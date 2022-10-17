Week 6 Sunday Night Freestyle: Birds stay undefeated, Bills get revenge on Chiefs, Jets & Giants keep on winning

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab are back for their weekly Sunday night NFL recap. Leading things off, the guys start the show with Jalen Hurts & the Philadelphia Eagles staying undefeated against the division rival Dallas Cowboys. While falling to 4-2 isn't ideal for Dallas, it was ironically a positive loss for them as they look forward to bringing Dak Prescott back from thumb surgery as early as next weekend.

Charles & Frank also discuss the Buffalo Bills' revenge over their recent bully, the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen looks like he may be the best QB in football and this 24-20 win might just be the difference between hosting an AFC championship game in upstate New York vs. western Missouri.

The guys also revel in the two other New York wins, with the Jets handily taking down the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field, while the Giants held off the Baltimore Ravens at home in MetLife Stadium.

Stick around through the entire show as Charles & Frank recap all of the Sunday Week 6 games in a head-scratching weekend that seemingly left half of the teams with a 3-3 record.

0:25 Dallas Cowboys 17, Philadelphia Eagles 26

6:30 Buffalo Bills 24, Kansas City Chiefs 20

16:25 New York Jets 27, Green Bay Packers 10

22:45 Baltimore Ravens 20, New York Giants 24

29:20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 18, Pittsburgh Steelers 20

34:35 New England Patriots 38, Cleveland Browns 15

40:25 San Francisco 49ers 14, Atlanta Falcons 28

43:30 Cincinnati Bengals 30, New Orleans Saints 26

46:40 Jacksonville Jaguars 27, Indianapolis Colts 34

51:35 Minnesota Vikings 24, Miami Dolphins 16

56:10 Carolina Panthers 10, Los Angeles Rams 24

59:30 Arizona Cardinals 9, Seattle Seahawks 19

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor

