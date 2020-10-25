Week 7 Fantasy Blog

It's Week 7 already and we have another exciting slate of Sunday games. Check here throughout the day for touchdowns, turnovers, and big plays during the 1:00 pm EST and 4:00 pm EST slate of games.

Good luck in Week 7.

Don't forget, the Raiders-Buccaneers game has been moved to 4:05 pm EST and the Cardinals-Seahawks matchup is now the Sunday night game in primetime.

Inactives

Aaron Jones (RB - GB)

Joe Mixon (RB - CIN)

Jamison Crowder (WR - NYJ)

Mike Thomas (WR - NO)

Emmanuel Sanders (WR - NO)

John Brown (WR - BUF)

Jordan Akins (TE - HOU)

Austin Hooper (TE - CLE)

1:00 PM EST Schedule

Lions - Falcons

Browns - Bengals

Steelers - Titans

Panthers - Saints

Bills - Jets

Cowboys - Washington

Packers - Texans

(2:15) Diontae Johnson scores another touchdown for the Steelers who have firm control of this football game through the first half.

The Saints are trying their best to gain some ground on the Panthers. After a gritty run by Alvin Kamara, and a time out, WR Deonte Harris gets the TD.

Packers find the end zone again, this time to another player no one started, WR Malik Taylor.

TE Logan Thomas should be popping up on your fantasy radars amid a wasteland landscape at the position.

(2:11) I shouldn't be surprised considering Washington is playing the Cowboys, but we are seeing the Football Team near or in the red zone an awful lot.

Bills attempt a 53-yard field goal, this time the kick is good. They finally get on the board against the Jets 3-10.

(2:06) Moore comes up big with another touchdown against the Saints. They take the lead 17-14 over QB Teddy Bridgewater's former team.

McLaurin for Washington comes up with a big 54-yard touchdown catch. The two-point conversion was no good, but they lead 15-3 over the Cowboys.

QB Deshaun Watson gets checked out on the sideline while their field goal attempt was no good against the Packers.

With Hooper sidelined, rookie TE Harrison Bryant has been heavily involved. He scored a touchdown for the Browns to tie the game 10-10 with the Bengals.

(2:00) In an odd twist, the Bills trail the Jets 0-10 after RB Lamical Perine runs in a touchdown. I didn't see that coming.

Steelers extend their lead 17-7 with a field goal.

(1:54) Falcons RB Todd Gurley finds the end zone against the Lions. They are tied at 7-7.

(1:50) The New York Jets are showing up to play. They force a fumble from QB Josh Allen and recover to take over on offense.

WR Corey Davis hauls in a touchdown pass from QB Ryan Tannehill after he took a big hit on the previous play. They are finally on the board 7-14 against the Steelers.

Bengals ick a field goal against the Browns. They lead 10-3.

Beckham has been ruled OUT. WR Jarvis Landry is dealing with a lingering rib issue and TE Austin Hooper was inactive. Mayfield's options are becoming thin.

(1:45) Finally, a big touchdown to pass to WR D.J. Moore (74-yard). They are now down by only four points to the Saints 10-14.

(1:40) Conner nearly rushed in a touchdown but is two yards short. Sorry, Conner managers, it was RB Benny Snell who vultured the Steelers touchdown extending their lead 14-0.

The Browns forced a big turnover against the Bengals, but Cleveland couldn't connect for a touchdown. K Cody Parkey's 42-yard field goal is good. They trail the Bengals 7-3.

Rodgers connects with Adams to enter the red zone, but since we all started TE Robert Tonyan, it was TE Jace Sternberger with a TD. Of course. The Packers are winning 14-0.

Drew Brees also rushes in a touchdown. It's refreshing to see Brees get a chance instead of Swiss Army Knife Taysom Hill.

(1:35) Beckham is now questionable to return with a knee injury.

(1:32) Dallas RB Tony Pollard rips off a 75-yard kick return after Washington scores, bringing Dallas all the way down to the Washington 30-yard line. In what seems to encompass the Cowboys year, they are unable to capitalize on excellent field position. K Greg Zuerlein's kick is good. They trail 3-9.

(1:30) Washington scores a TD after a long pass to TE Logan Thomas, but it's RB Antonio Gibson who gets a rushing touchdown. They lead 9-0 over the Cowboys.

Lions are finally looking at the red zone against the Falcons. Rookie RB D'Andre Swift scores a touchdown for his third touchdown in three games.

(1:23) SAFETY ALERT: QB Andy Dalton is sacked in the end zone for a Washington Safety. They lead 2-0.

Story continues