 7 Fantasy Football Rankings: RB









Derrick Henry returns from bye vs. the Colts, Josh Jacobs attempts to pick up where he left off against the Texans, and Ken Walker aims to start a hot streak in Los Angeles.

Week 7 Running Backs

RB Notes: Averaging 31.7 PPR points over his past three games, Austin Ekeler will be facing the Seahawks' cellar-dwelling defense as a 5.5-point home favorite. … Coming off bye, the Big Dog Derrick Henry will be rested up for a meeting with the Colts' shaky run defense as a 2.5-point home favorite. Henry is averaging 27 touches over his past three appearances. … The RB2 by average PPR points, Saquon Barkley is meeting up with Jags D handing out the sixth most running back fantasy points. Jacksonville is permitting the second most running back receptions. … Limited to 10 receptions in Weeks 1-3, Christian McCaffrey has 23 grabs over his past three contests. He is the Panthers' only means of moving the ball. Allowing the fewest running back fantasy points, the Bucs are an admittedly awful matchup. … The RB14 and RB2 over the past two weeks, Rhamondre Stevenson has proven he was not a figment of fantasy managers' imaginations. Damien Harris' (hamstring) status is unclear. Stevenson will slot into the top five if Harris sits against Chicago. He will probably belong in the 16-20 range if Harris plays. The Bears' run defense stinks.

Unsurprisingly, Bill Belichick has been the only man to stop Nick Chubb all season. The Ravens' increasingly unimpressive defense is unlikely to possess Week 7 answers. … The Bucs lack an offensive identity right now … aside from Leonard Fournette receptions. Fournette also battled back in the carries department last week. Although Rachaad White could see ample work in closeout mode, Fournette is going to be shoveled touches for a road contest where the Bucs are 11-point favorites. … Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Nyheim Hines (concussion) will both be back for the Colts. The Horseshoe went ultra pass-heavy in the duo's Week 6 absence, but the expectation for an active Taylor should remain 20 carries. As for last Sunday's folk hero Deon Jackson, we would expect him to immediately return to distant RB3 status. … For the first time in what seems like forever, Alvin Kamara has strung together back-to-back big efforts. With Michael Thomas (foot) and Jarvis Landry (ankle) remaining on the shelf, Kamara will remain the emphasis for check-down Picasso Andy Dalton. Kamara's fortunes would curdle slightly were Jameis Winston get the call but not enough to drop him outside the top 12.

The RB1 by average PPR points over the past three weeks because of his massive Weeks 4 and 5, we will point chase a bit with Josh Jacobs coming off the Raiders' bye. He is a touchdown home favorite vs. a Texans defense silver plattering the most running back fantasy points. … Taking over for Rashaad Penny, Week 6 went as well as possible for Ken Walker. The rookie handled 23 touches and played 69 percent of the snaps. You wouldn't know it after watching the Broncos, but the Chargers' run defense remains a laughingstock. … The Falcons' run D has not been a pushover. A struggling Joe Mixon maintains RB1(ish) benefit of the doubt because he is fronting a sizable home favorite. … Breece Hall continues to shed 6-8 weekly handles to Michael Carter. It hasn't mattered because the Jets' backfield touches have been so voluminous. We would not expect game flow to go negative against a Broncos team that has scored more than 20 points — 23 — one time all year. … Texans coach Lovie Smith has come off bye pledging to get Dameon Pierce 20 carries per game. He has reached 20 touches each of the past three weeks. The Texans are touchdown road 'dogs but one of those bad offenses that can be counted on to stick with the run regardless.

As Jared Smola points out, Aaron Jones continues to light up every advanced metric. Hell, he remains great in the dinosaur stats, too. Nick Chubb is the only feature back bettering Jones' 5.8 yards per carry. At some point, we have to assume rational coaching will take over and start getting Jones more work, especially in the passing game. The Commanders' bottom-10 run defense would be a great place to start. … D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) is tentatively on track to return following the Lions' bye. The Cowboys are no one's idea of a plus matchup, though they are more burnable on the ground than through the air. It would be a great week for coach Dan Campbell to manufacture touches for his offensive weapons. … With Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins' “normal” offense finally returning, Raheem Mostert's 15-20 touches might start to mean more. The road-tripping Steelers are in all sorts of disarray. … You could argue David Montgomery should be ranked higher based on workload. You could also argue he should be ranked lower based on how the Patriots took away Nick Chubb and the Browns' run game. As I so often do, I will split the difference with a mid-range RB2 ranking.

James Conner (ribs) is a game-time decision against the Saints. If he goes, he will belong on the RB2/3 borderline. If he sits, Eno Benjamin will sneak into the top 20(ish). … It is too early to declare “the jig is up” with Jeff Wilson, but Week 6 vividly reminded this 49ers offense is not built to play from behind. That figures to be where they find themselves against the Chiefs. Always low ceiling, Wilson is low floor in chase mode. … Antonio Gibson was the better back in Week 6, but the Commanders were clearly committed to Brian Robinson. RB2 numbers will be possible vs. the Packers' pillow-soft run defense. … It feels gross to point chase with Kenyan Drake, but J.K. Dobbins (knee) seems to be getting less healthy, not more. Drake turned in the best performance by any Ravens back in Week 6, including multiple 20-plus yard gains. The Browns' run defense is bleeding both yards and fantasy points. Even if Dobbins plays, Drake will deserve the higher ranking. … All involved parties claimed Melvin Gordon's Week 6 benching was not injury related. Maybe not technically, but it's difficult to believe a player listed with rib and neck issues could live up to his coaching staff's expectations. It seems like the hatchet has been buried for Week 7. I'll give Gordon another FLEX go.