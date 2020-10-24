Week 7 CFB Player Props Primer

So far this column is predicting winning college football props at a 76% clip. However that is the past, and this week with the addition of the Big Ten we are presented with some absolutely delicious props to exploit. As we saw in the early season SEC games, Draft Kings objectionably stinks at predicting prop lines when they don't have recent data to cull.

There are three plays this week that I simply cannot believe are available, and another player that has hit his Week 7 mark at an 80% clip. I'm ecstatic about this slate's money making potential, let's dive right into my favorite play of the entire year so far.

Jarrett Guarantano - Tennessee - 219.5

Readers may remember my full-throated defense of Guarantano’s Under play a few weeks ago. The Under on Guarantano’s passing yardage total hit then, and proceeded to hit the next two weeks as well. Unfortunately we weren’t granted the privilege of betting the Guarantano Under last week, as it appeared that Draft Kings finally smartened up and took the pseudo-starter’s passing numbers off the board. Good thing too, since the beleaguered signal caller completed 14-of-21 passes for 88 yards before throwing back-to-back pick-sixes that mercifully ended the overwhelmed and under-talented quarterback’s day.

It came as no surprise to anyone paying attention that HC Jeremy Pruitt auditioned “several” quarterbacks in practice this week to determine who would take the first snaps against Alabama. Brian Maurer, JT Shrout and four-star freshman Harrison Bailey all got a shot to replace the ineffective redshirt senior Guarantano.

Apparently the Draft Kings oddsmakers weren’t taking notice of these practice reports, since they set the passing yardage line on my “favorite” quarterback at 219.5. Let me be clear, this line is legitimately approaching “drain my 401K and let it ride” proportions. A metaphorical four-alarm, dumpster fire of a line. There is a hard ZERO percent chance that Guarantano plays the whole game against Alabama. In fact, it’s probably 50/50 that he even starts the game since if you’re going to get boat-raced by Alabama, why not at least get your prize freshman recruit some valuable game experience over a redshirt-senior who has proven, unequivocally, that he cannot handle the starting job?

He might not even see the field on Saturday after his cringe-worthy performance against Kentucky last week. I’m calling Jarrett Guaratano Under 219.5 my play of the year...THE YEAR. It opened at 229.5 and already dropped 10 yards at the time of publication. Get it at 219.5 before someone with a clue over at DK takes this bet down and the free money train leaves the station.



Phil Jurkovec - Boston College - 285.5

Forgive me if I need to compose myself after espousing the virtues of that wonderfully lucrative Jarrett Guarantano line. However back in reality, we still have a few more excellent plays to consider. Phil Jurkovec has led an offensive revival at BC, posting passing numbers that we haven’t seen since the halcyon days of Matty “Ice” Ryan.

The Notre Dame transfer has thrown for 300+ yards in four of his five games this season, well above the 285.5 mark he is being asked to clear this weekend. The only game where the highly touted, top-five quarterback recruit didn’t clear the 300 yard mark was a 210 yard performance against Texas State in a 24-21 slow-paced slog.

There will be no such clock-bleeding this week when BC takes on electric freshman QB Jeff Sims and Georgia Tech this weekend. This is the same Georgia Tech team that just gave up 73 points to Clemson while allowing 404 passing yards to Trevor Lawrence, and 500 passing yards total. The Yellow Jackets are allowing an average of 308 passing yards per game, the 10th worst mark in the country. Keep in mind, GT faced athletically-challenged QB’s like Tommy DeVito and James Blackman who are positively Guarantano-esque in their passing acumen.

Given the 80% hit rate on Jurkovec passing the 285.5 mark and the still-rebuilding Georgia Tech defense that has allowed 39.8 PPG, i’m calling for a comfortable Over play on BC’s do-it-all quarterback.

Justin Fields - Ohio State - 239.5

When I first saw Fields’ passing O/U, I almost Guarantano’d in my pants. However upon further examination, Ohio State chose to pummel their opposition on the ground with J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague to the tune of 267 YPG last year, the highest rushing average of any non-option team. For his part, Fields did not clear the 239.5 mark in any of his first nine games in 2019. Clearly HC Ryan Day wanted to bring along his blue-chip, five-star transfer slowly since Fields was starting the first games of his career after backing up Jake Fromm at Georgia in 2018. (How badly did THAT decision age BTW?)

Story continues