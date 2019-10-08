Week 6: Taking Stock Of All 32 NFL Backfields

NFL depth charts are always in a constant state of flux due to injuries, performance and at-times questionable coaching decisions. The RB position in particular can be tough to stay on top of, as an overwhelming majority of offenses have replaced a single three-down back with committees of various shapes and sizes.

The good news is we now have five weeks of regular season data to help clear up the ever-murky RB position. What follows is a breakdown of each team's backfield in order to better determine:

Offenses that are featuring a single workhorse

Fantasy-friendly committee backfields

Situations that fantasy football owners should avoid

All snap count and touch data was compiled from Pro Football Reference. Opportunities refer to a player's combined carries and targets. All data references each player's season-long production. More recent workload information is available in the notes section.

Notes: Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the Cardinals will monitor David Johnson (back) throughout the week. Be sure to monitor our Week 6 Injury Dashboard for analysis, daily practice participation as well as estimated and official game statuses for every injured player. Edmonds received a season-high 11 touches in Week 5 with DJ playing a modest 70% of the offense's snaps. The Cardinals' second-year RB has demonstrated enough three-down ability to warrant RB1 consideration if Johnson is ultimately sidelined. Note that while the Falcons allowed the most receptions to opposing RBs in 2015-2018, they've reversed course through five weeks and presently have allowed a league-low 3.8 receptions to the position. Of course, part of this newfound trend stems from the Falcons allowing the third-most PPR per game to the WR position this season as well as the fact that they haven't faced a high-usage lead receiving RB other than Dalvin Cook.

Atlanta Falcons

Notes: Freeman has salvaged back-to-back porous rushing performances thanks to 8-72-0 and 5-40-1 receiving lines in Weeks 3 and 4, respectively. Smith (6.2 yards per touch) has been more efficient than Freeman (4.5) through five weeks, but I wouldn't count on a takeover ever happening due to both the front office's investment in Freeman as well as Smith's occasional struggles in pass protection. Still, it's tough to be too hard on either RB considering the Falcons' injury-riddled offensive line ranks as PFF's second-worst unit in run blocking this season. Perhaps they can get back on track against a Cardinals Defense that joins the Panthers and Lions as the league's only units that have allowed over 100 rushing yards in every game this season.

Baltimore Ravens

Notes: Ingram ranks sixth among all RBs in success rate this season and is the perfect type of hard-nosed back to complement Lamar Jackson's explosive rushing ability. Continue to fire up Ingram as a high-end RB2, as he's received 20, 13 and 21 touches in the last three weeks despite facing mostly negative game script. This is particularly true in Week 6: Nobody has allowed more fantasy points per game to the RB position than the Bengals this season. I'd expect Edwards and Hill to largely split snaps and touches alike if Ingram were ever forced to miss time.

Buffalo Bills

Notes: Singletary (hamstring) is tentatively expected to return to action following the Bills' Week 6 bye. He converted 15 touches into 155 yards and a touchdown in Weeks 1 and 2, although Gore still led the way with 32 touches during this stretch. Note that Yeldon has played just five total snaps on offense with both Singletary and Gore active.

Carolina Panthers

RB1: Christian McCaffrey (96% snap rate, 29 opportunities per game)

RB2: Reggie Bonnafon (5%, 1.6)

Notes: CMC was dealing with cramps for the Panthers' final few drives of Week 5, which led to Bonnafon scoring a game-clinching 59-yard touchdown. Bonnafon is the preferred handcuff here over the likes of Jordan Scarlett and Alex Armah. Still, it'd be tough to expect any mortal to come close to putting up the same level of production as CMC, even with a similar workload. McCaffrey is currently in the midst of taking a flamethrower to everyone that has ever muttered the phrase, "RBs don't matter." The man is simply ridiculous.

Chicago Bears

Notes: The Raiders surprisingly built a two-touchdown lead over the Bears last week, leading to Montgomery handling just 12 touches on his way to playing 52% of the offense's snaps. Cohen is too good to take a full backseat to Montgomery, particularly when the offense is in catch-up mode. Davis has played five total snaps since Week 3.

Cincinnati Bengals

RB1: Joe Mixon (54% snap rate, 16.4 opportunities per game)

RB2: Giovani Bernard (44%, 7.2)

Notes: The Mixon/Gio split is closer to a 60/40 situation in most weeks. This has led to a high touch floor for Mixon, as he's had at least 15 combined targets and carries in four consecutive games. Mixon was the only sign of life for the Bengals for prolonged stretches during their Week 5 loss to the Cardinals and should continue to rack up a RB2-esque workload. Bernard's dual-threat ability and history of handling a three-down role with Mixon sidelined makes him and underrated handcuff option, but he doesn't offer any standalone value with just 7.2 opportunities per game this season.

