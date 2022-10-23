Week 7 Fantasy Football Blog

It's Week 7 and we have an action-packed lineup of games ready to be consumed. Can't watch the games? Check in here to stay informed on all of the action around the league during the 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm ET slate of games.

INACTIVES

Russell Wilson

Carson Wentz

D'Andre Swift

Jahan Dotson

Christian Watson

1:00 pm ET

Falcons @ Bengals

Lions @ Cowboys

Colts @ Titans

Packers @ Commanders

Buccaneers @ Panthers

Giants @ Jaguars

Browns @ Ravens

1:40 - The Cowboys elect to go for field goal on fourth and two and they tie the game with the Lions 3-3.

INJURY UPDATE: Amon-Ra St. Brown has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

INJURY UPDATE: Dalton Schultz is back in the game and just had a reception. Phew!

1:31 - The Cowboys are just outside of the red zone after a 31-completion from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb in double coverage.

INJURY UPDATE: Dalton Schultz hit the turf and it looks like a knee injury. Not good.

1:24 - Wow! What a pass! Brissett his Amari Cooper for a 50-yard gain against the Ravens and the Browns are in scoring position.

The Bengals added six against the Falcons after Joe Mixon crushed his way through bodies to the end zone.

1:22 - The Lions settled for a field goal against the Dallas Cowboys and Aaron Jones caught a four-yard touchdown pass for the Packers.

1:20 - Etienne also just got the two-point conversion. The Jaguars decided to go for two instead of kicking the extra point.

1:17 - Devin Duvernay just made a big catch on a 31-yard pass from Lamar Jackson and then Travis Etienne just scored for the Jags on a seven-yard run.

1:16 - Gus Edwards looks to be the main back so far after J.K. Dobbins was ruled out due to knee surgery. Kenyan Drake is also on the roster, so we'll see how they split carries against the Browns.

1:06 - We had a flurry of touchdowns to start our 1:00 pm slate. The first was a 60-yard touchdown pass from Joe Burrow to Tyler Boyd, the next was a 32-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Jones to Darius Slayton, and finally, the Nick Chubb added six points for the Browns on a two-yard run. Woo hoo! What a start to the day!