Week 7 DFS Preview: Why you should avoid the $40 quarterback

Matt Harmon is joined once again on the Saturday DFS preview pod by 4for4's TJ Hernandez. They despair in the lack of options this week as teams like the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills & Los Angeles Chargers are all on bye this week.

But never fear! Matt & TJ run through all of the positions and give you some cheap and expensive options for your Week 7 DFS roster including Jalen Hurts, Matthew Stafford, Leonard Fournette, a pair of Alabama rookie WRs and more.

