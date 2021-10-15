Week 7 CFB DFS Optimizer Lineup Analysis

NBC Sports Edge Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt | $8,400 | 30.7 Points = 3.65 Points Per Thousand

RB - Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State | $6,700 | 29.0 Points = 4.33 PPT

RB - Jaylen Warren, Okl. State | $7,100 | 27.3 Points = 3.85 PPT

WR - Josh Downs, UNC | $8,700 | 30.6 Points = 3.52 PPT

WR - Ty Fryfogle, Indiana | $5,300 | 17.8 Points = 3.36 PPT

WR - Kamari Morales, UNC | $3,000 | 10.4 Points = 3.47 PPT

Flex - Chris Rodriguez Jr, Kentucky | $6,900 | 26.4 Points = 3.83 PPT

S-Flex - Johnny Richardson, UCF | $3,900 | 13.6 Points = 3.49 PPT

Projected Total Points = 185.8

$50,000/$50,000

NBC Sports Edge FanDuel Optimizer Lineup



QB - Sam Howell, UNC| $11,200 | 30.9 Points = 2.76 PPT

RB - Tyler Badie, Mizzou | $9,500 | 22.8 Points = 2.40 PPT

RB - Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State | $6,400 | 16.9 Points = 2.64 PPT

WR - Josh Downs, UNC | $10,000 | 24.5 Points = 3.22 PPT

WR - Emeka Emezie, NC State | $7,700 | 16.6 Points = 2.16 PPT

WR - Jadon Haselwood, Oklahoma | $8,700 | 13.9 Points = 1.99 PPT

S-Flex - Zach Calzada, Texas A&M | $6,400 | 21.3 Points = 3.33 PPT

Projected Total Points = 146.9

$59,900/$60,000

It’s hard to find much to criticize about Kenny Pickett, as the Pitt signal caller has been flawless and on a three game reign of terror where he has thrown for 1,174 yards, 15 touchdowns and one interception in that span. However what is being lost in his gaudy passing numbers is that Pickett also has chipped in with 142 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground, which is a nice touch in the archaic 4-point per passing TD leagues. His 92.8 passing grade is tops in the nation according to PFF College and it’s hard to knock anyone for rostering Pickett, even against a Virginia Tech team that plays slow (80th in pace) and does a decent job of suppressing explosiveness in the pass game…..Kenneth Walker III has arguably advanced his NFL Draft Stock more than any offensive player in the country, and is even creeping up the Heisman ranks where he’s sitting at 15-1 odds at the moment. He’s a major reason why MSU quietly ranks 12th in yards per play (7.14) and 13th in terms of overall offensive performance according to CFB Winning Edge’s advanced analytics. Last week he ripped off the longest play in Michigan State history and he is currently the second ranked RB according to PFF College with a 90.9 rushing grade…..Jaylen Warren has been inhaling carries since taking over the primary RB role at OSU, averaging 155 yards and 32 carries per game over that stretch. He even kicked in four catches for 81 yards against Kansas State two games ago as Warren gets to face a porous Texas defense that ranks 95th against the rush and 101st in stopping big plays…..I know I sound like a broken record, but Josh Downs is the most bankable DFS wideout in the land and it’s not particularly close. Six straight games of at least 8 receptions and a touchdown make him the highest of high-floor plays…..Kamari Morales has overtaken Garrett Walston as Sam Howell’s preferred tight end option, with 53% of his 32 snaps per game occurring either in the slot or out wide. His role in the offense has steadily increased as the fledgling redshirt freshman has secured 16-of-17 targets while catching a touchdown pass in each of the last four games. His red-zone prowess and dependability makes Morales an exceedingly appealing option at the Draft Kings $3K minimum for those looking to employ a “studs or duds” approach…..Emeka Emezie is a player whose usage increases relative to the strength of the opponent. He has brought in 12-of-16 passes for 161 yards and no touchdowns against the three, non-Power Five teams on NC State’s schedule. Conversely, Emezie caught 20-of-23 targets for 208 yards and a touchdown versus Miss State and Clemson. Though the lack of touchdown production is troublesome, Emezie’s sky-high usage rate should repeat itself against a Boston College team that ranks 30th against the run, but 65th against the pass defensively…..Jadon Haselwood was rated as one of highest rated wide receiver recruits in the last 15 years according to 247Sports. However a knee injury cost him the 2020 season and caused Haselwood to become an overlooked member of the talent-laden Sooners WR corps. However this season he has logged more snaps than any other receiver, averaging 52 snaps over the past four games as the primary X-WR. With Caleb Williams widely assumed to be taking over the starting QB role from the ineffective and erratic Spencer Rattler, Haselwood is a nice speculative shot and should see another 7+ target outing like he had last week against Texas.

