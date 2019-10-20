Week 7 Fantasy Blog

This has already been a rough week for fantasy players with some of the top fantasy scorers in the league sitting out on bye, along with a few others missing their game due to an injury. This includes RBs Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara, along with WRs Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Here's hoping you survive the week. Enjoy the games and I'll be here all day to keep you updated on all of the scores, injuries, news and more.

(5:20PM) TD We knew the Titans Offense was being held back by QB Marcus Mariota but who knew QB Ryan Tannehill could be the answer or even an upgrade? Tannehill has been targeting WR Corey Davis early and often and Davis just made a tough grab for an eight-yard touchdown, tying the game just before halftime. Davis has four catches for 37 yards.

(5:14PM) Finally, here are the top FF TEs for the week, so far...

TE1- Darren Waller, OAK

TE2- Eric Ebron, IND

TE3- Kyle Rudolph, MIN

TE4- Jimmy Graham, GB

TE5- Gerald Everett, LAR

(5:12PM) TD The Chargers are on the board and RB Melvin Gordon has his first touchdown of the year. Gordon caught a one-yarder from QB Philip Rivers to give the Chargers a 10-3 lead over Tennessee. Gordon does have just 22 total yards on 14 touches late in the second quarter.

(5:03PM) TD That didn't last long. The Bears got a 100-yard kickoff return from Cordarrelle Patterson, cutting the Saints lead to just two points.

(5:00PM) TD The Saints are playing without TE Jared Cook (and RB Alvin Kamara) but got a touchdown from backup TE Josh Hill on a seven-yard pass from QB Teddy Bridgewater. The Saints lead Chicago 9-0.

(4:59PM) TD It took a while but we finally have some touchdowns in our late afternoon games. First, WR Russell Wilson found his favorite target, WR Tyler Lockett, who made a diving catch in the end zone for an eight-yard touchdown. That's Lockett's first reception of the game.

(4:54PM) The top-scoring FF WRs for the week, so far, include...

WR1- Marvin Jones, DET

WR2- Zach Pascal, IND

WR3- DeAndre Hopkins, HOU

WR4- Alex Erickson, CIN

WR5- Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB

(4:39PM) Here are the top-five fantasy RBs for Week Seven, so far...

RB1- Chase Edmonds, ARI

RB2- Dalvin Cook, MIN

RB3- Aaron Jones, GB

RB4- Saquon Barkley, NYG

RB5- Royce Freeman, DEN

(4:29PM) BIG PLAY The Ravens are in the red zone after QB Lamar Jackson hit rookie WR Miles Boykin for a 50-yard gain on the opening drive of the game.

(4:27PM) With the majority of Week Seven games complete, here are the top-socring fantasy QBs...

QB1- Aaron Rodgers, GB

QB2- Kirk Cousins, MIN

QB3- Matthew Stafford, DET

QB4- Jacoby Brissett, IND

QB5- Jared Goff, LAR

(4:19PM) There are only three games on the late afternoon slate, including The Chargers and Titans with new starting QB Ryan Tannehill, the Ravens visiting Seattle and the Saints and Bears squaring off.

(4:15PM) The early games are all now complete. Here are the final scores...

Bills 31, Dolphins 21

Colts 30, Texans 23

Cardinals 27, Giants 21

Packers 42, Raiders 24

Rams 37, Falcons 10

Vikings 42, Lions 30

Jaguars 27, Bengals 17

49ers 9, Redskins 0

(4:11PM) TD The Vikings took the ball after an ugly fourth-down attempt by the Lions and RB Dalvin Cook finished off the drive with a short touchdown run. Cook is up to 145 total yards and a score for the game.

(4:03PM) TD Raiders TE Darren Waller knows how to end a slump. After failing to score through the first six weeks of his breakout season, Waller now has two touchdowns in the game (and nearly had a third, called back due to penalty.) Waller ended the game with seven catches for 126 yards and the two touchdowns.

(3:59PM) TD The Lions WR Marvin Jones is enjoying a career day as he just pulled down his fourth receiving score of the game. Jones has ten catches for 93 yards and the touchdowns.

