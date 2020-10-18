Week 7 CFB Breakout Performers









Jordan Travis - QB - Florida State

Heading into 2020 the Florida State QB situation was one of the more unsettled groups in the country. With new HC Mike Norvell and his hand-picked staff now in place, all past promises are rendered moot. 2019 starter James Blackman competed with Travis as well as incoming freshmen signal callers Tate Rodamaker and Chubba Purdy for the right to lead the FSU offense.

The incumbent Blackman held off his young challengers in fall camp to draw the opening week start against rebuilding former option team, Georgia Tech. However Blackman failed to consistently move the offense down the field, averaging a paltry 4.4 YPA on 45 pass attempts while leading the Noles to a deflating 16-13 opening week loss to the Yellow Jackets. He didn’t display the ability to evade pressure or present a credible running threat on RPO plays.

The following week in a 52-10 evisceration at the hands of ACC rival Miami Hurricanes, Blackman again appeared to be overwhelmed, completing 16-of-26 passes for 120 yards and a 1-1 ratio while rushing for negative 15 yards. HC Norvell had seen enough, opening up the starting job to competition again.

After a heated batch of mid-week practices, former three-star dual-threat QB Jordan Travis got the starting nod against Jacksonville State. He performed well against the FCS opponent, completing 12-of-17 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown while also rushing 11 times for 48 yards and a rushing TD. His ability to execute RPO’s and create yardage off of broken plays added a dynamic to the offense that deposed starter Blackman simply did not possess.

Travis’ athleticism was on full display in a 42-26 loss to fourth ranked Notre Dame, as the Seminoles scored as many points against P5 bully ND as they did in their first two games of the year against GT and Miami. Travis completed 13-of-24 passes for 204 yards and a 1-1 ratio while also racking up 96 rushing yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. For the first time this season, FSU appeared to be making demonstrable advances offensively.

This week against fifth ranked North Carolina, the glimpses of progress Florida State foreshadowed finally meshed together in a 31-28 upset victory over the Tar Heels. Travis led a reborn FSU rushing attack that gained a season-high 241 yards with a rock-solid 6.7 YPC. While the offensive performance wasn’t as efficient as you’d like to see, Travis was able to evade the UNC pass rush and make plays that helped FSU jump out to a 31-7 lead.

He made a brilliant play after being flushed out of the pocket, darting between would-be tacklers for a 23-yard touchdown rush to open UNC’s scoring on the day. He followed that play up by rolling right and unleashing a 12-yard touchdown strike right before stepping out of bounds with only :17 left in the first half. Travis finished with 191 yards passing and a touchdown along with 107 yards rushing and two more touchdowns on the ground. He should have another productive game next Saturday when FSU travels to Louisville.

Cornelious Brown IV - QB - Georgia State

As a college fantasy enthusiast, I have a special place in my heart for shamefully bad defenses since teams that allow a boat load of points put pressure on their offense to keep pace. The FBS poster-child for this dichotomy has to be Georgia State, who has allowed 34, 29 and 59 points in each of their three games this season, while scoring 31,49 and 52 points respectively.

Enter GSU QB Cornelious Brown IV, who has been a revelation for the Panthers by consistently moving the offense down the field and scoring. Accordingly, GSU currently ranks 12th in the country by averaging 496 YPG of total offense and is scoring a gaudy 44 points per game. Their rushing attack has mauled opponents to the tune of 246 YPG, good for seventh best in the nation. This offensive explosion comes in the wake of losing two very good 2019 skill players, QB Dan Ellington and RB Tre Barnett. Despite the key losses the GSU offensive line returns four starters and 87 career starts as they pave the way for the Panthers offense to crank out 5.4 YPC thus far.