Cleveland Browns

Notes: The Browns' most-consistent source of offense this season has been Chubb, who has posted 99%, 63% and 84% snap rates over the last three weeks. He's one of the league's only true bell-cow backs at this point, although Kareem Hunt's Week 10 return is getting closer and closer.

Dallas Cowboys

RB1: Ezekiel Elliott (77% snap rate, 20.6 opportunities per game)

RB2: Tony Pollard (20%, 7.6)

Notes: Pollard (ankle, knee) is banged up and should be considered questionable for Sunday. Not that his presence would make much of a difference: Zeke has played over 90% of the offense's snaps in back-to-back weeks. Also helping matters has been a fairly substantial increase in pass-game work, as Elliott's 11 targets in Weeks 4-5 easily surpasses his eight combined targets in Weeks 1-3. Continue to trust Zeke as a high-end and matchup-proof RB1 despite the somewhat slow start.

Denver Broncos

RB1: Phillip Lindsay (50% snap rate, 18.4 opportunities per game)

RB2: Royce Freeman (53%, 15.2)

Notes: Lindsay balled out in Week 5 with 147 total yards and a score on 19 touches, but Freeman was also plenty involved with 66 combined rushing and receiving yards on 15 opportunities. Lindsay has out-carried (69-to-55) and out-targeted (23-to-21) Freeman, but this is truly a 50/50 backfield with two RBs that largely work as three-down options during their respective shifts as the offense's lead back. Both are set up well over the next two weeks in home matchups against the Titans and Chiefs.

Detroit Lions

Notes: Kerryon has officially been freed. His difference in usage with and without C.J. Anderson on the roster this season has been dramatic.

Week 1: 57% snaps, 18 opportunities

Week 2: 55%, 15

<Anderson released>

Week 3: 77%, 21

Week 4: 70%, 29

Note that Paul Perkins was inactive for each of the Lions' past two games and could feasibly be more involved after the team had a Week 5 bye to get him up to speed. Still, Kerryon's stock is souring with a consistent featured role for the first time in his career.

Green Bay Packers

Notes: Williams remains in the concussion protocol and should be considered questionable for Week 6. The Packers continued to utilize a committee approach against the Cowboys last Sunday, but Jones (68% snaps, 27 opportunities) clearly worked ahead of Carson (32%, 10). Jones has almost always produced at least mid-tier RB2 production with this type of featured role throughout his career.

Houston Texans

RB1: Carlos Hyde (53% snap rate, 16 opportunities per game)

RB2: Duke Johnson (52%, 9)

Notes: FOR THE LOVE OF GOD PLEASE GIVE DUKE THE BALL.

Indianapolis Colts

Notes: Mack was a true game-time decision entering last Sunday night's win over the Chiefs ... and he ultimately posted a 67% snap rate and racked up a career-high 29 rush attempts. He'll always be a bit more game-script dependent than fantasy owners would like due to the coaching staff's love of Hines' receiving ability, but Mack should continue to flirt with 20-plus touches more weeks than not in the Colts' run-first offense. Note that Wilkins and Hines would likely form a fairly even two-back committee if Mack were to miss any game time.

Jacksonville Jaguars

RB1: Leonard Fournette (91% snap rate, 25 opportunities per game)

RB2: Ryquell Armstead (8%, 2.6)

Notes: The Jaguars' bell-cow back finally found the end zone in Week 5 and continues to offer a sneaky-high receiving floor with at least four receptions in all but one game this season. Fournette (512 rush yards) joins Dalvin Cook (542) and Christian McCaffrey (587) as the only RBs that are more than halfway to the century club after five weeks. He's a high-upside RB1 until further notice. Armstead had just two touches in Week 5 after getting a season-high nine opportunities in Week 4 and is nothing more than a solid handcuff option.

Kansas City Chiefs

Notes: The Chiefs' first game with each of Damien, Shady and Darrel active since Week 1 was weird. Overall, Damien (54% snaps) played well ahead of both McCoy (22%) and Darrel (22%), while also accounting for 13 of the backfield's 15 opportunities. Coach Andy Reid mentioned that Shady's limited playing time had to do with problems in pass protection, and his fumble after a long gain on a screen certainly didn't help matters. I'm hesitant in assuming Damien will continue to be the group's undisputed workhorse considering the offense produced just 13 points with him in this role. Regardless, a three-back committee is far from ideal for fantasy purposes, rendering each of McCoy and Darrel as nothing more than low-end flex options until they can regain a decent touch floor. It appears Reid and company want to give Damien every chance to take over this backfield, although his season-long 31-57-1 rushing and 12-102-0 receiving lines leave a lot to be desired.

