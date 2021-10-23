Week 7 DFS Preview: Why you should avoid the $40 quarterback
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast
Apple Podcasts • Spotify • Stitcher • Google Podcasts
Matt Harmon is joined once again on the Saturday DFS preview pod by 4for4's TJ Hernandez. They despair in the lack of options this week as teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills & Los Angeles Chargers are all on bye this week.
But never fear! Matt & TJ run through all of the positions and give you some cheap and expensive options for your Week 7 DFS roster including Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, Leonard Fournette, a pair of Alabama rookie WRs and more.
Stay up to date with the latest fantasy football news and coverage from Yahoo Sports on Twitter @YahooFantasy
Follow Matt @MattHarmon_BYB
Follow Andy @AndyBehrens
Follow Dalton @DaltonDelDon
Follow Liz @LizLoza_FF
Follow Scott @Scott_Pianowski
Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at yahoosports.com/podcasts