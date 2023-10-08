Week 6 SEC Power Rankings: Georgia makes its statement

The Auburn Tigers had their bye during Week 6 but there was plenty of great football for Auburn fans to watch.

The Georgia Bulldogs exit the week as the only unbeaten team in the SEC after crushing the Kentucky Wildcats and getting some help from LSU. The Bayou Bengals beat Missouri in a game with plenty of great offense and some poor defense.

Alabama picked up a big win over the Texas A&M Aggies and is now in control of the SEC West.

Arkansas is still looking for its first conference win after a close loss to Ole Miss and the Florida Gators handled Vanderbilt to avenge last year’s shocking loss.

Here is a look at our updated power rankings for the SEC after Week 6 of the season.

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Last Week: Lost to Florida 38-14

Next Week: vs. Georgia

The Commodores were unable to pick up their second-straight win over the Gators and have now lost five straight games.

Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-3, 0-2)

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Western Michigan 41-28

Next Week: BYE

The Bulldogs snapped their losing streak with a much-needed win ahead of their bye.

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to Ole Miss 27-20

Next Week: @ Alabama

The Razorbacks’ poor start to the season is the surprise of the season and it won’t get any easier as they head to Tuscaloosa.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: BYE

Next Week: vs. Florida

The Gamecocks will look to put their poor start to the season behind them after their bye week.

Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1)

[Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun]

Last Week: Beat Vanderbilt 38-14

Next Week: @ South Carolina

Billy Napier and Florida had to win this game and they did so comfortably.

Auburn Tigers (3-2, 0-2)

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: BYE

Next Week: @ LSU

Auburn’s bye came at the perfect time for them to try and get healthy ahead of their showdown with LSU in Baton Rouge.

Kentucky Wildcats (5-1, 2-1)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to Georgia 51-13

Next Week: vs. Missouri

The Wildcats came into the game 5-0 and looking to challenge Georgia, but that did not happen as the Bulldogs dominated this game and showed how big the gap is between the two programs.

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to LSU 49-39

Next Week: @ Kentucky

Missouri’s offense is special but they were not able to get enough stops to keep their perfect season going.

Texas A&M Aggies (4-2, 2-1)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Lost to Alabama 26-20

Next Week: @ Tennessee

The Aggies led at halftime but were held to just three points after the break and made too many mistakes to beat Alabama.

LSU Tigers (4-2, 3-1)

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Missouri 49-39

Next Week: vs. Auburn

Jayden Daniels is having a sensational season and the LSU offense deserves more attention as they work to overcome their poor defense.

Ole Miss Rebels (5-1, 2-1)

Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Arkansas 27-20

Next Week: BYE

It was closer than it should have been but Ole Miss picked up the win and enters their bye still in the race for the SEC West.

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: BYE

Next Week: vs. Texas A&M

The Vols got a chance to rest ahead of their matchup with the Aggies, a game that is certainly winnable.

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Texas A&M 26-20

Next Week: vs. Arkansas

The offense has regressed from what we are used to seeing but their defense is legit and Jalen Milroe is starting to find his grove.

Georgia Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Last Week: Beat Kentucky 51-13

Next Week: @ Vanderbilt

This is the Georgia that we have all been waiting on.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire