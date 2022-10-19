Week 6 slimelights 'NFL Slimetime'
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the best moments from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
Nate Burleson and Young Dylan break down the best moments from Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season.
Everything to know from the Packers' first injury report of Week 7, including DNPs from Aaron Rodgers and Christian Watson and a full practice from Rashan Gary.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers insists he's still having fun even as he plays through a thumb injury while trying to lead a slumping offense on a .500 team. Rodgers said he expected to follow the same pattern as last week by returning to practice on Thursday and Friday.
The Eagles probably aren't going 17-0, but the schedule is very soft.
Using football games to avoid your family isn't just for Thanksgiving anymore. Now you can do it on Black Friday too!
Ben Roethlisberger didn't hold back in his take on Buccaneers QB Tom Brady's performance and body language from Sunday's ugly loss to the Steelers.
Charles McDonald checks in with his first mock draft of this cycle, with all 31 first-round picks (remember Miami's tampering punishment?) as well as for teams who start picking on Day 2.
Former NFL MVP quarterback Kurt Warner joins Phil Perry to talk about his impressions of Bailey Zappe in the last three games. Who will start at QB for the Patriots when Mac Jones returns?
The Saints aren’t saying who will be starting at quarterback against the Cardinals on Thursday night, but they have announced five players who will be out of action for Week Seven. Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters on Wednesday that the team will be making a game-time decision about their starting quarterback. Andy Dalton and [more]
Tom Brady is losing more than just his cool. The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who missed nearly two weeks of Tampa Bay's training camp to tend to a personal matter this summer, gave his offensive line a tongue-lashing during the Buccaneers' 20-18 loss at Pittsburgh on Sunday. ''There's too many plays we're not making,'' Brady said after the Bucs fell to 3-3 - his worst start after six weeks since 2012.
According to a report from the Washington Post, the Bears are shopping Robert Quinn in the trade market.
When it comes to Russell Wilson, former teammates Richard Sherman and Marshawn Lynch are not as enchanted as the rest of the world.
Mac Jones deserves to be the starter over Bailey Zappe if he's healthy enough to play ... right? Former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman isn't so sure.
The Cardinals have released their seventh regular season depth chart of the 2022 season ahead of Thursday's NFL Week 7 game against the Saints.
Well, this is getting good. Barely an hour after Colts owner Jim Irsay told reporters that the time possibly has come to remove Daniel Snyder as owner of the Commanders, the Commanders have responded. “It is highly inappropriate, but not surprising, that Mr. Irsay opted to make statements publicly based on falsehoods in the media,” [more]
The Cowboys owner clashed with the Patriots owner.
Broncos running back Melvin Gordon played only nine snaps in Monday night’s loss to the Chargers and afterward said he didn’t understand why. Coach Nathaniel Hackett blamed it on a lack of plays as the Broncos had only 55. But Latavius Murray played 27 snaps and Mike Boone 21. Gordon and Hackett had a conversation [more]
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shared some relatively candid thoughts on Bears wide receiver N'Keal Harry, who is set to face his former team for the first time after flaming out in New England.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who have tough matchups during an equally tough stretch of bye weeks. These players should be faded in Week 7. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports)
The Rams haven't gotten much production from their running game this season and there are a few RBs they could look to trade for.
The NFL needs young quarterbacks to thrive, and its 2021 class is struggling.