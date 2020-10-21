Week 7 Fantasy Football Bust Candidates: JuJu, Joe Mixon among big names set to disappoint

From a fantasy lens, dozens and dozens of players being sidelined is already greatly impacting the depth of your league and roster. Starting stars is as justifiable as ever, but I am still here to dump cold water on your optimism on a weekly basis, highlighting a handful of upcoming fantasy busts for the forthcoming slate of games. Let me be clear — I like fun, I prefer to focus on positives and, most of all, do not hate any of these players. I simply believe they will perform below their normal output.

Total: 50.5 | Started 91%

The formula is back. Will the Bengals’ offensive line be steamrolled by their opponent this weekend? Yes? Then uneasiness is attached to starting any player associated with the offense.

After scoring four touchdowns in the last three weeks, Mixon has rocketed up to RB14 status in fantasy points per game. This rise has also been aided by an increased role in the passing game, with Mixon totaling 17 targets over his last three games compared to nine in the opening three. Shockingly, three of the Bengals’ four losses were one score games, yet Mixon’s best performance in those *tight* losses was 86 yards on 20 touches — against these Cleveland Browns. His nuclear three touchdown game materialized against the Jaguars in Week 4, one of the few even OL/DL matchups the Bengals will welcome this season.

Myles Garrett overwhelmed this Bengals’ offensive line in Week 2, producing six hurries, two QB hits and a sack. He has maintained that top level play ever since. The Bengals’ LG-C-RG combo is not NFL caliber, and the Browns’ interior rotation can be dangerous. Mixon’s best avenue to success will be a featured role in the passing game, but it would make (coaching) sense if Zac Taylor inserted Gio Bernard in those instances to rest Mixon after the lead RB suffered a foot injury in last week’s game. And if Mixon does miss Week 7, this same analysis can be substituted in for his replacements — the totality of fantasy points will be under Mixon’s current RB14 slot of 15 ppg.

Prediction: 18 carries for 54 yards, 2 catches for 19 yards

Total: 50.5 | Started 75%

Prior to the season, I recycled the 2019 possibility that JuJu might lead the NFL in targets. In reality, few players have been more disappointing in fantasy football than Smith-Schuster. He is averaging 5.6 targets and 38.8 yards per game, including Sunday's season low of four targets and six yards. JuJu’s team target share stands at 18%, his air yards share at 12% — and the same six week stretch has showcased Chase Claypool and Diontae Johnson significantly outperforming him. For a player who saw 166 targets at 22 years of age in 2018, the fall from stardom is stunning.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been nothing short of a disappointment this season. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) More

From a big picture perspective, JuJu is a volume-based pass catcher who is not as successful against man coverage as his teammates. If he is not being peppered by targets, Smith-Schuster’s 4.6 Average Depth of Target does little for us. As for Week 7, the Titans do rank 24th in Pass Defense DVOA and are 23rd in PFF’s coverage grades — so if there was a matchup that JuJu could finally take advantage of, it is this one. But with every figure under consideration, Smith Schuster would need to hover near 10 targets per game to hit preseason expectations, unless he is able to find the end zone. That simply has not happened often enough this season. There are an abundance of pass catchers with higher ceilings in fantasy football right now.

