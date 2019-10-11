Week 6 Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Start ‘Em or Sit ‘Em is geared toward season-long leagues but can also be used for daily fantasy purposes. Anybody can tell you to start the Deshaun Watsons, Mark Ingrams, and Robert Woodses of the world. That’s not what I’m doing here. I’m looking deeper at legitimate mostly-borderline candidates who owners may truly be contemplating using in lineups.

QUARTERBACK

Start of the Week: Kyler Murray vs. Falcons: Even as a relative disappointment in terms of passing touchdowns (4, 27th), Murray is still the overall QB7 through five weeks on the back of the fourth-most attempts and 11th-most yards while playing in the league’s second fastest-paced offense and showing off his dual-threat ability with 206 rushing yards and two scores as a runner. He’s scored on the ground in back-to-back games and is averaging 63 yards rushing over his last three outings. Murray’s Weeks 1-5 schedule was littered with plus matchups to which he underwhelmed as a thrower, but Murray gets yet another one Sunday. The Falcons are 20th in overall pass defense and 28th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. They represent a true pass-funnel, as Atlanta checks in at 30th in pass-defense DVOA and 7th versus the run. Their corners are slow, and the defensive front gets no pressure. The Falcons are tied for last in sacks with the lowly Dolphins, who have played one fewer game. So, the atrocious Arizona offensive line at least gets a bit of a break here. Atlanta is fresh off surrendering the overall QB1 day to Deshaun Watson in Week 5. The last four quarterbacks to square off with the Falcons have managed top-12 weeks. The Falcons and Cardinals are top-five in offensive pace, and this game’s 51.5-point total is second-highest on the slate and will be played under the roof in perfect “weather” conditions. While Murray has left a lot to be desired in the box score, he’s a lock-and-load QB1 and needs to be owned where he was dropped. There’s a fairly good chance this game finishes as the highest-scoring Week 6 affair.

Starts

Kyle Allen vs. Bucs: Since hanging 261 yards and four touchdowns on the Cardinals as the overall QB6 in Week 3, Allen has completed 41-of-64 passes (64.1%) for 413 yards (6.5 YPA) and a meager 1:0 TD:INT mark as the QB30 in Weeks 4-5. He took six sacks and fumbled four times, losing three, against the Texans and Jaguars. Allen obviously isn’t as good as the player we saw in the cupcake matchup against Arizona. He’s a one-read thrower who tends to collapse if his first read isn’t there. Cam Newton will have his job back when healthy. That’s clear. But Allen gets another plus draw ahead of the Panthers’ bye. The Bucs have shut down opposing running games but have struggled mightily in pass coverage. Tampa Bay is 32nd in overall pass defense, 31st in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, and 22nd in pass-defense DVOA. Nine of the team’s 11 sacks have come from OLB Shaq Barrett. Daniel Jones put the QB2 day on the Bucs in Week 2, Jared Goff was the QB4 in Week 4, and Teddy Bridgewater came alive for the overall QB4 afternoon last Sunday on the back of 314 yards and four scores. Both the Panthers and Bucs are top-14 in offensive pace and bottom-four in opponent plays per game. When these two teams met in Week 2, Carolina fired off a season-high 75 plays. More plays obviously leads to more chances at fantasy points. The Panthers’ implied team total of 24.5 points is ninth-highest of Week 6. This game’s 47-point total is the fourth-highest on the slate.

Kirk Cousins vs. Eagles: The Vikings are dead last in pass attempts and 29th in passing yards five weeks into the season. Just how coach Mike Zimmer prefers it. But Cousins is coming off his first 300-yard and multi-touchdown game of the year last Sunday against the Giants as the overall QB9. Minnesota is unlikely to change its big-picture offensive philosophy, but Week 6 presents another opportunity to sling the rock through the air. The Eagles are the premier run defense, allowing the fewest rushing yards, but they’ve been eviscerated via the pass. Philly is 27th in pass defense and 22nd in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Only the Bucs and Texans have faced more pass attempts. Luke Falk helped those rankings tremendously last week by throwing for just 120 yards and tossing a pair of picks, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Weeks 1-4, Case Keenum (QB6), Matt Ryan (QB8), and Aaron Rodgers (QB2) all produced top-eight fantasy weeks against the Eagles. Cousins should flirt with 30 attempts in this one as long as it stays close, and the three-point spread suggests that will be the case. Cousins is unlikely to revert to his early-2018 pass-heavy self, but there’s enough meat on the proverbial bone here to prop Cousins up as a top-12 streaming option in a dome environment.

