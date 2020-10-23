Week 7 Details, Angles and Edges

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons
Did the Lions take more deep shots and raise their 1st down pass rate?
Examine the Lions splits on first half first downs weeks 1-4 vs week 6 after the week 5 bye:
First half: 53% pass, 8.6 YPA, 55% success
Second half: 55% run, 3.2 YPC, 38% success
Week 6:
First half: 79% run, 36% success, 6.5 YPC
Second half: 59% run, 50% success, 3.7 YPC
I realize they were leading, but this game was still 24-10 entering the 4th quarter, so while it was a large margin, it wasn’t as if the game was completely decided at halftime. I would like to see more passing in the second half, but I understand in this instance why they went more run-heavy in the second half with the larger lead.
However, in the first half, it really is baffling why the Lions went as pass heavy as they did.
The Jaguars ranked #32 against the pass and #32 in pass rush defense. They ranked #22 against the run.
The strategy I would have expected would be a pass-first, aggressive attack from the Lions.
Instead, they came out of the bye with a insanely run-heavy approach that produced just a 36% success rate.
In this game, it will be vital for the Lions to enter with a proper game plan. The Falcons rank #30 against the pass but #8 against the run. And that run ranking is despite playing the NFL’s #9 toughest schedule of run offenses.
The Falcons are a team that you absolutely need to be passing against to win, not running, as they have one of the NFL’s worst pass defenses.
If the Lions come out passing in this game, there is a very good chance they can earn the outright win. But the fact that their coaching staff appears quite incapable of putting together an appropriate game plan, whether it’s in the first half or with halftime adjustments, is scary.
This is part of the reason the Lions are 5-15-1 SU and 7-13-1 ATS the last two seasons. This is part of the reason they’ve won just 1 game as an underdog in their last 14, and that was a come-from-behind win over the Cardinals in week 3.
Jacksonville Jaguars at LA Chargers
Despite a rookie QB, WR injuries & O-Line injuries, the Chargers have the NFL’s #7 most efficient passing offense despite playing the NFL’s #9 toughest schedule of opposing pass defenses
However, they rank #31 in run efficiency despite playing an easier than average schedule of run defenses
Based on these basic stats, they should be passing the ball more. It’s not rocket science.
Yet on early downs in the first 3 quarters of games, they are the NFL’s #1 most run heavy team.
On first downs, they are the #4 most run heavy team, but average only 3.5 YPC and a 37% success rate.
And yet they have a 60% run rate.
On these runs, the Chargers are 1.0 YPC worse than average and their success rate is 10% worse than average.
In their last game, they had 18 runs to 10 passes on first down:
Runs averaged 1.1 YPC with 17% success and -0.37 EPA, worst in the NFL
Passes averaged 8.4 YPA with 40% success and +0.31 EPA (#4 best)
This team has lost 4 games, all by 1 score.
Chargers could be doing much better on the season, as these are self-inflicted wounds preventing them from winning more games. They are digging themselves a massive hole each week by this strategy
The Chargers are off of a bye, and should have had time to sort this out.
It will be vital because this week, they face the Jaguars. Jacksonville ranks #32 against the pass and #22 against the run.
The Jaguars also have the #32 pass rush and allow the #4 worst success rate to the pass, but rank #15 vs the run.
Betting on the Chargers means you’re betting that the Chargers coaching staff has fixed these issues and will be smart on early downs. To cover a 7.5 point line, that is what you’ll need. You cannot afford lapses in play calling.
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
The Jets have been dominant against first down runs and the Bills have struggled when trying to run on first down.
