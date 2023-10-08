Week 7 AP Poll keeps Crimson Tide outside of the top ten

The Alabama Crimson Tide picked up a massive road win on Saturday as they traveled to College Station and took down the Texas A&M Aggies 26-10 in a crucial SEC West contest. The Tide now remains the lone undefeated side in the West division and the path to Atlanta runs through Tuscaloosa once again.

In the Week 7 AP Poll the Crimson Tide remains ranked No. 11 in the country. Despite no movement in the rankings, Saturday was a positive result for the Tide. Kyle Field is one of the most hostile environments in the sport and getting that type of road win was monumental in keeping Alabama’s playoff hopes alive.

It was a relatively calm day in college football with the entire top ten winning except for Texas who was upset by Oklahoma in the Cotton Bowl. Texas fell all the way to No. 9 in the Poll with the Sooners increasing to No. 5. However, the two sides will more than likely meet again in December for the Big 12 Championship with a College Football Playoff berth on the line.

Alabama’s path to the playoffs is beginning to become a bit more visible, but they still have three ranked opponents on the schedule, two of which being LSU and Tennessee who each upset the Tide a year ago. The Tide’s next seven weeks are vs. Arkansas, vs. No. 19 Tennessee, BYE week, vs. No. 22 LSU, @ No. 20 Kentucky, vs. Chattanooga, @Auburn. Auburn is still winless in the SEC.

