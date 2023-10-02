Week 6 in the SEC West will have major implications on who will be playing for the SEC title in Atlanta

For the first time in decades, the SEC West appears to be wide open for the taking. SEC fans have become accustomed to Alabama or LSU competing for that top spot in the West, deservedly so.

Well, the 2023 season has thrown a monkey wrench into the status quo with week six being one of the most pivotal weekends for many teams jockeying for positions in the league rankings.

The SEC as a whole has been very exciting, but with Texas A&M being in the West I want to focus on this division for now and how competitive it’s been through the first half of the regular season. Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT. The 12th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will come to Aggieland to face an unranked Aggie team that’s trending in the right direction.

Leaving out that I closely follow Texas A&M, this game is the game of the week, even with Georgia and Kentucky playing later the same day. Both teams are on a three game-winning streak and 2-0 in conference play. Also, however, winning this game will be the only SEC West team without a conference loss putting them in the sole position of first place.

Shifting away from the Aggies for a second, another major game that will help provide more clarity in the West is the LSU versus Missouri matchup. the Tigers to this point in the season have been very solid on offense, but their defense has been one of the worse in the conference. They have given up 155 point this season which is second worse right behind Vanderbilt at 200.

Next weekend's SEC slate could be an all-timer Rankings listed below indicate current ranking in each SEC division #2 Kentucky at #1 Georgia

#1 Alabama at #2 Texas A&M

#3 LSU at #3 Missouri #6 Arkansas at #4 Ole Miss

#7 Vanderbilt at #4 Florida pic.twitter.com/HYWDy1ZbnO — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) October 1, 2023

Serial complainer Lane Kiffin also has Ole Miss in prime position to jump a few spots with a convincing win over a struggling Arkansas team that is in desperate need of a SEC victory. Anything can happen, but the combination of QB Jaxson Dart and RB Quinshon Judkins in the Kiffin system will just be way too much firepower for the Razorbacks.

The SEC has been very exciting, and I’d venture to guess we’ll see a lot more movement considering how much parody now exists the NCAA’s premier conference. The Aggie’s are in prime position to remain in the conversation of being the SEC West representative, but they must take care of business against a well-coached Alabama team.