Los Angeles Chargers

Notes: The Chargers managed to get both of their stud RBs plenty involved last week:

Gordon: 46% snap rate, 12 carries, 6 targets

Ekeler: 66% snap rate, 3 carries, 16 targets

I'd expect Gordon to approach a snap rate around 60% moving forward, particularly in matchups where the Chargers aren't trailing by multiple scores for the majority of the afternoon. Still, Ekeler played 13 snaps in the slot or out wide in Week 5 after seeing just 18-such snaps as a true WR in Weeks 1-4 combined. The coaching staff clearly recognizes that benching the AFC's leader in receptions isn't best for business. Both Gordon and Ekeler can work as RB2s moving forward if they continue to each see 15-plus touches per game thanks to their respective three-down ability.

Los Angeles Rams

RB1: Todd Gurley (76% snap rate, 17.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: Malcolm Brown (24%, 5.8)

Notes: Brown played a season-low three snaps in Week 5 and had just one touch. Meanwhile, Gurley converted his 18 touches into 57 total yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns from inside the 10-yard line. The Rams are seemingly done with their multi-back experiment after having Gurley on the field for 67-of-72 snaps.

Miami Dolphins

Notes: Drake is set up well with the league's fifth-easiest schedule among RBs through the end of October, while Ballage appeared to mercifully get benched in favor of Walton in Week 4 due to continued incompetence to the highest of levels. Drake had six, 11, 15 and 12 touches in Weeks 1-4, respectively, and is in play this week as a boom-or-bust RB3 at home against the Redskins' 26th-ranked defense in PPR per game allowed to the RB position.

Minnesota Vikings

Notes: The Vikings have fed Cook a featured workload even though his snap rate isn't quite as high as some of the league's other three-down backs. He's one of just 10 RBs averaging over 3.5 yards after contact per attempt this season (PFF), while his 10 rushes of 15-plus yards are three more than anyone else. Further cementing Cook as a weekly top-three RB is his status as the offense's No. 2 receiver, as the Vikings have actually prioritized Cook (24 targets) over Stefon Diggs (23) in the passing game to this point.

New Orleans Saints

RB1: Alvin Kamara (75% snap rate, 21.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: Latavius Murray (28%, 6.2)

Notes: The Saints have fed Kamara 20-plus touches in all but one game this season. Only Austin Ekeler (39 receptions), Christian McCaffrey (31) and Le'Veon Bell (27) have more catches than Kamara (26) through five weeks. Continue to fire him up as a high-end RB1 regardless of the matchup. Murray still hasn't reached even 10 touches in a game this season and won't offer any standalone value until Drew Brees (thumb) returns. Even then, Murray is best approached as a handcuff that will only offer true standalone value when the Saints are double-digit favorites.

New England Patriots

Notes: Burkhead (foot) didn't play in Week 5 after posting a season-low 19% snap rate in Week 4. He's impossible to trust as a fantasy option with this high of risk for reduced snaps. Michel had his best game of the season with Burkhead sidelined, racking up a season-high 123 yards on 19 touches. White posted a 6-46-0 receiving line last week and will continue to work as the backfield's undisputed No. 1 pass-down back, but Michel's 21 routes in Week 5 surpassed his combined total of 16 routes in Weeks 1-4. Michel is a sure-fire RB2 as a two-touchdown favorite at home vs. the Giants on Thursday night even though White and Bolden will undoubtedly also be plenty involved.

New York Giants

RB1: Jon Hilliman (20% snap rate, 10.5 opportunities per game)

RB2: Elijhaa Penny (16%, 1.8)

Notes: Both Saquon Barkley (ankle) and Wayne Gallman (concussion) are reportedly expected to be sidelined for Thursday night's matchup against the Patriots. This leaves undrafted free agent rookie Hilliman as the backfield's starter. The brutal spot, Hilliman's lack of receiving ability (never caught even five passes in a game at Rutgers), combined with the likelihood that Daniel Jones and company simply air the ball out all game makes this a situation to avoid unless you're among fantasy's most-desperate owners. The good news is Barkley appears to be trending toward a Week 7 return.

New York Jets

Notes: The Jets will finally get Sam Darnold (mono) back for their Week 6 matchup against the Cowboys. Bell continues to sport the league's largest workload aside from CMC and is set up well against a defense that was just thrashed by Aaron Jones and company. Bell's receiving floor makes him a no-doubt RB2 with high-end RB1 upside if the Jets can resemble something close to even a below-average offense.