Froton Adjusted Draft Kings Optimizer Lineup

QB - Gerry Bohanon, Baylor | $6,300 | 35 Points = 3.62 PPT

RB - Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State | $6,700 | 29.0 Points = 4.33 PPT

RB - Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M | $6,600 | 19.5 Points = 2.95 PPT

WR - Tyquan Thornton, Baylor | $5,200 | 12.1 Points = 2.33 PPT

WR - Ainias Smith, Texas A&M | $4,400 | 12.1 Points = 2.75 PPT

WR - Josh Downs, UNC | $8,700 | 30.6 Points = 3.52 PPT

Flex - Mar’Keise Irving, Minnesota | $3,900 | 4.8 Points = 1.23 PPT

S-Flex - Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati | $8,100 | 26.9 Points = 3.32 PPT

Projected Total Points = 139.4

49,900/$50,000

Froton Adjusted FanDuel Optimizer Lineup

QB - Caleb Williams, Oklahoma | $10,500 | 23.6 Points = 2.25 PPT

RB - Breece Hall, Iowa State | $11,000 | 24.4 Points = 2.22 PPT

RB - Devon Achane, Texas A&M | $6,600 | 14.8 Points = 2.47 PPT

WR - Josh Downs, UNC | $10,500 | 24.5 Points = 2.23 PPT

WR - David Bell, Purdue | $8,000 | 11.2 Points = 1.40 PPT

WR - Brian Thomas, LSU | $5,800 | 8.4 Points = 1.33 PPT

S-Flex - Zach Calzada, Texas A&M | $7,700 | 18.6 Points = 2.42 PPT

Projected Total Points = 124.4

$60,000/$60,000

Gerry Bohanon continues to be criminally underrated in the DFS realm, as the athletic Baylor signal caller has posted at least 22 points in four of his last five games. His ability to create on the ground and use his 6’3, 225-pound frame to punch in gold zone touchdowns is particularly appealing considering he has scored six rushing touchdowns in his last five contests…..The rumor mill is swirling, and it’s seeming like a foregone conclusion that Spencer Rattler is not likely to be sticking around in Norman for much longer. After watching Caleb Williams’ 11-for-11 performance in the Oklahoma Spring Game earlier this year, I made sure to acquire his rights in 2-of-3 Dynasty leagues, with Rattler going before him in each. While I didn’t know if Williams would be able to overtake SR this season, I was absolutely positive that he would be the next great OU QB. Anyone who watched the QB1 series with Rattler in it knows that his maturity level has a long, LONG way to go before he can take command of a locker room. The difference in how the players responded to Caleb’s presence was telling on it’s own, as it only took a quarter for Williams to resurrect Marvin Mims’ stale 2021 campaign. I’m starting him everywhere and willing to lay the $10.5K against a TCU defense that ranks 122nd in yards per play (8.8) and 117th in explosiveness…..Isaiah Spiller and Devon Achane are this week’s beneficiaries of Missouri’s completely incompetent rushing defense that ranks dead last in the country in rushing. Mizzou’s 288 YPG allowed is 20 yards more than second-worst Arkansas State and 37 yards more than lowly Kansas. It’s remarkable how a SEC caliber defense, besides Vanderbilt of course, can sink to these interminable depths of futility. I even sprinkled in a little Zach Calzada on FanDuel since the price was right and he is coming off a superb 285 yard, three touchdown effort against vaunted Alabama last week that was PFF College’s highest graded game by a quarterback against the Crimson Tide in the company’s recorded history.....With a cadre of LSU receivers in line to pick up the slack from injured superstar Kayson Boutte, and with deion smith also slated to miss Saturday’s game, i’m supporting four-star freshman Brian Thomas as my low-priced, $5,800 dart-throw on FanDuel. His reps have steadily increased over the past four games, peaking at the 41 offensive snaps he recorded last week against Kentucky. In the past three games he reeled in 11-of-15 passes while running almost exclusively as an outside receiver. With LSU’s morose running game unlikely to create many running lanes against a Florida defense that ranks eighth in points per drive (1.22), 23rd in yards per play (5.0) and 18th in suppressing explosiveness, LSU is going to be forced to throw to advance the ball against the Gators….Breece Hall can’t stop, won’t stop dominating the Big 12. He has posted three-straight games with at least 100-yards and two touchdowns and is the most projectable DFS running back as there is in existence…..I had an $8K spot open after filling out my FanDuel lineup, and even though Purdue is playing Iowa’s dominant defense, I am backing David Bell since star Iowa CB Riley Moss is going to miss the game with a knee injury sustained last week against Penn State. His receiving ability is pretty much the only consistent method of advancing the ball Purdue will be able to exploit in the contest, as Bell is averaging 9.75 targets per game and has recorded three 100-yard games in his four 2021 appearances.