Case Keenum at Dolphins: This feels gross, but the Redskins are in an obvious plum spot against the Dolphins’ league-worst defense. Despite playing one fewer game than most teams, the Dolphins have allowed the second-most passing scores (12) and surrender the most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks. Lamar Jackson (324 yards, 5 TDs) set this unit ablaze in the opener, Tom Brady (264 yards, 2 TDs + 1 rushing TD) did the same in Week 2, Dak Prescott (246 yards, 2 TDs + 1 rushing TD) matched it Week 3, and Philip Rivers (310 yards, 2 TDs) hung the QB9 day in Week 4. Miami is coming off its bye but remains determined to lose. Interim Redskins coach Bill Callahan has turned back to Keenum as Washington’s starter after Colt McCoy got the nod last week in now-fired Jay Gruden’s final game. Keenum is coming off a foot injury but is practicing in full ahead of Week 6. There’s real danger of a mid-game benching, but Keenum should be able to avoid it against this barely-there defense. Miami is dead last in sacks, so the continued absence of holdout LT Trent Williams shouldn’t be felt here. Keenum put the QB6 day on the Eagles in Week 1 and pulled out a QB14 afternoon against the Cowboys the following week. Callahan wants to focus on running the ball more, which should be doable in this one, but the Dolphins haven’t been able to stop the run or pass. Even if Keenum’s attempts are down a bit, he has multi-touchdown upside with Terry McLaurin on his side. This game should actually be somewhat competitive between the NFL’s two worst ball clubs. We can do a lot worse than Keenum when it comes to streamers. He’s also ultra-cheap in daily leagues.

Sits

Carson Wentz at Vikings: Fantasy’s QB10, Wentz is top-10 in both pass attempts and touchdowns. However, he has zero 300-yard passing games since the season-opening comeback win over the Redskins. Wentz has been fine for fantasy, but he isn’t single-handedly winning any matchups. And now Wentz gets one of the toughest draws he’ll see all year. Minnesota is No. 6 in passing yards allowed and No. 9 in pass-defense DVOA. The Vikings are also ninth in sacks and seventh in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks. Matt Ryan, fantasy’s overall QB6, had by far his worst game of the season Week 1 at Minnesota as the QB14, which was heavily-aided by garbage time. Aaron Rodgers was the QB19 against coach Mike Zimmer’s defense in Week 2. And Mitchell Trubisky, Derek Carr, and Daniel Jones all obviously struggled Weeks 3-5 versus Minnesota. Defense isn’t a problem for the Vikings. In two games at home this season, the Vikings have allowed 12 and 14 points to the Falcons and Raiders, respectively. The 44-point total for Eagles-Vikings is the week’s sixth-lowest, and the Eagles’ implied total of 20.5 points is seventh-worst of 28 teams in action. Wentz is more of a floor than ceiling play.

Teddy Bridgewater at Jaguars: Bridgewater is coming off the QB4 afternoon against the dreadful Bucs pass defense last week, but Weeks 2-4, he averaged 178.3 yards per game with a total of two touchdown passes while averaging an scary-low 6.15 yards per attempt. Week 5 was very likely an outlier performance for Bridgewater, as it was just his sixth career 300-yard game across 39 appearances. The Jaguars haven’t been their previous-shutdown selves against the pass, but they are sixth in sacks, 14th in fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks, 18th in pass-defense DVOA, and 18th in passing yards allowed. Most of that has been done without top CB Jalen Ramsey, but Ramsey is tentatively expected to get the green light this week off his back injury. Even if Ramsey doesn’t suit up, both the Saints and Jaguars are bottom-six in offensive pace. This game figures to be a slow-moving, ball-control affair. The 44-point total is sixth-lowest of Week 6. Bridgewater is likely to revert to dink-and-dunk pass plays to combat Jacksonville’s pass rush. Those chasing Bridgewater’s Week 5 are on their own with this one.

