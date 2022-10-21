Week 7 Fantasy Football Preview: Christian McCaffrey trade reaction, Josh Jacobs victory lap & Ekeler vs. Walker in L.A.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon kicks off the show with the late-breaking news that the Carolina Panthers have traded star RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers.
After that, we dig into the meat of the show, where Matt is joined by Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don to preview all of the Sunday and Monday games for week 7 in the NFL.
The guys predict that the week’s best fantasy RB performance would come from the Chargers/Seahawks game, whether that’s from Austin Ekeler or Ken Walker, and discuss how the Baltimore Ravens offense will change when Rashod Bateman returns from injury.
There’s also a lot of conversation around offenses that seem to be making positive mid-season adjustments, like the Bengals and Colts, and what it could mean for the fantasy players on those teams going forward.
00:00 BREAKING: RB Christian McCaffrey traded to the San Francisco 49ers
6:30 Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers
13:00 Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
16:50 Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens
22:00 Atlanta Falcons at Cincinnati Bengals
25:25 Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans
32:50 Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys
40:10 Green Bay Packers at Washington Commanders
46:15 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers
51:50 New York Giants at Jacksonville Jaguars
56:45 Houston Texans at Las Vegas Raiders
62:10 New York Jets at Denver Broncos
67:30 SNF: Pittsburgh Steelers at Miami Dolphins
71:25 Chicago Bears at New England Patriots
Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts