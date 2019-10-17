Week 7 bold fantasy predictions: The breakout games we've been waiting for are finally here

Every week, our Yahoo fantasy crew will unveil their boldest predictions for the action ahead. Feel free to keep score of who can tell the future most often or mock us as we go. Now, on to Week 7!

Josh Allen finishes as the QB1

Does this even qualify as bold? I'm not really sure. But Allen is only 18 percent started in Yahoo leagues as of this writing, so most of you aren't treating him as a plausible QB1. It's never a passing clinic with Allen, but this week he's facing a Miami defense that allows 9.7 yards per attempt through five games, along with 14 total passing scores. Buffalo can definitely exploit this matchup. Allen has also run for three scores over five games. He has a great shot at three or four combined TDs this week, placing him squarely in the QB1 conversation. - Andy Behrens

Old man Witten blows through Eagles

Frank Gore, Adrian Peterson, and Jason Witten — for several NFL relics, the hands of time have reversed course. This week, the Dallas tight end will continue to look youthful. It's the Eagles, after all, one of the most charitable pass defenses in the league, giving up 7.8 pass yards per attempt. Sans Amari Cooper, who's accounted for 26.9 percent of the Cowboys target share, Witten should eclipse the 50-yard mark for the fourth time in five games. Similar to what other wrinkly prunes Vernon Davis and Jimmy Graham achieved against Philly, Witten tucks well inside the position's top-10 in Week 7 with 60-plus yards and a TD. - Brad Evans

Michael Gallup finishes as the WR1

He’s coming off a disappointing game but is top-20 in WOPR on the season while ranking fourth in yards per route run. Gallup should be busy Sunday night with Amari Cooper looking unlikely to play and Randall Cobb banged up against a pass-funnel Eagles defense that’s stingy versus the rush, but has been gashed for the most fantasy points by outside wide receivers this season. Gallup is in the midst of a legit breakout, and Dallas has one of the highest implied team totals this week, so the recipe is there for him to just barely beat Cooper Kupp as this week’s top scoring fantasy wide receiver. - Dalton Del Don

Michael Gallup #13 and Jason Witten #82 should both deliver big games for fantasy managers against an Eagles secondary that has struggled. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

The Dante Pettis breakout begins in Week 7

Pettis excelled down the stretch as a rookie last year, posting WR2 fantasy numbers from Weeks 12 through 15 before suffering an MCL injury in Week 16. Converting over 65 percent of his targets (with Nick Mullens under center), and flashing solid after-the-catch ability, he pulled down four TDs in his final four healthy games of the season. Assuming he’d take that momentum into 2019, the 24-year-old became a #footballtwitter darling during the offseason.

Whether it was a groin issue or something else, Pettis struggled to get onto the field and make an impact over the season’s first three weeks. Since the Niners’ bye, however, it appears as though the Washington product is emerging as a featured component in San Fran’s offense.

Admittedly, his Week 6 stat line (3-45-0) is gross… but what’s interesting is that his snap percentage (72%), routes run (23), and targets drawn (6) were the highest they’ve been all year. With Deebo Samuel banged-up (groin), those numbers figure to translate into fantasy relevance this Sunday. Pettis will travel east to take on a Washington defense that’s allowed the third-most receiving TDs (14) and the fifth-most points to opposing wide receivers. Even if you don’t need his flex appeal in Week 7, his upcoming schedule makes him a solid stash as he’ll face Arizona in two of his next four matchups. - Liz Loza

Robert Woods finds pay dirt, finishes as a Top-5 WR

He’s been complete dust thus far in fantasy. So much so that you’d probably be stunned to know he’s inside the top-12 in targets at the wide receiver position. The opportunity has been there for Woods overall this year. He’s had two games with four or fewer targets but has been at eight or more in all others. His average depth of target (8.7) isn’t much higher than perceived security blanket Cooper Kupp. The role is still there for the veteran receiver and he has some bankable touchdown positive regression coming his way soon, considering he’s yet to score via the air despite all those looks.

A great way to get off the map and start that pass to a normalized touchdown total: Playing the hideous Atlanta Falcons. The moribund defense blows coverages on the regular. Atlanta is the 31st ranked pass defense in Football Outsiders DVOA, besting only the tanking Dolphins. Woods gets right with a mega-scoring affair in Week 7. - Matt Harmon

Miles Sanders takes off

It’s somewhat frustrating to see Sanders sitting as the RB28, what with Jordan Howard having a renaissance and the Eagles offense a little bit disappointing (come back soon, DeSean). But at least Philly has found something specific for Sanders to do — he’s gobbled up 208 receiving yards over the last four games. The Cowboys have struggled to mark backs in coverage — shocking when you consider the personnel in the middle of that defense — and Doug Pederson is too smart not to notice. Sanders is in play for his first true blowup game of the year, and look for it to happen through the air, where running back targets carry much more value. Sanders is also recommended as a buy for the remainder of the season. - Scott Pianowski

