Week 7 Details, Angles and Edges

Did the Lions take more deep shots and raise their 1st down pass rate?

Examine the Lions splits on first half first downs weeks 1-4 vs week 6 after the week 5 bye:

First half: 53% pass, 8.6 YPA, 55% success

Second half: 55% run, 3.2 YPC, 38% success

Week 6:

First half: 79% run, 36% success, 6.5 YPC

Second half: 59% run, 50% success, 3.7 YPC

I realize they were leading, but this game was still 24-10 entering the 4th quarter, so while it was a large margin, it wasn’t as if the game was completely decided at halftime. I would like to see more passing in the second half, but I understand in this instance why they went more run-heavy in the second half with the larger lead.

However, in the first half, it really is baffling why the Lions went as pass heavy as they did.

The Jaguars ranked #32 against the pass and #32 in pass rush defense. They ranked #22 against the run.

The strategy I would have expected would be a pass-first, aggressive attack from the Lions.

Instead, they came out of the bye with a insanely run-heavy approach that produced just a 36% success rate.

In this game, it will be vital for the Lions to enter with a proper game plan. The Falcons rank #30 against the pass but #8 against the run. And that run ranking is despite playing the NFL’s #9 toughest schedule of run offenses.

The Falcons are a team that you absolutely need to be passing against to win, not running, as they have one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses.

If the Lions come out passing in this game, there is a very good chance they can earn the outright win. But the fact that their coaching staff appears quite incapable of putting together an appropriate game plan, whether it’s in the first half or with halftime adjustments, is scary.

This is part of the reason the Lions are 5-15-1 SU and 7-13-1 ATS the last two seasons. This is part of the reason they’ve won just 1 game as an underdog in their last 14, and that was a come-from-behind win over the Cardinals in week 3.

Jacksonville Jaguars at LA Chargers

Despite a rookie QB, WR injuries & O-Line injuries, the Chargers have the NFL’s #7 most efficient passing offense despite playing the NFL’s #9 toughest schedule of opposing pass defenses

However, they rank #31 in run efficiency despite playing an easier than average schedule of run defenses

Based on these basic stats, they should be passing the ball more. It’s not rocket science.

Yet on early downs in the first 3 quarters of games, they are the NFL’s #1 most run heavy team.

On first downs, they are the #4 most run heavy team, but average only 3.5 YPC and a 37% success rate.

And yet they have a 60% run rate.

On these runs, the Chargers are 1.0 YPC worse than average and their success rate is 10% worse than average.

In their last game, they had 18 runs to 10 passes on first down:

Runs averaged 1.1 YPC with 17% success and -0.37 EPA, worst in the NFL

Passes averaged 8.4 YPA with 40% success and +0.31 EPA (#4 best)

This team has lost 4 games, all by 1 score.

Chargers could be doing much better on the season, as these are self-inflicted wounds preventing them from winning more games. They are digging themselves a massive hole each week by this strategy

The Chargers are off of a bye, and should have had time to sort this out.

It will be vital because this week, they face the Jaguars. Jacksonville ranks #32 against the pass and #22 against the run.

The Jaguars also have the #32 pass rush and allow the #4 worst success rate to the pass, but rank #15 vs the run.

Betting on the Chargers means you’re betting that the Chargers coaching staff has fixed these issues and will be smart on early downs. To cover a 7.5 point line, that is what you’ll need. You cannot afford lapses in play calling.

The Jets have been dominant against first down runs and the Bills have struggled when trying to run on first down.

The Jets Defense has held first down runs to:

33% success, 3.6 YPC, -0.06 EPA on 91 carries

Meanwhile, first down passes have gained:

66% success, 9.4 YPA, +0.28 EPA on 79 dropbacks

Specifically, from 11 personnel, examine these first down splits:

Passes: 70% success, 9.9 YPA, +0.30 EPA, only 2.2% sack rate (1 sack on 45 dropbacks)

Rushes: 30% success, 2.2 YPC, -0.12 EPA on 43 rush attempts

