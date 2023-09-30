Week 6 winners: Jefferson, Airport, Bedford, Carlson, Ida

GROSSE ILE – Jefferson went on the road Friday night to record its first victory of the season, defeating Grosse Ile 28-25.

The Bears (1-5) never trailed in the game.

Freshman Luke Beaudrie ran for three touchdowns and Malachi Pribyl had the other.

“We finally played four quarters,” Jefferson coach Rob Beaudrie said. “We had a lot of adversity this week, but the kids believed in each other. I am so happy and so proud for them.”

Luke Beaudrie completed 5-of-10 passes for 73 yards and ran 28 times for 231 yards. Jax Betts had 4 catches for 79 yards.

Cayden Ethridge led the defense with 10 tackles while Beaudrie and Pribyl intercepted passes and Beaudrie and Betts recovered fumbles.

Airport 41, New Boston Huron 8

NEW BOSTON – Airport's offense again provided a big spark. This time, the Jets had a defense to match.

Airport's defense pitched a shutout until the fourth quarter while the Jets' offense put together its fourth 40-plus point game to improve to 5-1.

"Ever since we played Flat Rock, we've done a really nice job defensively getting off the field on third down," Airport coach Jim Duffy said. "We've done better getting off the field defensively, forcing turnovers and putting our offense in good field position to score points."

Jack Mills hustled for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns on just 13 carries.

Cooper Nye finished 9-for-14 passing for 176 yards and tossed a pair of first-quarter TDs to Brett Moore (17 yards) and Colin Nowak (48 yards). Nye added a 2-yard rushing score in the third quarter to put Airport ahead 34-0.

David Jankowski capped the scoring with a 4-yard rushing score.

Defensively, Moore hauled in an interception, and Matt Foor and Nolan Zajac also played well.

Huron’s score came in the fourth quarter on a 21-yard run by Brennan Caldwell. Micah Smith ran for a 2-point conversion.

Caldwell had 10 carries for 81 yards and led the defense with 8 tackles.

Gibraltar Carlson 28, Trenton 23

TRENTON – Trenton took the opening kickoff and controlled the ball for eight minutes to score a touchdown, but Gibraltar Carlson was able to bounce back for its fifth straight win.

Izaiah Wright ran for a pair of touchdowns, Teegan Nagy returned an interception for a score and Joe Krolak connected with Landon Vida for a 35-yard touchdown.

Evan Reynolds had an interception and a fumble recovery for the 5-1 Marauders.

“Gutsy performance by our kids in a tough environment,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said. “We overcame some self-inflicted wounds and ultimately found a way to win a big game on the road.”

Bedford 26, Ypsilanti Lincoln 21

TEMPERANCE – Bedford snapped a three-game losing streak.

The Mules scored 17 of their points in the second quarter on a 38-yard field goal by Jack Decker, a 1-yard touchdown run by Owen Przybylski, and a 6-yard pass from Isaac Henman to Lucas Gerber.

Hunter Poignon ran 23 yards for a score in the third quarter and the Mules (2-4) added a safety in the fourth quarter.

"I was very pleased with our growth this week," Bedford coach John Phillips said. "We eliminated a lot of mistakes that we had over the last several weeks. One our emphasis this week was to play 40 seconds. Don't let past plays get in our heads. Our kids did a really nice job adhering to that."

Ida 36, Onsted 13

ONSTED – Dean Thomas ran for 266 yards on 26 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns as Ida squared its record at 3-3.

Thomas ran 2 yards for a TD in the first quarter and 52 for another score in the second. Sandwiched in-between was a 25-yard touchdown pass from Owen Snyder to Gavin Albring.

The Blue Streaks added fourth-quarter TDs on runs by Trevor Konieczny (3 yards) and Snyder (40).

Max Buschmann kicked two PATs and Wyatt Dirkmaat and Snyder ran for two-point conversions.

Jak Kocinsky led the defense with eight tackles and Jacob Towne added seven. Buschmann and Thomas intercepted passes.

Ann Arbor Pioneer 27, Monroe 20

MONROE – Ann Arbor Pioneer stepped up in the fourth quarter, shutting out Monroe 13-0 down the stretch to pull away for the win.

Deshaun Richardson scored on a 60-yard run on the Trojans' first play of the second half to put Monroe ahead 20-14.

"We challenged our guys to come out strong in the second half," Monroe coach Kyle Reed said. "We scored that touchdown and got a little momentum."

That momentum was halted when the Pioneers tied the game early in the fourth and then forced a fumble to set up a short field and the go-ahead touchdown.

"Credit to them. They came to play," Reed said. "They caused the fumble and took advantage of it. That was a tough one. Then we were playing from behind. We didn't execute when we needed to."

Monroe fell to 3-3.

Riverview 35, SMCC 13

MONROE – Riverview built a 28-0 lead through three quarters and then held off St. Mary Catholic Central as the Falcons found their stride.

"We got better in the second half," SMCC coach Adam Kipf said.

Brady Hines scored on a 7-yard run and Ian Foster added a 20-yard rushing score in the fourth.

Hines finished with 11 carries for 70 yards, Ian Foster had 62 yards on six carries, and Evan Marcon put up 47 yards on seven carries. Andrew Beggs paced the defense with five tackles.

"They (Riverview) are a big, physical football team and they were able to get outside on us," Kipf said. "We didn't gang tackle tonight and that hurt us."

SMCC fell to 2-4.

Clinton 54, Dundee 33

CLINTON – Dundee fell into an early hole, then the lights went out.

Clinton took a 22-0 lead early in the second quarter, then the teams traded touchdowns with the Vikings' score coming on a 14-yard pass from Ryan Zanger to Evan Bennett.

Dundee was in the red zone again with 1:17 remaining in the first half when the lights went out.

When they came back on, Dundee quickly found the end zone on a 6-yard pass from Zanger to Braiden Whitaker. A two-point conversion pass to Whitaker cut Clinton’s lead to 30-14 at halftime.

Dundee could not produce any more points in the second half while Clinton piled on 24.

The Vikings fell to 3-3 and Clinton is 5-1.

"We still have a lot in front of us," Dundee coach Steve Ayre said. "We've got homecoming next week. We still have a chance to right the ship and finish strong."

Sand Creek 38, Summerfield 34

SAND CREEK – Summerfield had a 28-16 halftime lead, but was stopped on a fourth-down attempt near midfield in the third quarter and the momentum shifted.

“It was a tough pill to swallow,” Summerfield coach Dylan Szegedi said.

Eli VanHuysen made a great, one-handed catch on a 71-yard touchdown pass from Trace Secor, who also threw a 49-yard scoring pass to Brenden Myshock and a 13-yarder to Hayden Noland. Secor also ran for a short touchdown as did Jake Wadsworth.

It was Summerfield’s second straight loss after a 4-0 start.

