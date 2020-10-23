Week 8 CFB/DFS Bargains

Value Play

Max Duggan - TCU - $6,800

The last time Oklahoma took the field, Sam Ehlinger tossed up 287 passing yards with a 2-2 ratio to go with 23 carries for 112 yards and four rushing touchdowns against them. Obviously not every game devolves into a 53-45 quadruple-overtime fiasco, even in the defensively-challenged Big 12.

TCU’s last game was a 21-14 war of attrition that saw Kansas State slowly grind the clock down behind true freshman Will Howard who took over for injured starter Skylar Thompson. However in their previous 33-31 victory over Texas, Duggan completed 20-of-30 passes for 231 yards and a 0-0 ratio to go with 79 rushing yards and two rushing TD’s.

Oklahoma has allowed 38, 37 and 45 points in their three Big 12 games thus far. Skylar Thompson threw for 334 yards/1-0 ratio to go with three rushing touchdowns. Brock Purdy threw for 254 yards/1-0 ratio and a rushing TD. They’ve allowed seven rushing touchdowns to opposing rush-oriented quarterbacks. Everything Oklahoma struggles with, Duggan excels at. Quarterback rushing TD’s are like mana falling from heaven. Expect to see two or more from Hacksaw Max Duggan this Saturday.

Bargain Bin

Sam Hartman - Wake Forest - $5,900

Wake Forest has scored 42, 66 and 40 points in the three games after their opening week Clemson loss. The Demon Deacons averaged 82 snaps per game in 2019, the most in the nation. Last week in a 40-23 victory over UVA, Hartman threw for 309 yards and a touchdown in a game that was competitive in the fourth quarter.

Against a Virginia Tech team that has been cranking out points this year, it’s entirely possible that Wake Forest will be playing catch-up for a sizable portion of this game. Fortunately, VT allowed 56 points to a UNC team that has struggled to produce explosive plays, and 31 points to a middling Duke offense. Wake Forest will likely lose this game, but will attempt to throw their way back in the game. Hartman is a rare quarterback with big-game potential under $6K.

Super Saver

Harrison Bailey - Tennessee - $4,500

The Tennessee quarterback situation is among the most unsettled positions in the P5, as redshirt senior Justin Guarantano is simply not the answer under center for the Vols. Apparently HC Jeremy Pruitt has finally caught on to that fact as he auditioned “several” quarterbacks for the starting gig in practice this week.

The most-talented quarterback on the roster, by a comfortable margin, is true freshman Harrison Bailey. The towering 6’5/225 neophyte was rated as the third-best pro-style quarterback in the country according to 247 Sports, who bestowed an elite .955 grade on the four-star recruit.

Obviously the Tennessee offense that is averaging 323 YPG and 23.5 PPG is not exactly steamrolling their opponents. However Alabama allows 29 PPG and with the Vols almost assuredly trailing in this game, you could certainly see Bailey get the vast majority of reps in an effort to get the youngster as much experience as possible to help him get acclimated to the college game. He’s a dice-roll this week, but if Bailey ends up taking first-team snaps he will be far and away the most attractive sub-$5K QB option available.

Value Play

TJ Pledger - Oklahoma - $6,400

The Oklahoma running back room has been an unsettled group for most of the year in the wake of Kennedy Brooks opting out. Pledger missed the first game, but has been available for each of the last three games. He started off slow, receiving 24 carries over his first 2 contests for 88 yards and a 3.7 YPC.

However last week Pledger broke out, rushing 22 times for 129 yards, 5.9 YPC and two touchdowns while also snagging two passes for 24 yards against Texas in the Red River. Looking behind the numbers, Pledger improved his yards after contact average to a solid 3.55, ripped off four runs of 10+ yards and posted a 28% broken tackle rate. Pledger may have solidified RB1 status as he rang up the first truly explosive game from a OU running back all season. At $6,400, it’s worth the calculated risk to find out, but if you’re a Marcus Major believer (12 rush/43 yds/1 TD last game) and want to gamble, it would only cost you $3,700.

Bargain Bin

Michael Carter - UNC - $5,900