Week 1: 6 receptions-32 yards-1 touchdown (9 targets)

Week 2: 10-61-0 (10)

Week 3: 4-28-0 (4)

Week 5: 7-45-0 (9)

Oakland Raiders

Notes: The Raiders' first-round RB has consistently made the first defender miss all season; only Alvin Kamara has posted a better Elusive Rating (PFF) than Jacobs among 31 full-time backs. Jacobs was particularly ridiculous in Week 5, posting a 26-123-2 rushing line against the Bears' fearsome defense in the Raiders' upset London win. Jacobs (four targets) still didn't fully separate himself from Richard (two) and Washington (three) in terms of pass-down work, but 18.8 touches per game should be more than enough for the rookie to flirt with high-end RB2 status more weeks than not.

Philadelphia Eagles

Notes: Howard has double-digit carries in three consecutive weeks and has earned the right to work as the offense's early-down back. Coach Doug Pederson agreed with this idea: "After watching (Howard), he's definitely a great addition to our team. I do like what Miles has done. So we've got a nice mix of guys in the backfield. But you'd love to be able to give Jordan the bulk of the carries." The good news for Sanders is that Sproles (quad) is considered week to week, and Corey Clement hasn't played an offensive snap since Week 1. Sanders has at least four targets in three of the last four weeks and could see plenty of action with negative game script in upcoming road matchups against the Vikings, Cowboys and Bills.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Notes: Coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that Samuels (arthroscopic knee surgery) will be sidelined for about a month. This should clear the way for Conner to work as a near every-down back, even in negative game-script situations. Snell caught just 29 passes in 39 career games at Kentucky and has played just 11 snaps on offense all season. The only problem for Conner is the Steelers' underwhelming offense that figures to be even worse with Devlin Hodges taking over for Mason Rudolph (concussion) for at least Week 6. Only the Giants (12.3) are implied to score fewer points than the Steelers (17.3) this week (per FantasyLabs).

Seattle Seahawks

Notes: Penny returned to action last Thursday ... and worked as the clear No. 2 RB for the entire evening.

Carson: 84% snap rate, 27 carries, 2 targets

Penny: 16% snap rate, 6 carries, 2 targets

Carson is too good (as long as he's not fumbling) to keep off the field. Only Alvin Kamara (38 broken tackles) and Christian McCaffrey (35) have made more defenders miss than Carson (32) through five weeks.

San Francisco 49ers

Notes: The 49ers' mercifully made professional vulture Jeff Wilson inactive in Week 5 with Tevin Coleman back in action. On the surface, it looks like the 49ers utilized a three-headed committee during their Monday night blowout win over the Browns:

Coleman: 34% snap rate, 16 carries, 0 targets

Breida: 34% snap rate, 11 carries, 3 targets

Mostert: 32% snap rate, 7 carries, 0 targets

In reality, it was mostly the Coleman and Breida show until the offense was comfortably ahead by multiple touchdowns: Five of Mostert's seven touches came with eight or fewer minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Both Coleman and Breida offer weekly RB2 upside with this type of usage as long as the 49ers offense keeps humming. Note that while the rushing game's efficiency could suffer with FB Kyle Juszczyk (knee) sidelined for four-to-six weeks, this could also lead to more 2-RB sets.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Notes: Barber (20 snaps), Jones (20) and Ogunbowale (19) received almost identical snap shares in Week 5, as the latter back was more involved than usual with the Buccaneers in comeback mode for most of the afternoon. The early-down job continues to be a weekly hot-hand approach between Barber and Jones. My money is on Jones eventually taking control of the situation, but that takeover doesn't appear to be particularly imminent.

Tennessee Titans

RB1: Derrick Henry (58% snap rate, 21.2 opportunities per game)

RB2: Dion Lewis (43%, 6)

Notes: Henry joins Chris Carson, Nick Chubb, Christian McCaffrey and Le'Veon Bell as the league's only RBs with at least 15 carries in every game this season. His snap rates might dip in weeks where the Titans fall behind, but they've continued to find a way to get him the ball under pretty much any circumstances. Henry is the PPR10 through five weeks and deserves weekly low-end RB1 treatment. Lewis is nothing more than a middling handcuff in the Titans' 23rd-ranked scoring offense.

Washington Redskins

Notes: Coach Jay Gruden has been relieved of his duties, meaning Bill Callahan is now the head ball coach. Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, Callahan reportedly, "Felt the team needed to run the ball more this season and told some players last week he was hard pressed to remember a time when he coached on a team with so few rush attempts to start." A potential change in offensive philosophy, combined with the likelihood that the Redskins shouldn't fall behind by too much against the Dolphins, makes AP the superior play to Thompson this week. Of course, avoiding pretty much everyone involved in the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense might be a good idea.