Week 7 college football preview: Matt Rhule back to college? Ohio State at No. 1?

The feeling of fall is in the air and the college football season has almost reached ts midpoint.

Matt Rhule was first coaching casualty in the NFL after being fired by the Carolina Panthers. He immediately becomes one of the top candidates among the major programs with vacancies due to his success at Baylor and Temple.

The top three of the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll remained the same with Alabama leading Georgia and Oho State, but the Buckeyes might be the best team of the trio even though they are ranked below the SEC schools.

Looking ahead to Week 7, there's a multitude of matchups involving ranked teams, including No. 1 Alabama visiting No. 8 Tennessee and No. 4 Michigan hosting No. 10 Penn State.

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg address all these storylines during the latest version of College Football Fix, the USA TODAY Sports weekly podcast that releases every Tuesday during the season.