(3:56PM) TD QB Ryan Fitzpatrick gave the Dolphins hope as he scrambled for an 11-yard touchdown but the Miami onside kick attempt was returned by DB Micah Hyde for a touchdown, ensuring a Bills victory.

(3:52PM) TD Taking over for an injured QB Matt Ryan, veteran QB Matt Schaub is in the game and threw a touchdown to TE Austin Hooper from ten yards out. Hooper has a 4/46/1 line for the game.

(3:51PM) TD The Vikings have gotten a pair of touchdowns late in the game to take a double-digit lead. First, QB Kirk Cousins hit RB C.J. Ham for a short score and then it was TE Kyle Rudolph's turn. That was Rudolph's first score of the year.

(3:47PM) Six. Six touchdowns for QB Aaron Rodgers, who hit WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a short pass and MVS took it the distance for a 75-yard score. Rodgers now has 429 passing yards and five scores, plus the short rushing touchdown in one of the best statistical games of his career.

(3:44PM) TD The Texans have a touchdown as they try to keep pace with the Colts. QB Deshaun Watson hit WR DeAndre Hopkins for a four-yard score. Hopkins has finally had the type of game fantasy players have been expecting, with 106 yards and the score on nine receptions.

(3:36PM) TD The Giants aren't quite done yet as RB Saquon Barkley found the end zone on a seven-yard scoring run. The G-Men trail by three and Barkley is up to 77 total yards.

(3:34PM) INJURY The Falcons have been dusted by the Rams at home and now QB Matt Ryan is headed to the blue medical tent after having the ball taken away by DE Aaron Donald. Veteran backup QB Matt Schaub was spotted warming up.

(3:31PM) TD The Jaguars Offense has struggled against the Bengals all day but QB Gardner Minshew just gave his team the lead, finding WR Keelan Cole for a two-yard score. Minshew then hit WR Chris Conley for a two-pointer to give the Jags a seven-point lead in Cincinnati.

(3:29PM) TD They got a scare but the Bills now look like they will escape with a win against the hapless Dolphins. QB Josh Allen threw his second touchdown pass of the game, finding WR Cole Beasley for a thre-yard score. Buffalo leads by ten with around six minutes left.

(3:27PM) TD After many near-misses this season and even in this game, Raiders TE Darren Waller finally got his touchdown on a seven-yard pass from QB Derek Carr. Waller is up to 109 yards, catching all six of his targets in the game.

(3:16PM) TD That's five total touchdowns for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers now, who just connected with veteran TE Jimmy Graham on a short score as the Packers continue to pull away from the Raiders, who have no answer for Rodgers.

(3:15PM) INJURY The Lions have officially ruled out RB Kerryon Johnson for the remainder of the game. He ends the day with 23 rushing yards.

(3:12PM) TD The Colts have another touchdown and QB Jacoby Brissett has another touchdown pass, finding WR Zach Pascal for the second time today. Pascalhas five catches for 80 yards and the two scores and Indy leads 28-16.

(3:10PM) TD It has taken much longer than anyone expected but the Bills finally have the lead against the Dolphins. QB Josh Allen found WR John Brown for a 20-yard score and then Allen ran it in for the two-pointer as Buffalo totake a three-point lead. Brown has a 4/59/1 line for the game.

(3:08PM) TD The Rams continue to slowly build a comfortable lead over Atlanta as QB Jared Goff ran it in for a one-yard score. Goff and the Rams lead 27-3.

(3:06PM) TD Cardinals backup RB Chase Edmonds has done it again. Edmonds scored his third touchdown of the game and went over 100 yards rushing for the game as Arizona is on their way to a third straight win.

(3:04PM) BIG PLAY Things are getting chippy in Atlanta between the Rams and Falcons. RB Devonta Freeman got tangled up with DE Aaron Donald. As you might expect, that did not go well for Freeman, who threw a punch and was ejected. His day ends with 25 total yards.