Jimmy Garoppolo at Rams: Despite the Niners’ NFC-best 4-0 record, Garoppolo hasn’t been the one driving the bus. He’s fantasy’s QB19 in points per game, as San Francisco attempts the third-fewest passes and leans heavily on its run game. Garoppolo is No. 7 in yards per attempt (8.1) and 12th in passer rating, and those chasing this game’s 50.5-point total should be greeted with a spike in attempts for Garoppolo. However, the Niners are missing both starting tackles -- LT Joe Staley (broken leg) and RT Mike McGlinchey (knee) -- on the road against a hungry Rams team looking to end a two-game skid coming off a mini-bye and facing the 49ers on a short week. This is a letdown spot for San Francisco after blowing out the Browns on national television. L.A. will be without OLB Clay Matthews (broken jaw), but that could honestly be an addition by subtraction at this point; Matthews is a mere shell of his former self. Aaron Donald, Dante Fowler, Samson Ebukam, and perhaps even Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, should be enough to put some heat on Garoppolo against this banged-up offensive line. The Niners lead the league in rushing and will likely try to lean on that along with their defense to spring the upset. Garoppolo has shown a low ceiling along with a low floor in fantasy to this point in 2019.

RUNNING BACK

Start of the Week: Melvin Gordon vs. Steelers: Making his season debut last week following a lengthy holdout, Gordon out-carried Austin Ekeler 12-3, but Ekeler out-snapped Gordon 65.7% to 45.7% and was targeted 15 times, catching all 15 for 86 yards, while Gordon secured 4-of-6 targets. Reporters predicted an “even split,” which was essentially the case. Gordon was the preferred ball-carrier while Ekeler dominated pass-game looks. The Chargers laughably lost to the previously-winless Broncos. Coaches basically jammed Gordon into the offense just two weeks after reporting to the team. And the offense suffered. Moving forward, it appears Gordon is going to get the lion’s share of the carries, while Ekeler mixes in for 40%-plus of the downs at minimum. Whereas the Bolts lost last week, this is a spot that projects the Chargers to play from ahead. They’re significant 6.5-point home favorites for Sunday Night Football on NBC. Pittsburgh is more of a run-funnel defense, checking in at 15th in run-defense DVOA and 18th in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Only 11 teams are surrendering more yards on the ground. The Steelers may be down to their third-string QB Devlin Hodges if Mason Rudolph is unable to gain clearance from his concussion. It would be a major surprise if the Steelers even competed on the scoreboard with Hodges under center. If/when the Chargers jump out to a lead, it will provide a chance for the coaches to really get Gordon going and loosened up for the final two-plus months of the season. Gordon should be fired up with confidence in season-long.

Starts

Damien Williams vs. Texans: Coming off a two-week absence due to a bum knee, Williams led Chiefs RBs in snaps (55.7%), carries (9), and touches (12) against the Colts. LeSean McCoy didn’t register a rushing attempt and caught just two passes on 23% of the downs. Darrel Williams played 21.3% of the snaps and didn’t touch the ball. Darwin Thompson was inactive. Damien was *this close* to securing a touchdown grab in the red zone. He’s been a major fantasy disappointment to date, but Damien at least returned to the lead dog of this committee. He’s off the injury report heading into Week 6 and draws a tasty date with a Texans Defense that has yielded the most catches to opposing running backs. Devonta Freeman (5-40-1) and Ito Smith (6-45) combined to catch 11 balls against Houston last week. Christian McCaffrey went 10-86 as a receiver the previous game. Austin Ekeler caught seven balls Week 3. Leonard Fournette had four grabs for 40 yards in Week 2. And Alvin Kamara had a 7-72 receiving day Week 1. Every running back to square off with this defense has produced via the air. Damien ran a backfield-high 22 pass routes last week against the Colts and has already been the most heavily-involved Chiefs back in the pass game. The Texans and Chiefs are both top 10 in offensive pace, and this game’s 54.5-point total is easily the highest of the week. The Chiefs’ implied total of 29.5 is second-best. You shouldn’t have to be told to start your Chiefs players.

