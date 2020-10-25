Week 7 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Baker Mayfield gets his groove back

It was only about 1:30 pm ET, but it was getting dark early for Baker Mayfield.

His best running back didn’t dress for the Cincinnati game. His starting tight end was also scratched. And in the first quarter, Mayfield lost star receiver Odell Beckham Jr. on the first pass from scrimmage, an interception.

Mayfield was sitting on an 0-for-5 start, one pick, and four misses. The Bengals were plucky and ready to spring an upset. Skeptical pundits (okay, I’m raising my hand) openly wondered if Case Keenum was needed.

And then, magically, something clicked.

All of a sudden, Mayfield couldn’t miss. And a game that looked forgettable on the Week 7 schedule turned into a surprising, wonderful shootout.

Mayfield finished the game with 297 passing yards and five touchdowns, including the game-winning scoring toss with just 15 seconds left. It added up to a 37-34 victory over the Bengals, in a very memorable Round 2 of the budding Baker Mayfield-Joe Burrow rivalry.

Mayfield didn’t make a mistake after that awful 0-for-5 start. His only subsequent incompletion was a technicality — a spiked-ball play during the final drive. Otherwise, Mayfield clicked on 22 passes in a row, throwing with touch and velocity, threatening all levels of the defense.

And here’s the amazing thing: Mayfield’s blowup game was fueled by a collection of unknown or unheralded receivers. Rashard Higgins sprung for 110 yards. Rookie tight end Harrison Bryant caught two touchdown passes. Donovan Peoples-Jones, a sixth-round pick out of Michigan, had the game-winning score. One minute Mayfield had the yips, the next minute he’s MacGyver with a football.

Burrow passed the eye test on the other end, throwing for 406 yards and three touchdowns of his own (against one pick, and two others that were dropped). He also had a touchdown run, and was the top-scoring quarterback in the early window. Tyler Boyd (11-101-1) and Tee Higgins (5-71-1) are Circle of Trust guys, and maybe it’s time to reevaluate A.J. Green (7-82-0), who’s produced in two straight weeks. Drew Sample (5-52-0) was useful as a tight-end rental.

Giovani Bernard didn’t go off with his 18-touch spot start, but he still cobbled together 96 total yards and a touchdown, obscuring his 2.8 YPC on the ground. That’s more fantasy-useful than it is real-life useful, but we’ll take it. We just want the bottom-line numbers.

A friend of mine asked me this morning what I thought about the Browns. I told him I really liked HC Kevin Stefanski and respected the defense, but I didn’t trust Mayfield. But Sunday’s inspiring turnaround — even if it came against a pedestrian Bengals defense — demands a reevaluation.

It might sound wacky, but I can’t help but wonder if Mayfield settled into this game because OBJ was unavailable. Don’t misunderstand — I obviously acknowledge Beckham’s world-class talent, and I know defenses constantly tilt coverage to him, no matter if he’s producing or not. But perhaps Mayfield felt free to just let it rip Sunday, not needing to kiss any rings after Beckham left the game. Or perhaps Mayfield finally figured out how to get out of his own way and rediscover the form that had everyone so excited for most of 2018.

We’ll see what the tape says, right? I’m pumped to see how Mayfield follows up things, next week against Las Vegas. And there are plenty of potential smash spots after Cleveland’s Week 9 bye; Houston, Jacksonville, and both New York teams remain on the schedule. Get your popcorn ready. Cleveland might finally be ready for its close up.

More to come ...