(3:02PM) TD The Packers continue to add to their lead as QB Aaron Rodgers ran the ball in for a short touchdown. Rodgers is having his best game of the year with 276 passing yards and four total scores.

(2:56PM) INJURY The Vikings have finally ruled out WR Adam Thielen for the remainder of the game with a hamstring injury.

(2:54PM) TD Texans WR Keke Coutee scored his first touchdown of the year but it came on a running play from four-yards out. Houston has taken a one point lead midway through the third period.

(2:52PM) TD The Rams have not enjoyed the offensive dominance that many expected today but just added to their lead as QB Jared Goff connected with TE Gerald Everett for a eight-yard score, extending their lead to 20-3.

(2:49PM) TD The play had to be reviewed after being ruled incomplete, but Colts TE Eric Ebron got his touchdown on an amazing catch in the back of the end zone. QB Jacoby Brissett has 226 passing yards and three scores early in the second half.

(2:47PM) INJURY Sadly, it was only a matter of time before 49ers RB Matt Breida suffered an injury and he just limped off the field. RB Tevin Coleman is now in, but based on his history, don't be surprised when Breida re-enters the game.

(2:41PM) INJURY It is no surprise at this point, but the Texans made things official, ruling out WR Will Fuller for the remainder of the game. WR DeAndre Hopkins leads the team with 48 yards on four catches.

(2:37PM) TD Earlier in the Lions final drive of the first half, veteran WR Marvin Jones dropped what would've been his third score of the day. Don't worry, he quickly made up for it later, catching a ten-yard score from QB Matthew Stafford. Jones has six catches for 55 yards and the trio of touchdowns.

(2:31PM) Live blog cover boy QB Saquon Barkley returned to the field this week, but you might not have noticed. The Cardinals have led throughout and Barkley has just 27 total yards at halftime.

(2:28PM) TD Packers QB Aaron Rodgers found WR Jake Kumerow streaking down the sideline and hit him for a 37-yard touchdown, giving Green Bay a 10-point lead as halftime approaches.

(2:25PM) A rainy Washington DC has resulted in a scoreless halftime between the Redskins and 49ers. QB Jimmy Garoppolo has just 10 passing yards at the break while RB Tevin Coleman has produced only 9 rushing yards on five carries.

(2:22PM) TD The Bengals have taken the lead heading into halftime after RB Joe Mixon caught a short scoring pass from QB Andy Dalton. Mixon has only five total yards in the game so far, so the touchdown reception helps ease the pain of fantasy players.

(2:21PM) TD As halftime nears, the Vikings are back in front of the Lions on an eight-yard touchdown run from RB Dalvin Cook. Cook is up to 76 rushing yards on 12 first-half carries.

(2:18PM) BIG PLAY Raiders TE Darren Waller nearly had another touchdown, but was tackled at the two-yard line on his 48-yard reception. The Raiders then turned it over as QB Derek Carr fumbled through the end zone. Waller now has two catches for 64 yards in the game.

(2:12PM) TD After a 17-yard catch by TE Eric Ebron, Colts QB Jacoby Brissett hit WR T.Y. Hilton for a two-yard score. Hilton is up to a 3/37/1 line for the game.

(2:09PM) TD The Packers and Raiders continue their punch/counterpunch game. It was Green Bay's turn and RB Jamaal Williams caught a short touchdown pass from QB Aaron Rodgers, who has 136 yards and two scores in the first half.

(2:06PM) TD The Dolphins looked like they were trying to lose last week but it looks like a new team against the Bills. WR DeVante Parker found the end zone, good for a 12-yard touchdown and a lead for Miami over Buffalo.

(2:04PM) INJURY Lions RB Kerryon Johnson went to the locker room earlier and is now back on the sidelines, but wearing a knee brace.

(2:02PM) INJURY Falcons RB Ito Smith is being evaluated for a concussion and is questionable to return.

(1:59PM) TD With WR Adam Thielen still on the sidelines, rookie WR Olabisi Johnson just caught a one-yard touchdown pass from QB Kirk Cousins to tie the game.