Adrian Peterson at Dolphins: Immediately after taking over interim coach duties this week, Bill Callahan insisted the Redskins didn’t run the ball enough under Jay Gruden. Callahan is an OL coach by trade and plans to feature Peterson in his first game at the helm. He believes in sheer volume when it comes to running the ball, and Peterson is the man to carry out that plan. Music to All Day’s ears. It also helps the Redskins literally have the most cupcake matchup they’ll see all year. The Dolphins have already surrendered nine touchdowns to running backs in four games of action and are getting smashed for the most fantasy points allowed to the position. Opposing backfields are averaging 154.25 rushing yards and 4.78 yards per carry versus Miami. If there’s any week to fire up Peterson, this is the one. He’s unlikely to offer much in the pass game, but Peterson has multi-touchdown upside as a runner and can be plugged in as a strong FLEX option with a top-15 scoring day in his realm of possibilities.

Kenyan Drake vs. Redskins: On the opposite side of the field from Adrian Peterson is Drake, who, like Peterson, will see one of his softest matchups of 2019. Drake is playing 57.5% of the downs for the Dolphins and averaged 13.5 touches per game Weeks 3-4 ahead of last week’s bye. Drake is averaging a lousy 3.6 yards per carry, but that’s an All-Pro number compared to Kalen Ballage (1.5 YPC) before Ballage was essentially benched in Week 4. Mark Walton is expected to take over RB2 duties for the Dolphins, but Drake remains the lead back. The Redskins are 18th in run-defense DVOA and No. 26 in fantasy points allowed to running backs. Only the Dolphins, Bengals, Chiefs, and Browns are giving up more rushing yards per game. Drake is also averaging over three catches per contest as a way to raise his floor. This should be a competitive game between two bad teams. Those still holding onto Drake in season-long formats can finally feel comfortable enough to fire him up as an upside RB3/FLEX option.

Sits

Joe Mixon at Ravens: Mixon is coming off his best game of the season from a yardage standpoint after amassing 109 yards against the Cardinals last Sunday. The bad news was Mixon was again held out of the end zone and has only visited pay dirt once through five weeks. It was also Mixon’s softest matchup he’s going to get in 2019. This is a prime sell-high week for Mixon owners. The Ravens are No. 24 in run-defense DVOA and 21st in fantasy points allowed to running backs. However, this is more of a get-right spot for Baltimore’s run defense than it is a stay-right spot for Mixon. The Bengals are massive 11.5-point road underdogs and appear to be flat-out tanking after losing to the previously-winless Cardinals in their own backyard. Mixon is averaging 15.6 touches per game, which presents a drop from his 17.9 average a season ago. His yards per carry average has also dipped from 5.0 in 2018 to 3.7 this year behind one of the league’s worst offensive lines with no solutions in sight. Mixon is the mere RB41 in half-PPR points per game right now. Sitting his volume is tough and may be a bit of a stretch, especially after owners used a second-round pick on him in summer drafts, but there aren’t going to be many positive situations for Mixon moving forward. The Ravens should dominate time of possession and the ball, as Baltimore is No. 1 in opponent plays per game. Cincinnati’s implied team total of 18.25 points is the fourth-lowest on the board. Play Mixon at your own risk.

Jordan Howard at Vikings: The overall RB5 over the last two weeks, Howard is one of the hottest backs in the league with four touchdowns in that span. Word out of Philly is Howard is expected to get a couple more carries with Darren Sproles (quad) week to week. Sproles’ absence may make this more of a two-man backfield committee, though Corey Clement could simply slide into that pass-game role. We will just have to see. Howard has been in on 48.4% of the offensive snaps the last two games and shredded the Packers and Jets for 177 total yards and the four scores on 31 touches. Green Bay fields a bottom-five run defense, however, and the game script against the Jets was obviously in Howard’s favor with the Eagles blowing them out by multiple touchdowns. This week doesn’t project to be as friendly from that angle. The Eagles are 3.5-point road underdogs heading to Minnesota to face the league’s No. 2 run defense that has surrendered the fifth-fewest fantasy points to running backs. The Vikings are permitting just 3.7 yards per carry with just one touchdown against them on the ground. David Montgomery turned a season-high 21 carries into just 53 scoreless yards (2.5 YPC) against Minnesota in Week 4. Josh Jacobs (10-44) and Devonta Freeman (8-19) have also been eliminated by this defense. The only back to have any success has been Aaron Jones, who hung 23-116-1 in a Week 2 home win. While Howard is a good bet for 15-plus carries, he’s extremely touchdown-dependent with a goose-egg floor as a pass-catcher. Howard is coming off a zero-target game last week and has run fewer than 10 pass routes all five weeks. Miles Sanders, who has been extremely disappointing fantasy-wise, likely has a safer floor outside of touchdown-heavy standard leagues. Howard is a TD-or-bust entity in a game with a 43.5-point total, the fifth-lowest of the week. Philly’s implied total of 20.25 is the seventh-lowest.

