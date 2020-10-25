Week 7 CFB Breakout Performers

With the Big Ten and Mountain West conferences joining the original six conferences, the CFB season is starting to resemble the college football slates we've come to know and love.

Here are some of the most intriguing performers from Week 7.

Carson Strong - QB - Nevada

Heading into 2019, third year HC Jay Norvell chose perennially disappointing former four-star recruit Malik Henry, of Last Chance U infamy. That experiment did not last long, as Henry predictably flamed out and Nevada was forced to turn the keys of OC Matt Mumme’s air raid offense over to true freshman QB Carson Strong.

The fledgling freshman held his own, but experienced the kinds of growing pains that are to be expected when breaking in a neophyte quarterback. He went through an early four game stretch where he threw zero touchdowns to six interceptions before settling in and finishing out the year with an 8-1 ratio including three, 300-yard performances in his last five games. Clearly the young quarterback was learning from his previous mistakes and getting more comfortable running the air raid.

There was much reason for optimism in 2020, as Nevada returns 10 starters on offense, including their top six offensive linemen who combine for 77 line starts among them. Throw in talented wide receivers Elijah Cooks and Romeo Doubs and you’ve got a recipe for a drastic improvement over their 2019 average of 21.3 points per game. The Wolfpack offense opened their season against a stout Wyoming defense that averaged a superb 17.4 PPG in 2019. Not the best team to open up with for a still developing offensive attack like Nevada.

None of those PPG metrics mattered once Strong took the field, as the sensational sophomore completed 39-of-52 passes for 420 yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions in a 37-34 victory over the Cowboys. He set career highs for completions, yardage and touchdown passes, as the Nevada offense appears to finally be hitting it’s stride in HC Norvell’s fourth season.

Strong should continue to light up an amazingly appealing schedule that features @UNLV/Utah State/@UNM/SDSU/@Hawaii/Fresno/@SJSU. They somehow manage to dodge MWC bully Boise State and only SDSU possesses a defense that is considered “good”. He stands to put up some absolutely gaudy statistical performances in the coming weeks.

Deneric Prince - RB - Tulsa

Similar to Nevada, sixth year Tulsa HC Scottie Montgomery has a deep and talented roster heading into 2020 with nine returning starters and an offensive line that returns four starters with 65 total line starts among them. Incumbent senior RB Shamari Brooks was fresh off a season in which he rushed 227 times for 1,046 yards and six touchdowns as the Golden Hurricane’s bell-cow running back.

There was much reason for optimism on the plains of Oklahoma, however a wrench was thrown into the running game when Brooks tore his ACL in fall camp, leaving Montgomery scrambling for his replacement. The first man up appeared to be Corey Taylor, but it became clear early-on that Taylor is best suited for short-yardage duty, as he has only averaged 4.8 YPC on 26 carries, while breaking only 3 tackles and recording 4 rushes over 10-yards.

Enter Deneric Prince, the 6’1/196 pound sophomore who was rated as a top-75 RB prospect from the 2020 recruiting class. The” Prince of Tulsa” has rushed 36 times for 232 yards and a 6.4 YPC in his first three games of the year. The counting stats are solid of course, but when you peel back the layers and analyze the advanced data, his performance has been even better than his stats indicate.

In his 36 carries, Prince has averaged an excellent 4.1 yards after contact, rushed for over 10 yards eight times and is broke a tackle on 33 percent of his carries. These are all well above-average trends that are bolstered by his 15 carry, 109 yard, two touchdown showing against South Florida on Saturday in which he averaged a sterling 7.3 YPC on the day. Make no mistake about it, Prince is Tulsa’s RB1 and will continue to rack-up impressive performances as the season rolls on.

Mike Harley - WR - Miami

Miami’s offense was a certifiable catastrophe last year, as the Hurricanes suffered humiliating defeats to Florida International as well as being shut out in their bowl game by Louisiana Tech. Clearly something had to be done, so defensive wizard HC Manny Diaz hired former Auburn and SMU OC Rhett Lashlee to take over the offense and remold it in his image.

