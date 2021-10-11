Week 6 SEC Power Rankings: Alabama falls after losing to A&M

Can college football get any crazier?

We essentially had three ‘Game of the Year’ type performances yesterday (Alabama vs Texas A&M, Oklahoma vs Texas, Arkansas vs Ole Miss) and that doesn’t include two top 10 teams (Penn State and BYU) losing. It’s 2007 all over again.

Within the SEC, there were some huge games, and that might be an understatement. Alabama lost to Texas A&M 41-38, the Crimson Tide’s first loss to an unranked team for the first time since 2007. This A&M/Bama matchup was the preseason SEC on CBS Game of the Year, and had you told me after watching Texas A&M lose to Arkansas and Mississippi State in consecutive weeks that the Aggies would win this game, well, I would have told you that preseason me was right. Even though preseason me wasn’t right on a lot of things, at least he called the upset.

Here are my week six SEC power rankings after what was a fun weekend in the SEC.

14. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt lost to Florida 42-0.

13. Missouri

Missouri’s defense gave up 35 points to North Texas. They drop to 13th in the power rankings simply based off of that.

12. South Carolina

South Carolina lost to Tennessee 45-20.

11. LSU

LSU was blown out by Kentucky 42-21.

10. Mississippi State

Mississippi State had their bye week.

9. Tennessee

Tennessee routed South Carolina 45-20.

8. Florida

Florida destroyed Vanderbilt 42-0.

7. Auburn

Auburn was shutdown by Georgia at home.

6. Arkansas

Arkansas could have taken the Ole Miss Rebels to overtime, but instead elected to go for two and did not convert. They lost 52-51.

5. Texas A&M

The Aggies did the unthinkable and beat No. 1 Alabama 41-38.

4. Alabama

Nick Saban lost to a former assistant for the first time in his career vs Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M. This was Alabama’s first loss to an unranked team since 2007.

3. Ole Miss

Ole Miss won a 52-51 shootout against Arkansas.

2. Kentucky

Kentucky doubled up LSU 42-21.

1. Georgia

Georgia did everything right in a 34-10 rout of Auburn.