Peyton Barber vs. Panthers: Barber may not even be owned in some leagues, but someone has to go in this spot. Barber is coming off an RB3 performance last week when he turned nine touches into 31 yards and a short rushing touchdown. Anytime Barber is able to fall into the end zone, he’s usable for fantasy purposes. But predicting those scores is virtually impossible. On top of his TD-or-bust ways, Barber has been losing snaps to Ronald Jones the last three weeks. Weeks 3-5, Jones has out-touched Barber 46-33 and has actually looked like the player the Bucs thought they were drafting in the second round last year. Carolina has by no means been strong against the run -- 29th in run-defense DVOA while allowing 4.72 yards per carry -- but chasing Barber touchdowns is not a +EV decision. Even though he registered a 23-82-1 rushing line against these Panthers back in Week 2, the backfield script has been flipped since then, with Jones taking over as the 1A to Barber’s three-yards-and-a-cloud-of-dust 1B role. Barber played over 60% of the snaps that Thursday night in Carolina but has been in on less than 34% of the downs each of the three games since. Barber’s floor is the basement, and his ceiling is only inches higher. Jones is the far better play between the two as an upside RB3.

WIDE RECEIVER

Start of the Week: Larry Fitzgerald vs. Falcons: After eclipsing 100 yards each of the first two weeks, things haven’t gone as swimmingly for Fitzgerald and the Cardinals the last three weeks. While he’s caught at least five balls in every game this season, Fitzgerald is averaging a woeful 47 yards with just one touchdown over his last three outings. The good news is Fitzgerald is being fed the ball, as he’s seventh in the NFL in targets and leads Arizona in air yards. A breakthrough game is coming, and this week’s date between the Falcons and Cardinals pits together two of the better offenses and a pair of the league’s worst defenses. Atlanta has surrendered the most touchdowns and fantasy points to opposing wideouts. Slot CB Damontae Kazee is allowing a 137.3 passer rating in his coverage, and Fitzgerald runs over 94% of his routes inside. We want pieces of this Falcons-Cardinals game that features a 51.5-point total, the second-highest of Week 6. Arizona’s implied total of 24.5 points is ninth-best. There’s a strong chance both of these offenses put up over 30 points and this one soars past 51.5 points. Fitzgerald continues to be criminally underpriced on daily fantasy sites. He’s a strong WR2.

Starts

Curtis Samuel vs. Bucs: With Kyle Allen throwing just one touchdown across 64 attempts the last two weeks against the Texans and Jaguars, Samuel’s numbers have faded to WR4 territory. He’s the overall WR46 entering Week 6, but Samuel is 11th in air yards on the year while averaging 7.4 targets per game on 90% of the offensive snaps. All of that suggests a breakout is on the horizon. And the Bucs look like a prime candidate to supply it. Tampa Bay is 22nd in pass-defense DVOA and 28th in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. No team has surrendered more catches or yards to receivers. Teddy Bridgewater just lit this pass defense up for 314 yards and four touchdowns last week. Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn combined for 13-217-3 in that one. Robert Woods had his 13-164 slump-buster against the Bucs in Week 4. Daniel Jones passed for 336 yards and two scores against Tampa in Week 2, hitting rookie Darius Slayton on the outside three times for 82 yards. And Samuel, himself, put 5-91 on this same defense in Week 2 with Cam Newton at quarterback. Samuel should have had a much bigger night that Thursday if Newton wouldn’t have missed him on several throws. Panthers-Bucs sports a juicy 48-point total in what could be a back-and-forth London shootout. Both Carolina and Tampa Bay are in the top half of the league in offensive pace and bottom-four in opponent plays per game.

