Week 7 Big Ten Power Rankings: Stage set for monumental West clash

Week 6 was an important set-up week for the Big Ten. Nothing truly monumental happened and there were no real upsets to report on, but the conference’s true leaders (and legends) are evident.

On the East side of things, Ohio State helped cement the status of a Big Three in the division. Unfortunately for Maryland, they’re just going to have to settle for the second-best tier.

Both the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions will look to gain some momentum ahead of their Week 8 clash. Should they be able to take down their respective opponents this upcoming week—UMass and Purdue shouldn’t cause too many problems—they will then face off in a battle of the undefeated. Contention for a spot in the Big Ten championship game will be on the line in Columbus.

The big matchup in the West, however, is slated to occur this upcoming week. Both Iowa and Wisconsin got the job done. The Badgers secured a pretty significant 24-13 win over Rutgers.

The clear two best teams in the West meet on Saturday afternoon at Camp Randall Stadium. It will go a long way in determining who will be the king of the West.

It’s going to be an exciting two weeks for the Big Ten. Here is a look at the current Big Ten Power Rankings heading into Week 7.

Indiana

Last Week’s Ranking: 14

Week 6 Result: Bye

Record: 2-3

Up Next: at 6-0 Michigan at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on Fox

Nope, you don’t get to move up Indiana. You’re still the same, and you’re going to be right back here next week after you play Michigan. Will Tom Allen still be here though is the question?

Illinois

Last Week’s Ranking: 12

Week 6 Result: Nebraska 20, Illinois 7

Record: 2-4

Up Next: at 5-1 Maryland at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on NBC

What more can be said about Illinois? Just another embarrassing performance on offense. Brandon Peters ain’t walking through that door!

Michigan State

Last Week’s Ranking: 13

Week 6 Result: Bye

Record: 2-3

Up Next: vs. 4-2 Rutgers at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on BTN

No, Michigan State, you are not moving up a spot in the rankings because of anything you did. Honestly, being on bye helped you because it prevented you from another embarrassment like what Illinois just did.

This week you’re going to have a problem my friend, you gotta go to North Jersey. Remember, you can’t pump your own gas in Jersey.

Purdue

Last Week’s Ranking: 10

Week 6 Result: Iowa 20, Purdue 14

Record: 2-4

Up Next: vs. 5-0 Ohio State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on Peacock

Purdue showed some life late in this game, but make no mistake, if Iowa could throw the ball, this game would have been a blowout. Hudson Card does some very silly things on offense.

Northwestern

Last Week’s Ranking: 11

Week 6 Result: Northwestern 23, Howard 20

Record: 3-3

Up Next: Bye

So, Northwestern won. That’s good! Northwestern only beat Howard by three. That’s not so good. Sure, those points came late in the game by the opposition, but this should have been a statement game for the Wildcats. Instead, just meh.

Minnesota

Last Week’s Ranking: 8

Week 6 Result: Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Record: 3-3

Up Next: Bye

OK, so I’m not going to ding Minnesota too hard for losing to Michigan. We all get it, it’s Michigan. Minnesota was probably never winning this one. But, to not even put up a fight on either side of the ball? You’re better than that. Sit in timeout this week and think about what you’ve done!

Nebraska

Last Week’s Ranking: 9

Week 6 Result: Nebraska 20, Illinois 7

Record: 3-3

Up Next: Bye

Nebraska has some life? Maybe Illinois is just that bad, but it’s nice to see Matt Rhule’s squad actually showing something. It’s going to take some time, but the Huskers are building.

Rutgers

Last Week’s Ranking: 6

Week 6 Result: Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13

Record: 4-2

Up Next: vs. 2-3 Michigan State at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on BTN

Oh Rutgaz, you let me down. This was your moment, your chance to show everyone that you were legit. And you failed.

After the loss, I joined the millions of other grieving New Jerseyans at the Jon Bon Jovi rest stop on the Parkway to let the tears flow. For the love of James Gandolfini, Bruce Springsteen, and pork roll, don’t let it happen again!

Iowa

Last Week’s Ranking: 7

Week 6 Result: Iowa 20, Purdue 14

Record: 5-1

Up Next: at 4-1 Wisconsin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on Fox

Begrudgingly, I have to move Iowa up in the rankings. They haven’t really been impressive, or fun to watch, or much better on offense than last year, but they keep winning games. They are still 5-1, and you can’t take that away from them. Next week is the big one.

Wisconsin

Last Week’s Ranking: 5

Week 6 Result: Wisconsin 24, Rutgers 13

Record: 4-1

Up Next: vs. 5-1 Iowa at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on Fox

It sounds weird to say, but the Badgers had a big win this weekend against Rutgers. The victory solidifies their spot as one of the two top teams in the West. Hey, what do you know? They play that other top team this week!

Maryland

Last Week’s Ranking: 4

Week 6 Result: Ohio State 37, Maryland 17

Record: 5-1

Up Next: vs. 2-4 Illinois at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on NBC

It was a tough loss for Maryland who hung with Ohio State for most of this game. In the end, the Buckeyes were just better. I don’t feel any worse about this Terrapins team. They are still one of the better teams in the conference.

Penn State

Last Week’s Ranking: 2

Week 6 Result: Bye

Record: 5-0

Up Next: vs. 1-6 UMass at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on BTN

Unfortunately, Penn State falls down a spot during their bye because of a great Ohio State win. No matter, they can regain their place in two weeks when they play the Buckeyes.

Ohio State

Last Week’s Ranking: 3

Week 6 Result: Ohio State 37, Maryland 17

Record: 5-0

Up Next: vs. 2-4 Purdue at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on Peacock

I think I’ve been really hesitant to move Ohio State ahead of Penn State because the Nittany Lions haven’t lost yet, but a big win over a tough Maryland squad moves them up to second. Consider it a 2A and 2B situation if you wish. But, the Buckeyes get the 2A nod for now.

Michigan

Last Week’s Ranking: 1

Week 6 Result: Michigan 52, Minnesota 10

Record: 6-0

Up Next:vs. 2-3 Indiana at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 on Fox

Michigan has been the top team all season and they dominated again this past Saturday.