(1:55PM) TD We all know that the Cardinals can't defend tight ends. Although TE Evan Engram hasn't gotten going yet, his backup TE Rhett Ellison did haul in a 28-yard touchdown pass from rookie QB Daniel Jones to cut into the Cardinals' lead.

(1:52PM) TD The Rams have taken the lead over Atlanta as QB Jared Goff found RB Todd Gurley for a 13-yard score. Gurley made an excellent catch, getting both feet down to secure the catch. Gurley has 28 yards on seven early touches.

(1:49PM) TD It appeared as if Oakland TE Darren Waller had broken his season-long touchdown drought but a holding penalty overturned the catch. Instead, it was rookie TE Foster Moreau who hauled in a ten-yard score to give Oakland the lead.

(1:47PM) TD The Dolphins have a lead. I repeat, the Dolphins have a lead. RB Kalen Ballage finished off a long drive with a short touchdown run from three yards out. Miami leads 7-6.

(1:46PM) INJURY It has been reported the injury to Vikings WR Adam Thielen is his hamstring and the team has called him questionable to return.

(1:44PM) INJURY Falcons RB Ito Smith is down and being checked on. Even HC Dan Quinn is out as is a cart. Clearly a bad sign for the Falcons backup.

(1:42PM) TD Lions WR Kenny Golladay has no catches in the game but veteran WR Marvin Jones is doing work. Jones just caught his second score of the game, a three-yarder giving Detroit a lead over Minnesota.

(1:34PM) BIG PLAY The Dolphins are moving the ball against the Bills Defense. First, QB Ryan Fitzpatrick hit WR Preston Williams for a 35-yard gain. Rookie RB Mark Walton followed that up with some gashing runs. Walton has five carries for 38 yards already with RB Kenyan Drake reportedly on the trade block.

(1:31PM) TD/INJURY The Vikings and QB Kirk Cousins have stayed hot and taken the lead against the Lions. Cousins found WR Adam Thielen in the back of the end Thielen made a top-tapping grab good for a 25-yard touchdown, but also banged against the wall behind the end zone and needed help from the field after Cousins quickly called for help from the sidelines.

(1:30PM) INJURY The Raiders have RB Josh Jacobs back on the field after going to the locker room earlier.

(1:25PM) TD The Lions are into the end zone, taking an early lead over the Vikings. QB Matthew Stafford found veteran WR Marvin Jones, who scampered into the paint for a 16-yard score.

(1:22PM) TD It appears that the Cardinals will be very careful with RB David Johnson today as he battles multiple injuries. RB Chase Edmonds has seen the majority of work in the backfield early on and he just responded to an interception from QB Daniel Jones with a 20-yard touchdown. That's 59 yards and two scores for Edmonds already today.

(1:20PM) TD QB Jacoby Brissett led a long, 90-yard touchdown drive against the Texans, capping it off with an 11-yard touchdown pass to WR Zach Pascal, who dove into the end zone.

(1:16PM) TD After dropping an easy score last week, RB Aaron Jones wasn't going to let it happen again. He made an amazing catch in the end zone on a 21-yard touchdown pass from QB Aaron Rodgers. The Packers lead 7-3.

(1:14PM) INJURY Texans WR Will Fuller is dealing with a hamstring injury and is questionable to return. WRs Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee could see extra work if Fuller can't return.

(1:12PM) INJURY After his hot start, Raiders RB Josh Jacobs has gone to the locker room with an apparent shoulder injury.

(1:10PM) TD With some doubts about the health of RB David Johnson, his top backup RB Chase Edmonds became a popular fantasy target this week. Even with DJ in the lineup, Edmonds just paid off, rushing for a 20-yard score to give Arizona an early lead.

(1:07PM) BIG PLAY The Jaguars are in the red zone in Cincinnati as RB Leonard Fournette broke a 19-yard run and WR Dede Westbrook then had a 43-yard catch and run.

(1:05PM) BIG PLAY It's Raiders rookie RB Josh Jacobs with the first notable play of the day as he broke free for a 42-yard run against the Packers Defense. Oakland is now just outside the red zone.