Week 7 Fantasy Football Preview: Christian McCaffrey trade reaction, Josh Jacobs victory lap & Ekeler vs. Walker in L.A.

Matt Harmon kicks off the show with the late-breaking news that the Carolina Panthers have traded star RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.

After that, we dig into the meat of the show, where Matt is joined by Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don to preview all of the Sunday and Monday games for week 7 in the NFL.

The guys predict that the week’s best fantasy RB performance would come from the Chargers/Seahawks game, whether that’s from Austin Ekeler or Ken Walker, and discuss how the Baltimore Ravens offense will change when Rashod Bateman returns from injury.

There’s also a lot of conversation around offenses that seem to be making positive mid-season adjustments, like the Bengals and Colts, and what it could mean for the fantasy players on those teams going forward.

00:00 BREAKING: RB Christian McCaffrey traded to the San Francisco 49ers

6:30 Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers

13:00 Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

16:50 Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens

22:00 Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals

25:25 Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

32:50 Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

40:10 Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders

46:15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

51:50 New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars

56:45 Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders

62:10 New York Jets at Denver Broncos

67:30 SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins

71:25 Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

