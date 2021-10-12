Week 6 Yahoo DFS Cheatsheet: Patrick Mahomes set for thunderous rebound

Whether you've played Daily Fantasy on Yahoo before or are giving it a try for the first time, this weekly column will take an early look at the DFS landscape, revealing whom I like building lineups around, a star to fade, undervalued plays and bargain bin options to help you construct a better team.

Lineup building blocks

Mahomes is coming off an uncharacteristic shaky game in which he got the worst YPA (5.0) of his career. He was facing the league’s best defense (Buffalo) in poor weather conditions, and you’ll want him in your DFS lineup when he bounces back in a big way in Week 6. KC should run even less than usual with Clyde Edwards-Helaire out, and the team faces a massively disappointing Washington defense that’s allowed the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks and ranks No. 29 in pass defense DVOA. Kansas City also easily has the highest implied team total this week. Mahomes fits well as a building block in a week without Josh Allen, Jalen Hurts and Tom Brady on the main slate.

Taylor is coming off a big game Monday night but continues to have an affordable DFS salary thanks to volume issues. Coming off three straight road games, the Colts return home Sunday as double-digit favorites against a Texans defense that ranks top-10 against the pass yet No. 30 versus the run in DVOA. It’s a favorable setup for Taylor.

While it’s usually best not to chase last week’s stats, Adams remains a strong DFS building block even if he’s unlikely to match his career-best (in yards) performance against the Bengals. Adams leads the NFL in target share and air yards and continues to maintain a big gap between him and fantasy’s No. 2 WR. The Bears have played surprisingly well on defense (No. 5 in DVOA) but have allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to receivers — not that matchups matter with Adams, who’s seeing nearly 40% of Aaron Rodgers’ throws and has actually been a little unlucky in the TD department.

Davante Adams should feast again in Week 6, but Aaron Jones is harder to trust against the Bears. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Star to fade

Aaron Jones ($33) @ Chicago Bears

It’s possible a Jones fumble and/or the score was the only reason AJ Dillon saw so much action in the second half of last week’s game, but there’s enough concern not to use Jones in DFS in this matchup. Chicago has allowed just 3.9 YPC this season, and coach Matt LaFleur apparently left Sunday’s game wishing he had given Dillon (who ranks top-10 in rush yards over expectation) more touches. While there are no obvious RB smash spots this week, there are better ways to utilize $33.

Undervalued options

D’Andre Swift ($20) vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Swift had another impressive performance last week, when he led all RBs in routes run. He’s quietly on pace to finish the season with 1,500+ scrimmage yards, 99 catches and 10 touchdowns while playing through a groin injury against a difficult schedule and yet to see even 15 carries in a game. Swift’s DFS salary remains plenty affordable despite returning home in a fine matchup this week.

Damien Williams ($17) vs. Green Bay Packers

The final box score showed a near even split in Chicago’s backfield last week with David Montgomery out, but game script was a big factor. Williams played 85% of the snaps in the first quarter, while Khalil Herbert saw 17-of-18 touches with a lead later in the game. The Bears are 4.5-point dogs Sunday, so expect a lot more Williams, who’s looked great after opting out last season. The Packers rank No. 29 in run defense DVOA.

Courtland Sutton ($20) vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sutton has the second-most air yards among all receivers this season and is Denver’s clear No. 1 WR with Jerry Jeudy out. Teddy Bridgewater has been a huge upgrade at quarterback (and is showing a surprising willingness to go downfield), and the Broncos have a fine matchup at home this week against the Raiders.

Michael Pittman Jr. ($15) vs. Houston Texans

Pittman ranks top-20 in WOPR this season and benefits from a healthier Carson Wentz. He’s emerged as the Colts’ clear WR1 and gets a home matchup this week with Indy having one of the slate’s highest implied team totals. Pittman is in the middle of fully breaking out in year two, yet his salary is not even that of a top-35 WR this week.

Bargain Bin

Ricky Seals-Jones ($11) vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Seals-Jones didn’t come through last week, but he saw eight targets (three in the end zone) and had another 40+ yard catch nullified by penalty, so the volume was encouraging with Logan Thomas out. That came against one of the league’s toughest defenses (New Orleans), whereas Sunday Washington faces a KC D that ranks last in DVOA and has yielded the fifth-most fantasy points to tight ends. Tight end remains incredibly thin and the best position (other than D/ST) to save salary in DFS. RSJ is a strong flier in a game with this week’s highest total in which Washington should have to throw a ton.

John Ross III ($11) vs. Los Angeles Rams

Ross was quiet last week but was top-25 in air yards and had a touchdown called back while having Mike Glennon take over at QB. Ross’ DFS viability will depend on Daniel Jones returning, but if Dimes is good to go, Ross becomes a viable flier with Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Sterling Shepard, Darius Slayton and Saquon Barkley all dealing with injuries. The Giants will almost certainly struggle to run against LA without Barkley, and the Rams’ pass defense has been middling this season and will be without Darious Williams.

Follow Dalton Del Don on Twitter