Week 6 waiver wire: High-upside players still up for grabs

With the addition of a Tuesday Night Football matchup in Week 5, the Week 6 waiver wire and transaction processing period is a little different. For those who missed it, here’s what’s happening per Yahoo Sports:

For most leagues with default waiver settings, there will be no change to the way we process waivers for weeks with a Tuesday game.

If your league uses continuous waivers with a Tuesday clear date, waiver claims will not be processed until Wednesday.

If your league has players clearing waivers on Tuesday, waiver claims will not be processed until Wednesday.

If your league uses a voting period for trades, pending trades will not be processed until Wednesday.

There’s a little change to how some leagues may operate, but regardless of what your league’s settings are, here are the players rostered in 50 percent of leagues or less you should be trying to target on the waiver wire for Week 6.

WR Chase Claypool, Pittsburgh Steelers (17% rostered on Yahoo)

Mapletron broke out in a big way on Canadian Thanksgiving. The Steelers’ second-round pick corralled seven of his 11 targets for 110 yards and three touchdowns while adding six yards and a score on the ground. A four-touchdown performance is hard to ignore, and whether teammate WR Diontae Johnson plays in Week 6 or not, Claypool has earned a role in this offense. He’s worth an add and stash in 10-team leagues. His role moving forward will be interesting to monitor.

QB Andy Dalton, Dallas Cowboys (3% rostered on Yahoo)

If you had QB Dak Prescott on your fantasy football team, the player you should be targeting on the waiver wire to replace him is Dalton.

Prescott’s gruesome injury was felt throughout the sports world, and everybody is hoping he will make a speedy and full recovery. In fantasy however, Dalton, arguably the best backup QB in the NFL, is stepping into an offense that is absolutely loaded with talent, highlighted by WR Amari Cooper, WR CeeDee Lamb, WR Michael Gallup and RB Ezekiel Elliott. Additionally, due to the Cowboys’ poor defense, Dallas leads the NFL in passing attempts (47.2). He will have the volume and the surrounding cast to be a low-end QB1 moving forward.

RB Alexander Mattison, Minnesota Vikings (41% rostered on Yahoo)

With RB Josh Jacobs, RB Alvin Kamara and RB Chris Carson on bye this week, Mattison is the perfect plug and play RB for Week 6. Cook is expected to sit this upcoming week, according to Chad Graff of The Athletic, and the Vikings have a great matchup against the Atlanta Falcons. Atlanta allowed Panthers RB Mike Davis to rush for 89 yards on 16 carries while he gashed them for 60 receiving yards and a score on nine catches in Week 5. Mattison proved last week that he can handle a large workload, racking up 112 yards on 20 carries and 24 yards on three receptions. He’ll be in the high-end RB2 range for Week 6.

RB Justin Jackson, Los Angeles Chargers (44% rostered on Yahoo)

The original thought with the Chargers backfield was that rookie RB Joshua Kelley would emerge as the new lead back in place of the injured RB Austin Ekeler. Kelley, who had out-snapped Jackson 114-32 through the first four weeks, struggled against the New Orleans Saints and Jackson was the team’s No. 1. He rushed for 71 yards on 15 carries and added five receptions for 23 yards. This situation may remain fluid, but if you’re thin at RB Jackson seems to be the RB to add and stash through the team’s Week 6 bye.

WR Mecole Hardman, Kansas City Chiefs (40% rostered on Yahoo)

WR Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is expected to miss a couple of weeks. His absence should create a larger role for Hardman, who now has a chance to prove that he deserves more snaps.

Hardman, a speedster and return specialist, is only 22 years old. As fantasy managers know, getting a piece of the Chiefs offense is typically a smart strategy. Hardman has averaged just over three targets per game this season. The hope is that he will receive some of Watkins’ vacated targets in the upcoming weeks. Watkins was averaging just under seven targets per game through the first four weeks. Hardman will be a flex-worthy play against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6.