Stefon Diggs vs. Eagles: Another early-round fantasy disappointment to this point, Diggs is the overall WR58 with just one 100-yard game and one touchdown. Diggs’ play isn’t to blame for his poor statistical start to the season; the Vikings are running the ball 52.67% of the time, the second-highest clip ahead of only the undefeated 49ers. Diggs made a big fuss last week, failing to show up for practices and meetings ahead of the Week 5 date with the Giants. Adam Thielen, however, got the squeaky wheel treatment after he made comments to the media regarding his frustration with the Vikings’ run-heavy ways. Perhaps Week 6 will be Diggs’ turn. His 14.2 yards average depth of target is 11th-highest among wideouts with at least 20 targets. The problem is Diggs has seen four targets or fewer in 3-of-5 games. The Eagles are No. 1 in run defense, so this looks like another spot for OC Kevin Stefanski to dial up a heavier dose of pass plays. Philly is 27th in passing yards allowed and 29th in fantasy points yielded to wideouts. The Luke Falk-led Jets obviously did nothing last week against the Eagles, but Davante Adams (10-180) busted his slump in Week 4 versus Philly before leaving with a toe injury. Marvin Jones hung 6-101-1 on the Eagles in Week 3. Julio Jones (5-106-2) and Calvin Ridley (8-105-1) both went over 100 yards and scored the previous week. And Terry McLaurin (5-125-1) should have had over 200 yards and multiple scores Week 1. Diggs and Thielen are running the vast majority of their routes outside where the Eagles have been lit on fire.

Dede Westbrook vs. Saints: Westbrook has been a disappointment after being hyped as a third-year breakout wideout over the summer. D.J. Chark has been the deserved talk of the town, but Westbrook actually leads the team in targets from Gardner Minshew. The problem is Westbrook has battled a case of the drops at times. Running 87% of his routes from the slot, this is a glorious spot for Westbrook to jumpstart his season and possibly find the end zone for the first time since Week 1. The Saints are 27th in fantasy points allowed to receivers and have particularly struggled when it comes to covering slot men. Tyler Lockett (11-154-1), Chris Godwin (7-125-2), and Cooper Kupp (5-120) have all gone nuclear against New Orleans. Saints-Jaguars is a sneaky bet to go over its 44-point total, and Westbrook would figure to be a big part of that if it happens. Westbrook should be settled into season-long lineups as a WR3.

Sits

Alshon Jeffery at Vikings: In two games since his return from a calf injury, Jeffery has nine catches for 90 yards and one touchdown on 17 targets against the Packers and Jets. He doesn’t quite look 100% over the calf ailment and is now likely to see shadow coverage from Xavier Rhodes in this one. Rhodes isn’t the shutdown cover man he was earlier in his career, but he’s still an above-average cover man whose size will play well against the bigger Jeffery. Minnesota is No. 9 in pass-defense DVOA and 13th in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. Only Davante Adams has surpassed 80 yards against the Vikings this season. Jeffery is a good bet to flirt with the team lead in targets, but he’s one of the more TD-dependent entities out there. This game has a mediocre 44-point total, and Philly’s implied total of 20.5 is seventh-lowest. Jeffery needs to be treated as a low-floor WR3 in a tough spot against a top-notch defense.

DK Metcalf at Browns: Metcalf paces the Seahawks in air yards and has found the end zone twice on a league-best nine end-zone targets, but his catch rate of 48% is 98th of 108 qualifying receivers. In other words, he has to hit a big play to pay off in fantasy. And Metcalf has seen a total of seven targets over the last two weeks, catching just three of them. He’s a big play waiting to happen. However, the Browns are 11th in pass-defense DVOA and No. 7 in fantasy points allowed to wideouts. They’ve been doing it without top CBs Denzel Ward and Greedy Williams the last two weeks, but both are expected back from their hamstring injuries Sunday. Metcalf has the to-date MVP Russell Wilson on his side, but he’s a high-risk, low-floor, high-reward WR4 for this matchup between a pair of offenses that are bottom-six in pace. The total for Seahawks-Browns has already been bet down a full point over the last 48 hours.