The Jets Defense has held first down runs to:
33% success, 3.6 YPC, -0.06 EPA on 91 carries
Meanwhile, first down passes have gained:
66% success, 9.4 YPA, +0.28 EPA on 79 dropbacks
Specifically, from 11 personnel, examine these first down splits:
Passes: 70% success, 9.9 YPA, +0.30 EPA, only 2.2% sack rate (1 sack on 45 dropbacks)
Rushes: 30% success, 2.2 YPC, -0.12 EPA on 43 rush attempts
While arguments are the Jets are trailing so teams get conservative in the second half, so runs should be less productive, let’s just look at the first half in 11 personnel:
Passes: 75% success, 10.8 YPA, +0.34 EPA, 0 sacks, 28 dropbacks
Rushes: 42% success, 3.0 YPC, -0.01 EPA on 26 rushes
Teams need to be more pass heavy on first down against the Jets than they are (near 50/50 split).
This plays right into the Bills strength, which is passing on first down.
Examine the Bills’ offensive splits in the first half of games on first down from 11 personnel:
Passes: 67% success, 7.6 YPA, +0.30 EPA, 0 sacks, 27 dropbacks
Rushes: 48% success, 3.6 YPC, -0.09 EPA, 21 rushes
RB rushes only: 41% success, 4.1 YPC, -0.09 EPA, 17 rushes
Final note here: look at the splits for the Bills in week 1 vs the Jets on first downs from 11 personnel:
Passes: 73% success, 8.3 YPA, +0.33 EPA, 11 plays, 0 sacks
Rushes: 40% success, 0.8 YPC, -0.22 EPA, 5 plays
Specifically, against this Jets Defense, the Bills should look to get even more pass-heavy on first down because the Jets are so good vs the run.
Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals
The Cardinals pass defense has been terrible vs 1st down passes thrown short of the sticks.
The NFL average for passes thrown short of the sticks on first down is a higher success rate but lower YPA and EPA. This is somewhat intuitive. Here are the splits:
Short of sticks: 61% success, 5.9 YPA (2.4 aDOT), +0.08 EPA
Past sticks: 51% success, 11.6 YPA (20.1 aDOT), +0.34 EPA
However, the Cardinals pass defense has been significantly different in 2020:
Short of sticks: 65% success, 9.8 YPA (2.3 aDOT), +0.44 EPA
Past sticks: 29% success, 7.4 YPA (20.6 aDOT), +0.16 EPA
This is not just a function of playing terrible pass offenses, because these numbers were similar in 2019. Cardinals 2019 pass defense:
Short of sticks: 67% success, 7.9 YPA (3.1 aDOT), +0.37 EPA
Past sticks: 56% success, 12.0 YPA (17.3 aDOT), +0.30 EPA
With the Seahawks substantially changing their offensive strategy in 2020, and increasing first down passing tremendously, they are throwing higher percentage passes short of the sticks, to replace the running game with higher efficiency passes.
This is smart.
And is very different from 2019.
In 2019, 42% of Seattle’s first down passes went beyond the sticks. In 2020, that 42% is down to just 15%. 85% of Seattle’s first down passes are short of the sticks.
This first down passing strategy should really hurt the Cardinals where they are weak.
Because it was extremely successful even in the 2019 matchups vs the Cardinals. Examine the splits in the two matchups vs Arizona last year. First down passes:
Short of sticks: 77% success, 6.1 YPA (4.1 aDOT), +0.33 EPA
Past sticks: 29% success, 6.1 YPA (18.2 aDOT), -0.03 EPA
While these passes short of the sticks were very successful (with high EPA), examine Seattle’s run/pass splits on first down vs the Cardinals in 2019:
27 rushes: 48% success, 3.8 YPC, -0.07 EPA
20 passes: 60% success, 6.1 YPA, +0.21 EPA (plus 4 sacks)
Seattle is far more pass heavy in 2020 on first down, which will absolutely improve their general efficiency against the Cardinals on first down.
On first down runs in 2020, Arizona is allowing 42% success, 4.6 YPC and +0.04 EPA.
Seattle may find that shifting even more first down rushing attempts to shorter passing plays is a solid strategy against the Cardinals, given how bad Arizona is at defending these first down passes thrown short of the sticks.