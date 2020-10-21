Week 7 fantasy football metrics notebook: Good luck trying to predict the Steelers-Titans game

1 - Steelers at Titans (51.5-point total) is an extremely volatile game

If you know how the Steelers at Titans matchup is going to go, you’re a better prognosticator than me. In a contest featuring two undefeated teams, there are a number of ways the script could play out.

With two excellent offenses walking into this game, we could easily see a line that pushes the game over the projected 51.5-point total. Ryan Tannehill is one of the hottest quarterbacks in the NFL. Ben Roethlisberger has been efficient coming off a near full-season elbow injury. These two can go toe-to-toe in a high-flying, DFS-adoring contest.

The Titans offense is just so efficient. The team ranks fourth in rushing success rate and sports the league’s leading rusher in Derrick Henry. Tannehill is an MVP candidate, trailing only Russell Wilson in passing touchdown rate with 7.5 percent. Especially with bonafide superstar A.J. Brown back in the fold, Tennessee can put up points in a hurry.

The Steelers have one of the league’s best breakout bargains in Chase Claypool firing on all cylinders and should get their top receiver from Weeks 1-2 in Diontae Johnson back this week. James Conner has been productive on the ground, even though Pittsburgh leans toward throwing on 62 percent of their plays (seventh-highest) when the game is within three points.

[Week 7 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

We should have little doubt that the Steelers defense can provide a matchup problem for Tennessee. Sure, Pittsburgh has been a little leaky in the secondary, allowing a league-high 12.6 yards per compilation. Guys like A.J. Brown could absolutely get loose deep on the play-action game.

That is, if there is enough time.

The Titans star left tackle Taylor Lewan tore his ACL and his replacement, Ty Sambrailo, should not be playing the blindside for an NFL team. He’s been a mess when on the field.

That’s a massive problem considering the Steelers lead the league in blitz rate (46 percent), quarterback hurries (36), pressures (79), and sacks (24) despite already having their bye.

That alone could help this game turn into more of a slugfest than these team’s offensive pedigrees would suggest. On the other hand, Pittsburgh could really roll over the Titans defense. Tennessee has quietly allowed the fourth-highest yards per play in the league (6.2), trailing known cupcakes like the Falcons, Jaguars, and Seahawks. Despite adding Jadeveon Clowney, their pass rush remains their biggest issue, ranking bottom-10 in pressures and boasting just seven sacks. Once again, the Steelers offense vs. Titans defense, and how it would force the Titans out of their shell, is enough of a mismatch to push this game well over the total.

We could see this game play out in so many different directions. At least it’ll be a show worth enjoying.

Will Derrick Henry and the run game find success against the Steelers? (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) More

2 - Deebo Samuel is all the way back

Nominally, Deebo Samuel has been back with the 49ers offense for three weeks following an IR stint while recovering from an offseason foot injury. They brought Samuel along slowly as to not risk a re-injury. It only makes sense he was on the slow burn even when he did take the field.

Week 6 saw Samuel back in full force and it made a huge difference for the 49ers offense.

He hauled in all six of his targets for 66 yards and a touchdown as well as a rushing score. Samuel has been a first-down machine with eight chain-movers on his 11 receptions, four of which came against the Rams on Sunday night.

Samuel is back to being a full-time player, indicating a clear return to health. In his first game back against the Eagles, he ran just 16 routes — that time as a role player was short-lived. Samuel ran a route on 90 percent of Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard’s 40 dropbacks in Week 5, and 85 percent of Garoppolo’s last week. His slot route rate jumped from just 13.9 percent against Miami to 35.7 percent against the Rams.

Story continues