Emmanuel Sanders vs. Titans: After monster games Weeks 1-2, Sanders has sandwiched 2-10 and 1-9 receiving days in Weeks 3 and 5 with a 5-104 game in Week 4. His production has been all over the place for an offense that is one of the worst in the league. Sanders was dominating red-zone targets the first two weeks, but Courtland Sutton has since emerged as the Broncos’ No. 1 pass-game option while Sanders has battled quad and knee issues less than a year after tearing his Achilles’. It’s possible 32-year-old Sanders’ body is breaking down a bit. Receivers playing with Joe Flacco aren’t players I’m actively looking to get into my fantasy lineups. And with Sanders fading behind Sutton, it makes it even easier to sit him. The Titans and Broncos are two of the 11-slowest offenses in the league, and Tennessee is No. 8 in fantasy points allowed to receivers. This game’s 40-point total is easily the lowest of Week 6. Play your running backs from this game and maybe Sutton. That’s about all there is to like here.

TIGHT END

Start of the Week: Mark Andrews vs. Bengals: Duh, right? Well, work with me here. Tight end is exceptionally weak, and Andrews hasn’t exactly lit up the box score of late with yardage totals of 45 > 31 > 15 the last three weeks after going over 100 yards each of the first two games. Andrews is still the overall TE4 right now and is third among tight ends in air yards. He’s been battling a foot issue for the past month, but his snap share remains steady at close to 50% while Andrews is top five in yards per route run at his position. Only five tight ends have drawn more targets. Cincinnati has performed well against tight ends, surrendering the 11th-fewest fantasy points to the position. The Bengals, however, haven’t faced many of note. Dawson Knox went 3-67-1 against them in Week 3. George Kittle had 54 yards in Week 2. Andrews is a top-five TE1 option this week with the Ravens implied to score a league-best 30 points.

Starts

Greg Olsen vs. Bucs: Like Mark Andrews above, Olsen is a no-brainer start, but he is coming off back-to-back clunkers where he failed to catch a pass last week after nabbing two balls for five scoreless yards the week before. Olsen is fourth among tight ends in air yards and top-five in average depth of target. He’s been in on over 90% of the Panthers’ snaps and looks healthy. Olsen should bounce back in a big way against a Bucs defense that is 31st in fantasy points allowed to tight ends. They’ve surrendered the most catches and second-most yards to the position. And Olsen went 6-110 against this unit back in Week 2. Both the Panthers and Bucs are top-14 in offensive pace and bottom-four in opponent plays per game. When these two teams met in Week 2, Carolina ran a season-high 75 plays. The Panthers’ implied team total of 24.5 points is ninth-highest of Week 6. This game’s 47-point total is the fourth-highest.

Kyle Rudolph vs. Eagles: This reeks of desperation, but desperate times call for desperate measures when it comes to the tight end position in fantasy. Rudolph plays 92% of the Vikings’ snaps, checking one box we like to see when looking for a streamer. And after running just nine pass routes Week 1, Rudolph has averaged over 25 routes the last four weeks. He’s yet to catch a touchdown this season and has yardage totals of 0 > 9 > 11 > 12 > 4, but the Eagles present a beatable matchup in a game the Vikings should lean more on their passing game due to Philly’s stout run defense. Jimmy Graham put up a 6-61-1 line against the Eagles two weeks ago. And Vernon Davis went 4-59-1 against them in Week 1. With Rudolph, we’re just hoping for a touchdown on a day Kirk Cousins should fire off 30-plus pass attempts.

Gerald Everett vs. 49ers: Everett was the flavor of the week on the waiver wire each of the last two weeks. Since Week 4, only Travis Kelce and Austin Hooper have ran more routes than Everett’s 75, and Everett is coming off a career night last week against the Seahawks when he put up a 7-136 line a week after going 5-44-1 versus the Bucs. The 49ers have stamped out tight ends, allowing the third-fewest catches and third-fewest fantasy points to the position, but they haven’t faced anyone of note. O.J. Howard in Week 1 and Vance McDonald in Week 3 were the two best tight ends the Niners squared off against in their first four games. This game has the third-highest total of Week 6 at 50.5 points and features two of the four fastest-paced offenses. The Rams play much better at home offensively, and Everett has earned more looks.

Sits

Due to the absolute lack of quality talent at tight end, it’s impossible for me to argue against anyone at the position. It’s a total crapshoot, and all we’re looking for among streamers are ones who can maybe fall into the end zone. Predicting touchdowns is the hardest thing to do in football. Just finding a tight end who is on the field and runs plenty of routes is hard enough. And now that bye weeks have entered the picture, the pickings are even slimmer.