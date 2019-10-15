Week 7 fantasy football DST rankings: 49ers defense has become a powerhouse

These guys have been going in lately. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

It’s probably time to face the truth: The San Francisco 49ers — specifically, their defensive unit — is legit. The 9ers have allowed a whopping 10 points in their last two games, one of which featured the high-flying Los Angeles Rams. Their fantasy DST has scored double-digit points the last two weeks and now get a chance to add even more to their season total.

The 9ers stop-unit gets to enjoy a date with the Washington Redskins, who nearly lost to the floundering Miami Dolphins last week. Nuff said. Check out the 49ers and the rest of the DSTs in our experts’ Week 7 rankings:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

