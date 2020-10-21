Week 7 Early Line Movement









Prior to last week’s games, which saw the Eagles lose to the Ravens and the Giants narrowly defeat Washington, this line was the Eagles -6.5. It reopened at -5.5 given those results, and was slowly bet towards the Giants, even dipping down to 3.5 before it settled in at the Eagles -4.5. The total dropped from 45.5 to 45.

The lookahead line on this game was the Browns -4.5. But then the Browns were hammered by the Steelers and the Bengals nearly pulled out a win over the Colts. The line reopened at the Browns -3. And that number seemed to stick at some spots, while others have shifted towards the Browns -3.5. The total currently sits at 50.5 after opening at 51.5.

The lookahead on this game was Washington +3. But after the Cowboys lost on MNF. This line was reopened on Tuesday morning a +3, but took stead Washington money. It sat at pick by the end of the day and still sits at pick right now. The total took under money, dropping it from as high as 49 on the lookahead all the way down to 46.

The lookahead on this game was Atlanta -1.5, but then the Falcons defeated the Vikings as a road underdog and the line reopened at Atlanta -3. After taking balanced action, money began showing on the Lions, dropping this number down to Atlanta -2. It currently sits between 2 and 2.5, with the total dropping from as high as 57 down to 55.5.

This line initially opened with the Saints a -7 point favorite. After the Panthers lost to the Bears by narrow margin (Saints were on a bye) this line reopened Saints -8. A slight wave of early money on the Panthers dropped it to -7.5, where it sits now. The total has remained unchanged at 51.

This game remains circled due to the Jets QB situation, but there has been interesting one-way line movement on this game, given the Bills played on Monday night. The lookahead was Bills -10.5 but it was bet down to -10. It was reposted at Bills -10.5 once the Jets were destroyed by the Dolphins. It moved as high as -12.5 before it was taken down ahead of the Bills Monday night game. When it reopened after the Bills lost, it was reposted at -12.5, and has since continued to climb to 13, with even some 13.5 starting to show. The total took significant under money, shifting from 48 down to 45.

This line hasn’t seen much line movement. It’s initial lookahead was the Packers -3.5. It closed at -3 before Sunday’s games. Both teams lost, the Packers in blowout fashion, and the line reopened at the Packers -3. Since then, action has come in on the Packers, pushing this number to -3.5. The total opened at 56 and has been bet north to 57.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

The initial lookahead on this game was Titans -1. That line was bet towards Tennessee -1.5 before Sunday’s action. The Titans won and the Steelers won by larger margin. The line reopened Pittsburgh -1, but took Steelers money all the way to -2.5. At that point, Tennessee money started to show, dropping this line swiftly on Wednesday all the way to the Titans -1, which is where it sits presently. The total has been bet down from 52.5 all the way to 50.5.

Seattle was on a bye, and this line initially opened Seattle -2.5 on the lookahead, which quickly was bet to Seattle -3. Despite Arizona’s dominant performance on Monday night, this line reopened Seattle -3.5. The total took over money, shifting from 55 up to 56.

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots

This line has seen massive movement as a result of last week’s performances. The line initially opened at New England -5 and was bet up to -5.5 before Sunday’s games. With the Patriots losing as home favorites to the Broncos, it reopened at Patriots -4. But then the 49ers pulled off the home upset over the Rams on Sunday night football. That caused another adjustment by the linemakers, dropping this to Patriots -3 -120 on reopen. Since then, money has flowed in on the 49ers, shifting this line down to the Patriots -2. The total has dipped 2 points, from 45.5 down to 43.5.

